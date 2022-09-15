Read full article on original website
Smooky MarGielaa Arrested, 20-Year-Old Bronx Rapper Charged With Attempted Murder: Report
Bronx-born recording artist Toumani Diabaté – better known to fans as Smooky MarGielaa – has reportedly been arrested in connection to a shooting that took place in Queens, New York earlier this summer. According to DefPen, the 20-year-old was taken into police custody on September 1st, at which time he was charged with attempted murder in the second degree.
‘Two of us died’: Bronx gang leaders convicted of murder in ‘Junior’ case get 25 years to life
THE BRONX (PIX11) — Leandra Feliz’s life ended the same night her 15-year-old son, Lesandro “Junior” Guzman-Feliz, was viciously knifed to death on a Bronx street. “That night two of us died, my son and I,” Feliz said Friday during her victim impact statement at the sentencing of the Bronx gang leaders convicted of murder […]
Man assaults Long Island dry cleaner employee, puts him in chokehold
A 33-year-old man was arrested Saturday after he allegedly beat up an employee at a Long Island cleaners, held a knife to him and put him in a chokehold, police said.
News 12
Mother of 'Junior' Guzman-Feliz faces son's killers at sentencing
Two defendants in the murder of Lesandro "Junior" Guzman-Feliz received sentences of 25 years to life in prison Friday. Junior's mother, Leandra Guzman, was in the courtroom as her son's killers learned their fates. Diego Suero and Frederick Then were said to have given the marching orders that led to...
nypressnews.com
NYPD: 4 shot in Elmhurst, Queens
NEW YORK — Four people were shot Sunday in Queens, according to the NYPD. It reportedly happened by 40th Road and 95th Street in Elmhurst. Police did not immediately say how badly any of the victims were hurt. The investigation is ongoing, police said. The CBS New York team...
police1.com
Family of woman killed by cop in love triangle shooting sues NYPD for not taking officer's gun away
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — The family of Jamie Liang, a former Concord woman who was fatally shot by a Staten Island NYPD officer last October in a love triangle dispute, has filed a wrongful death suit against the NYPD for not taking the officer's gun away before the deadly incident, according to a report.
Duo on moped shoots 4 men on Queens street, 1 fatally
A man is dead and three others are injured after a pair of gunmen on a moped opened fire in Queens Sunday, authorities said.
Man accused of putting victim in coma in Bronx sucker-punch case indicted
THE BRONX (PIX11) — A Bronx parolee was indicted on assault charges Thursday for allegedly sucker-punching a man and putting him into a coma. Bui Van Phu, 55, allegedly slugged Jesus Cortes, 52, outside a restaurant on Aug. 12, Bronx District Attorney Darcel Clark said. Cortes fell to the ground. He went into a coma […]
Funeral for one of three children drowned in Coney Island to be held today
Loved ones will say their final goodbyes today to one of the three children drowned in Coney Island last week.
18-Year-Old Displays BB Gun After Driver Refuses To Give Ride In Uniondale, Police Say
An 18-year-old man is facing a weapons charge after police said he displayed a BB gun to a driver who refused to give him a ride on Long Island. Jahmire Roy, of Hempstead, was arrested following an incident that happened in Uniondale at about 2:40 p.m. on Saturday, Sept. 17, the Nassau County Police Department said.
‘I’m free’: Son admits to killing mom so he can get his inheritance: DA
NEW YORK (PIX11) — A son has admitted to brutally killing his mother in a Tribeca apartment three years ago so he could get his inheritance sooner, authorities said Friday. Jared Eng, 25, pleaded guilty to murder in the second degree and is facing at least 18 years in prison for his role in the […]
4 men shot, 1 fatally, in Queens; 2 suspects fled on moped, cops say
ELMHURST, Queens (PIX11) — A 28-year-old man was killed and three others were injured in a shooting in Queens Sunday afternoon, police said. Authorities responded to a multiple shooting near 41st Avenue and Warren Street in Elmhurst at around 1:30 p.m. and found four male victims with gunshot wounds, including one that was critically injured, […]
Man, 19, fatally stabbed in the neck on Bronx street
A 19-year-old man was fatally stabbed in the neck on a Bronx street, police said Sunday. Armani McDonald was knifed on Briggs Ave. near E. Kingsbridge Road in Fordham Heights at about 5 p.m. Saturday, cops said. Medics rushed McDonald to St. Barnabas Hospital, but he couldn’t be saved. He lived in Mount Vernon, Westchester County, according to cops. Police recovered two knives from the scene ...
4 people shot, 1 fatally outside market in Queens
The shooting happened around 1:30 p.m. on 41st Ave near Warren outside a corner market in Elmhurst. The entire area was roped off for investigation.
Mount Vernon man, 19, fatally stabbed in Bronx apartment building
A 19-year-old man was stabbed to death in the Bronx Saturday evening and police have arrested a suspect, authorities said.
Teen fatally stabbed near Bronx library
The stabbing happened on a side street in Fordham Manor near East Kingsbridge Road. The knife used in the attack lay on the ground as police investigated the crime.
Man swings axe after fight in McDonald’s: NYPD
LOWER EAST SIDE, Manhattan (PIX11) — A man started swinging around an axe in a Manhattan McDonald’s early Friday after getting into a fight with three people, police said Saturday. The NYPD got a call around 2:25 a.m. about a fight in the McDonald’s on Delancey Street on the Lower East Side. Witnesses told police […]
Manhattan fatal shooting: Man killed on East Harlem street
EAST HARLEM, Manhattan (PIX11) — A man was fatally shot on an East Harlem street Sunday evening, according to authorities. Police responding to a 911 call around 7:40 p.m. found Elias Castillo, 29, on East 116th Street near 2nd Avenue with a gunshot wound to his abdomen, officials said. First responders rushed Castillo, who lived […]
NBC New York
Mom in Kids' NYC Beach Drownings Remanded, Faces Up to 3 Life Sentences if Convicted
The Brooklyn mother accused of murdering her three young children, drowning them in the waters off Coney Island with depraved indifference to their welfare, was remanded after a brief bedside arraignment Friday at the hospital where she has been in custody since the deaths earlier this week. Erin Merdy answered...
NBC New York
$40,000 Worth of Cocaine Found in Corrections Officer's Manhattan Home: DA
A 47-year-old New York state corrections officer has been accused of dealing cocaine out of his East Harlem apartment and allegedly had $40,000 worth of the drug stashed at the residence, Manhattan prosecutors said Thursday. Alex Toro, a Department of Corrections and Community Supervision (DCCS) corrections officer at the Fishkill...
