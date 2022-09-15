Read full article on original website
Northeastern Georgian
Wayne Andrew McWhinney
Memorial services will be held at a later time for Wayne Andrew McWhinney, 89, of Clarkesville. His wishes were to be cremated. Mr. McWhinney passed away Thursday, Sept. 1, 2022. Born March 24, 1933, in Chicago, Illinois, he was a son of the late William and Anna Thompson McWhinney. Wayne...
Northeastern Georgian
Warren Douglas Hogsed
A memorial service for Warren Douglas Hogsed, 77, of Alto, will be announced in October. Mr. Hogsed passed away Wednesday, Sept. 14, 2022. Born Sept. 30, 1944, in Alto, he was the son of the late Frank Hogsed and Addie Maness Hogsed. Mr. Hogsed was retired from Fieldale Farms Corporation...
Northeastern Georgian
Ben Sorrells Brooks Jr.
A Celebration of Life visitation for Ben Sorrells Brooks Jr., 77, of Cornelia, will be held Saturday, Sept. 24, at the Banquet Room at First Baptist Church of Cornelia starting at 4 until 6 p.m. Grant Reeves Honor Guard will be presenting military honors at 4 p.m. Mr. Brooks went...
Northeastern Georgian
A seasonal thing
To the editor: I have always enjoyed immensely the fall season. As the year progresses, I find myself once again negotiating with God. I promise to be a better person if He will only allow me to enjoy one more amazing fall. He, of course, has done His part. As...
Northeastern Georgian
Public meetings
The following public meetings are scheduled from Sept. 16-22 Habersham County Commission: 6 p.m. regular meeting, Monday, Sept. 19, at the county courthouse in Clarkesville, 295 Llewellyn Street. Hospital Authority of Habersham County: 6:30 p.m. regular meeting, Tuesday, Sept. 20, in the boardroom at Habersham Medical Center. Habersham County Airport...
Northeastern Georgian
Arrest Report
The following is a list of names entered into the booking computer at the Habersham County Detention Center for Sept. 12-15, 2022. Names, ages and towns are listed as they appear in the computer. Offenses listed are charges; guilt has not been proven. Nakeesha Johnaree Belford, 34, Clarkesville, theft by...
