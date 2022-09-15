ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Queens, NY

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
hotnewhiphop.com

Smooky MarGielaa Arrested, 20-Year-Old Bronx Rapper Charged With Attempted Murder: Report

Bronx-born recording artist Toumani Diabaté – better known to fans as Smooky MarGielaa – has reportedly been arrested in connection to a shooting that took place in Queens, New York earlier this summer. According to DefPen, the 20-year-old was taken into police custody on September 1st, at which time he was charged with attempted murder in the second degree.
QUEENS, NY
News 12

Mother of 'Junior' Guzman-Feliz faces son's killers at sentencing

Two defendants in the murder of Lesandro "Junior" Guzman-Feliz received sentences of 25 years to life in prison Friday. Junior's mother, Leandra Guzman, was in the courtroom as her son's killers learned their fates. Diego Suero and Frederick Then were said to have given the marching orders that led to...
BRONX, NY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Queens, NY
Queens, NY
Crime & Safety
nypressnews.com

NYPD: 4 shot in Elmhurst, Queens

NEW YORK — Four people were shot Sunday in Queens, according to the NYPD. It reportedly happened by 40th Road and 95th Street in Elmhurst. Police did not immediately say how badly any of the victims were hurt. The investigation is ongoing, police said. The CBS New York team...
QUEENS, NY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Melinda Katz
Person
Cardi B
PIX11

4 men shot, 1 fatally, in Queens; 2 suspects fled on moped, cops say

ELMHURST, Queens (PIX11) — A 28-year-old man was killed and three others were injured in a shooting in Queens Sunday afternoon, police said. Authorities responded to a multiple shooting near 41st Avenue and Warren Street in Elmhurst at around 1:30 p.m. and found four male victims with gunshot wounds, including one that was critically injured, […]
QUEENS, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus Celebrities#Linus Entertainment#Alcohol#Misdemeanors#Community Service#Violent Crime#Queens Supreme Court
Daily News

Man, 19, fatally stabbed in the neck on Bronx street

A 19-year-old man was fatally stabbed in the neck on a Bronx street, police said Sunday. Armani McDonald was knifed on Briggs Ave. near E. Kingsbridge Road in Fordham Heights at about 5 p.m. Saturday, cops said. Medics rushed McDonald to St. Barnabas Hospital, but he couldn’t be saved. He lived in Mount Vernon, Westchester County, according to cops. Police recovered two knives from the scene ...
BRONX, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
PIX11

Man swings axe after fight in McDonald’s: NYPD

LOWER EAST SIDE, Manhattan (PIX11) — A man started swinging around an axe in a Manhattan McDonald’s early Friday after getting into a fight with three people, police said Saturday. The NYPD got a call around 2:25 a.m. about a fight in the McDonald’s on Delancey Street on the Lower East Side. Witnesses told police […]
MANHATTAN, NY
PIX11

Manhattan fatal shooting: Man killed on East Harlem street

EAST HARLEM, Manhattan (PIX11) — A man was fatally shot on an East Harlem street Sunday evening, according to authorities. Police responding to a 911 call around 7:40 p.m. found Elias Castillo, 29, on East 116th Street near 2nd Avenue with a gunshot wound to his abdomen, officials said. First responders rushed Castillo, who lived […]
MANHATTAN, NY

Comments / 0

Community Policy