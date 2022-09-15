ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Alto, GA

Ben Sorrells Brooks Jr.

A Celebration of Life visitation for Ben Sorrells Brooks Jr., 77, of Cornelia, will be held Saturday, Sept. 24, at the Banquet Room at First Baptist Church of Cornelia starting at 4 until 6 p.m. Grant Reeves Honor Guard will be presenting military honors at 4 p.m. Mr. Brooks went...
CORNELIA, GA
Wayne Andrew McWhinney

Memorial services will be held at a later time for Wayne Andrew McWhinney, 89, of Clarkesville. His wishes were to be cremated. Mr. McWhinney passed away Thursday, Sept. 1, 2022. Born March 24, 1933, in Chicago, Illinois, he was a son of the late William and Anna Thompson McWhinney. Wayne...
CLARKESVILLE, GA
Elizabeth V. Trupp

The family of Elizabeth V. Trupp, 94, of Cornelia, will gather privately for a celebration of her life. Her ashes were placed at Yonah Memorial Gardens Mausoleum, Demorest. Mrs. Trupp passed away July 25, 2022. Born Aug. 16, 1927, in London, England, she was a daughter of Mr. and Mrs....
CORNELIA, GA
A seasonal thing

To the editor: I have always enjoyed immensely the fall season. As the year progresses, I find myself once again negotiating with God. I promise to be a better person if He will only allow me to enjoy one more amazing fall. He, of course, has done His part. As...
TOCCOA, GA
Arrest Report

The following is a list of names entered into the booking computer at the Habersham County Detention Center for Sept. 12-15, 2022. Names, ages and towns are listed as they appear in the computer. Offenses listed are charges; guilt has not been proven. Nakeesha Johnaree Belford, 34, Clarkesville, theft by...
HABERSHAM COUNTY, GA

