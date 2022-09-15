Read full article on original website
darientimes.com
Bridgeport police: Man robbed near Main Street early Sunday
BRIDGEPORT — A man was reportedly robbed early Sunday morning in Bridgeport, according to police. A man called the Bridgeport Emergency Communications Center soon after 3 a.m., "indicating he was just robbed and struck in the face (with) what he believed to be a firearm" near Main Street and Capital Avenue, according to Scott Appleby, emergency management director for the city.
North Haven cruiser struck during attempted break-in, juvenile arrested
NORTH HAVEN, Conn. — A police cruiser was heavily damaged early Saturday when two suspects were interrupted while they were attempting to break into cars. One teen suspect is under arrest. Police said they were called at 2:15 a.m. to the area of 160 State Street for the report...
Police: Man robbed in Bridgeport Sunday morning
BRIDGEPORT, Conn. (WTNH) – A man was struck in the face with a firearm and robbed Sunday morning, according to the Bridgeport Police Department. The robbery allegedly occurred around 3:00 a.m. in the area of Main Street and Capital Avenue. The victim told police the alleged thieves stole his wallet, cellphone and shoes. The robbers were […]
darientimes.com
New London police investigating untimely death at Water Street parking garage
NEW LONDON — City police said they are investigating the untimely death of a person Sunday afternoon. Officers responded shortly before 1 p.m. to the parking garage at 160 Water St. after receiving a report that a person may have jumped from the multi-story structure, according to New London Police Chief Brian Wright.
Register Citizen
$25K reward offered in 2019 slaying of New Haven man in Woodbridge
WOODBRIDGE — The state is offering a $25,000 reward for information leading to an arrest in the 2019 killing of a New Haven man in Woodbridge, police said Friday. Abdur Terrell was found dead in a wooded area of town near the New Haven line, while his belongings were found on the shoulder of Woodfield Road on the evening of Nov. 9, 2019, Woodbridge Police Sgt. A.J. Cappiello said.
darientimes.com
Police: Southbury motorcyclist injured in Roxbury crash could face 'enforcement action'
ROXBURY — State police are investigating a motorcycle crash on Route 67 that sent a 20-year-old Southbury man to the hospital earlier this month. Authorities say the motorcyclist was traveling south on Southbury Road around 9:15 p.m. Sept. 10, when he lost control of the 1999 Harley Davidson FXDX he was operating and failed to negotiate a curve near the intersection of Squire Road.
Man injured in Waterbury Judith Lane shooting
WATERBURY, Conn. (WTNH) — One man was injured during a shooting in Waterbury on Saturday, police said. The Waterbury Police Department responded to Judith Lane around 9:11 a.m. for a complaint of shots fired and located a 53-year-old man with a gunshot wound. The victim was transported to Saint Mary’s Hospital and was treated for […]
Three shot in New Haven, one seriously injured
NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) – Three people were shot and one person was seriously injured in New Haven during separate incidents Friday night. Police said the shootings happened between 5:08 p.m. and 8:54 p.m. A 21-year-old New Haven man was shot on Lombard Street and suffered non-life-threatening injuries. A 35-year-old West Haven man was shot […]
Police investigating serious crash on Dixwell Ave. in Hamden
HAMDEN, Conn. (WTNH) — Dixwell Avenue was closed in both directions near the New Haven town line Friday night while police investigated a serious crash. News 8 learned two cars and one motorcycle were involved in the crash near Cherry Ann Street around 5:15 p.m. The road closure was expected to last for several hours, […]
Register Citizen
Motorcyclist seriously hurt in Hamden crash, police say
HAMDEN — One person was hospitalized after a motorcycle and car collided on Dixwell Avenue Friday, police said. Officers responded to Dixwell Avenue near its intersection with Cherry Ann Street around 5:15 p.m. for the reported crash, Hamden Detective Sean Dolan said. Dolan said the 36-year-old man riding the...
NewsTimes
After two fake traffic ticket scandals, CT police departments reexamine practices
Recent revelations that officers created fake traffic tickets at two separate Connecticut police departments has caught the attention of other local law enforcement agencies, prompting concern and leading some to reexamine their own practices. But officials at several larger area police forces expressed confidence that they have enough measures in...
Man dies in Rt. 72 East Plainville motorcycle crash
PLAINVILLE, Conn. (WTNH) – One man died following a motorcycle crash that took place on Route 72 East in Plainville Sunday afternoon. The crash happened just before 3 p.m. State police said that a Kawasaki motorcycle was traveling eastbound on Route 72 East in the area around exit 3. For an unknown reason, the motorcycle […]
Register Citizen
West Haven cook accused of phoning in bomb threats to Bridgeport ferry
BRIDGEPORT – A cook at the city’s ferry terminal admitted he called in two bomb threats but claimed he did it because human resources wasn’t taking his work-related racism complaint seriously, police said. Police said the threats twice forced the evacuation of the ferry and the terminal...
Man assaults Long Island dry cleaner employee, puts him in chokehold
A 33-year-old man was arrested Saturday after he allegedly beat up an employee at a Long Island cleaners, held a knife to him and put him in a chokehold, police said.
longisland.com
Teenager Strikes Guide-Rail and Overpass then Ejected from Vehicle and Dies
On Sunday, September 18, 2022, a little before 4:30 am, the State Police responded to a call for a crash on the Southern State Parkway eastbound in the area of exit 40 in the town of Islip, Suffolk County. A 19 years-old from Commack, NY, was driving a 2022 Hyundai...
fox61.com
New Haven community leader calls for change after three people shot Friday
Police responded to three separate incidents within a four-hour span Friday night. Pastor John Lewis says there are ways that can help deter gun crime.
greenwichsentinel.com
Stanwich Church Greenwich to grow another Stanwich Church Stamford
Stanwich Church Greenwich to grow another Stanwich Church Stamford – Senior Pastor Nathan Hart tells the story of this “big idea”. Rev. Dr. and Senior Pastor Nathan Hart presides over a congregation of 600-plus in his historic (1731) backcountry Stanwich Church. But he’s also presided over a Sunday evening service in the south end of Stamford. “We were renting a room in the Revolution Boxing Gym on Pacific Street,” he tells, “and it was really cool. We packed the place out – well over 120 people most weeks, just to worship and to hear the word. The same sermon that was preached in the morning here, that pastor would go preach it there, with some different illustrations. Because here, you’re like, ‘There I was, at the country club,’” but then in Stamford you’re not going to use that same illustration.”
Bridgeport woman says dog was stolen from her yard, then returned to her after paying reward
It happened Sept. 5 in the 300 block of Alpine Street in Bridgeport where Hill lives. She said a security camera captured it all, but the video was too blurry.
Register Citizen
Newington man pleads guilty after police find 40 firearms, flamethrower and 30K rounds of ammo in home
A Newington man faces up to 10 years in prison for illegally possessing numerous guns, firearm components and ammunition, according to federal prosecutors. Glen Dauphin, 50, on Thursday pleaded guilty before U.S. District Judge Kari A. Dooley in Bridgeport to possession of an unregistered silencer. He is released on a $200,000 bond pending his sentencing on Dec. 21, U.S. Attorney Vanessa Roberts Avery said in a news release Friday.
