WWMT
Police investigation of a suspected armed Albion teen leads to brawl and arrests
ALBION, Mich. — Four people were arrested and five police officers were injured following a brawl outside the "Festival of the Forks" in Albion Saturday night. Police say the melee broke out as officers approached a 15 year old who, they had been told, was given a gun to attack visiting teens from Battle Creek.
WWMT
Allegan County deputy will not face charges in shooting that killed man
ALLEGAN COUNTY, Mich. — An Allegan County deputy who shot and killed a man during a traffic stop will not be criminally charged, according to the Allegan County Prosecutor's Office. The deputy pulled over Joseph Nagle, 22, of Comstock Park, on June 16, for suspicion of drunk driving, deputies...
WWMT
Four shot at a party in West Michigan
Four people were shot at a party in Ottawa County early Sunday morning, including two Grand Valley State University students. Shots rang out near the Canvas Apartments on 48th Avenue in Allendale Township when deputies were dispatched to the area for reports of a loud party, according to the Ottawa County Sheriff's Office.
WWMT
Grand Rapids residents turn in nearly 300 firearms in gun buyback program
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Grand Rapids residents turned in twice as many firearms at Saturday's gun buyback event than what was turned in during the city's first two events combined, according to city officials. The city police department teamed up with Safe Alliances for Everyone, also known as SAFE...
WWMT
Kalamazoo man arrested after throwing Molotov cocktail at KDPS cruiser
KALAMAZOO, Mich. — A 30-year-old man from Kalamazoo was seen throwing a Molotov cocktail at an unoccupied Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety cruiser Saturday near East Walnut Street, according to police. The suspect then fled on foot, according to witnesses who reported the suspect. Once officers arrived on scene,...
WWMT
Man killed in early morning shooting in Kalamazoo
A Kalamazoo man is dead following an early Saturday morning shooting. Original story: One person shot near Washington Ave and March Street in Kalamazoo. Police are investigating the shooting that happened near Washington Avenue and March Street. Officers were dispatched to the area around 4:45 a.m. after receiving reports of...
WWMT
Ottawa County man drowns in private pond
OTTAWA COUNTY, Mich. — First responders attempted to save an Ottawa County man who drowned in a private pond Friday night. Crews were dispatched around 7:37 p.m. to the private pond near the area of Krystal Kove Drive and 8th Avenue in Tallmadge Township, the Ottawa County Sheriff's office said.
WWMT
Over 20 citations issued for swimming on red flag days in South Haven
SOUTH HAVEN, Mich. — People could face fines of $1,000 in South Haven for swimming under red flag conditions, according to South Haven police. Within a four-month period in summer 2022, officers issued a total of 31 citations, 27 for swimming when a red flag is waving indicating dangerous water, Chief Natalie Thompson said.
WWMT
Driver crashes into Little Caesar's Pizza, infant had meth in system, & other top stories
KALAMAZOO, Mich. — Below are News Channel 3's top stories from this past week. Kalamazoo Scottish Festival Association celebrates 30th annual festival. Kalamazoo Scottish Festival Association celebrated its 30th annual festival Saturday. The Kalamazoo Scottish Festival Association has been a local nonprofit for 30 years in the Kalamazoo area,...
WWMT
Hit-and-run driver trapped inside vehicle after rollover crash, deputies say
OTTAWA COUNTY, Mich. — A hit-and-run crash happened Friday near Lake Michigan Drive and 24th Avenue in Tallmadge Township, according to the Ottawa County Sheriff’s Office. A driver of a white Honda Pilot hit a Ford Focus after attempting to make a U-turn in the middle of Lake Michigan Drive, according to deputies.
WWMT
Kalamazoo Twp investigation reveals negligence, fire chief and asst. chief terminated
KALAMAZOO TOWNSHIP, Mich — A botched investigation into harassment allegations at the Kalamazoo Township Fire Department led to the termination of the department's top leaders, according to findings of an independent investigation. Days after Chief David Obreiter and Battalion Chief Matt Mulac seemed to be abruptly fired from their...
WWMT
Kalamazoo woman dead after fatal crash
KALAMAZOO, Mich. — A 25-year-old women died after crashing into a tree and light pole Saturday, according to the Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety. The crash happened around 1 p.m. on North Westnedge Avenue near Frank Street. The woman was found unconscious behind the steering wheel, according to police.
WWMT
Hispanic Heritage Month kicks off in Kalamazoo: Here's where you can go
KALAMAZOO, Mich. — National Hispanic Heritage Month is kicking off in West Michigan. Several organizations are hosting events celebrating the contributions Latinos have had in the Kalamazoo area. Hispanic American Council in Kalamazoo: El Concilio hosts first-ever Kalamazoo Latin-x Festival. Hispanic Heritage Month in Kalamazoo:. Hispanic Heritage Fiesta on...
WWMT
Over 200 runners gather for 5K run to raise awareness for Veteran suicide prevention
BATTLE CREEK, Mich. — More than 200 runners and walkers gathered for the 10th Annual Alive and Running VA Battle Creek event Saturday. The VA 5K run/walk took place at the Battle Creek VA Medical Center. Those who couldn't participate in person virtually attended. The event was set to...
WWMT
Michigan railroad officials push for safety as U.S. strike averted
KALAMAZOO, Mich. — Railroad works across the nation have their fingers crossed that a tentative deal made with President Joe Biden's administration is secured. This comes after a freight-rail strike threatened to shut down service on commuter rail services across the country. This included train services in the nation's capital.
WWMT
WMU Broncos to face off against No. 23 Pitt for home opener
KALAMAZOO, Mich. — The Western Michigan University Broncos are expected to welcome the No. 23 team in the country to Waldo Stadium for their home opener. The Pittsburgh Panthers will be in Kalamazoo for the Broncos' third game of the season, kickoff is scheduled for 7:30 p.m. This will...
