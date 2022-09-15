Read full article on original website
York News-Times
Defensive miscues cost York in 12-0 loss to Northwest
YORK – The York Dukes returned home Monday after a rough outing at a tournament in Hastings on Saturday, hoping to snap a three-game skid when the Northwest Vikings rolled into town. Instead, the losing streak reached four games as York saw its record fall to 10-10 on the...
York News-Times
York News-Times Male Athlete of the Week
On the first play from scrimmage Friday night, EMF running back Breckan Schluter took the handoff and rumbled 39 yards into the end zone. It was only an appetizer of what was to come, as the junior racked up 460 rushing yards and eight touchdowns on 36 carries (12.8 yards a pop) and scored 64 of the Bobcats’ 74 points in a 74-61 shootout win over Freeman. Schluter’s scoring runs spanned 39, 9, 63, 1, 21, 60 and 22 yards, and the junior also returned a punt 68 yards to the house in the first quarter. On the season, Schluter has 987 rushing yards and 17 TDs through four games as EMF is 3-1.
York News-Times
Centennial splits four at Bison volleyball invite
CENTRAL CITY – The Centennial Broncos took to the court Saturday, where they split four matches at the Central City invite. Centennial opened with consecutive sweeps against the host Bison and Boone Central, but the Broncos fell to Adams Central and then Hastings to end the day. Centennial 2,...
York News-Times
Humphrey Lindsay Holy Family goes 4-0 to win Cross County invite
STROMSBURG – The final match of the day between the Humphrey Lindsay/Holy Family Bulldogs and the Cross County Cougars determined the Invite champion in Stromsburg on Saturday. Both the Bulldogs and the Cougars were 3-0 going into the match that was dominated by the HLHF girls 25-15 and 25-20.
York News-Times
Dukes cap long weekend out west with 3-3 record at Gothenburg
GOTHENBURG – The weekend started out on a high note as the Dukes took down C1 No. 3 St. Paul in straight sets and Chadron also in straight sets on Friday. In York’s third game on Friday, York dropped their first game of the tournament 25-21 and 25-17 to the host Gothenburg Swedes who came in as the No. 4 team in C1.
York News-Times
Several Huskers played season-high snaps vs. Oklahoma. Who made a case for more time?
There’s nothing more important to a young player’s growth than playing time. Over the course of a season, simply finding the moments to get backups and untested freshmen on the field can prove difficult. There are only two obvious situations for it — when trailing by several scores or when leading by a large margin.
York News-Times
Nebraska sweeps No. 13 Kentucky in final nonconference match
Whitney Lauenstein had 11 kills and Madi Kubik and Lindsay Krause added nine kills apiece to help lead the No. 2 ranked Nebraska volleyball team to a 27-25, 25-20, 25-16 victory against No. 13 Kentucky on Sunday in Lexington, Kentucky. After a close first set, Nebraska was in control for...
York News-Times
Cross County rolls over Twin River 58-14
GENOA – The No. 2 team in Class D1 the Cross County Cougars continued to roll on Friday night as they defeated the Twin River Titans on their home turf in Genoa 58-14. The Cougars 4-0 are on a collision course with No. 5 Clarkson-Leigh which will take place on Friday, October 7 in Stromsburg.
York News-Times
Jack Robison, Treyson Johnson on sidelines for Nebraska vs. No. 6 Oklahoma
Three-star prospect Jack Robison and Lincoln Pius X prospect Treyson Johnson were both on the sidelines before Nebraska-Oklahoma for their Nebraska basketball visits on Saturday. Robison, a 6-foot-6 forward in the 2024 class from Minnesota, also holds offers from Iowa, Wisconsin and Minnesota. He lives 20 minutes from the Gophers’...
York News-Times
Editorial Roundup: Nebraska
Lincoln Journal Star. September 13, 2022. Editorial: Frost’s tenure ends with crash and cash. When Bill Moos, athletic director at the time, introduced Scott Frost as the Huskers’ new head football coach on Dec. 3, 2017, a bright future was all but assured. Native son. National championship quarterback....
York News-Times
Rapid Reaction: Thoughts after Oklahoma beats Nebraska — 'It felt like a tide turned'
Mickey Joseph takes blame as Huskers are overwhelmed by Oklahoma in 49-14 loss. “I guess I didn’t do enough last week to get them ready,” said interim head coach Mickey Joseph, who took responsibility for Nebraska's 35-point loss.
York News-Times
Nebraska fires defensive coordinator Erik Chinander
A week after former Nebraska coach Scott Frost was fired, Husker defensive coordinator Erik Chinander is out of a job, too. According to a statement released by the university Sunday, interim coach Mickey Joseph relieved Chinander from his position and promoted assistant Bill Busch to that role for the remainder of the season.
York News-Times
Overmatched Nebraska falters defensively in 49-14 loss to No. 6 Oklahoma
There was a buzz in the air Saturday morning. Whether it was due to the return of an old rival or because of the new man in charge of the Husker football program, the mood around Nebraska’s final nonconference game felt different than its first three contests of the year.
York News-Times
Full Mickey Joseph press conference following loss to Oklahoma
Mickey Joseph, the interim head coach of Nebraska football, speaks following the Oklahoma vs. Nebraska football game at Memorial Stadium in Lincoln on Saturday, September 17, 2022.
York News-Times
Friday Night follow-up: Grand Island, Lincoln High present interesting stories; Elm Creek's Hail Mary; Omaha South's wild numbers
I'm really interested to see how the rest of the season goes for both Grand Island and Lincoln High after watching the teams play each other Friday night. The Islanders aren't flashy, and nothing is necessarily pretty, but they play defense at a really high level, and are super-physical both in the running game and in the second level of that defense.
York News-Times
Sam McKewon breaks down Nebraska's loss to Oklahoma
Husker Report Card: Grading Nebraska's performance against Oklahoma. The World-Herald's Sam McKewon hands out his Husker Report Card, assessing Nebraska's performance in several areas after each game. Here are the grades coming out of the loss to Oklahoma.
York News-Times
Sep. 18, 2022 evening weather update for York
For the drive home in York: A mostly clear sky. Low near 60F. Winds NE at 5 to 10 mph. Looking ahead, the York area can expect a sizzling hot day tomorrow. The forecast calls for it to be a balmy 89 degrees. A 67-degree low is forecasted. Tomorrow's conditions are expected to be clear, so there shouldn't been too many clouds in the sky. High UV indexes are expected. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The York area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 11 mph wind conditions coming up from southeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit yorknewstimes.com for local news and weather.
York News-Times
Here is today's weather outlook for Sep. 18, 2022 in York, NE
Hot temperatures are predicted today. The forecast calls for it to be a balmy 82 degrees. 60 degrees is today's low. It should be a fairly cloudless day. The forecast is calling for clear skies. The sunshine will be intense today; high UV indexes are forecasted. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The York area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 9 miles per hour, coming from the East. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit yorknewstimes.com for local news and weather.
York News-Times
Two killed in crash in Polk County
Two people died in a two-vehicle crash near Osceola on Friday, the Polk County sheriff said. At about 7:45 a.m., Polk County sheriff's office and emergency responders were dispatched to an accident on U.S. 81/Nebraska 92 east of Osceola. Officers say Jerry Swahn, 52, of Weston, was driving west in...
York News-Times
Arraignment held in 15-pound meth case
YORK – A man caught with an extremely large amount of methamphetamine in York County has pleaded not guilty to two felonies. Arraignment proceedings for Juan Sacramento, 33, of Lemoore, California, were held in York County District Court this week. Sacramento was arrested by a deputy with the York...
