Holland, MI

WWMT

Four shot at a party in West Michigan

Four people were shot at a party in Ottawa County early Sunday morning, including two Grand Valley State University students. Shots rang out near the Canvas Apartments on 48th Avenue in Allendale Township when deputies were dispatched to the area for reports of a loud party, according to the Ottawa County Sheriff's Office.
OTTAWA COUNTY, MI
Battle Creek, MI
Holland, MI
Michigan Crime & Safety
Holland, MI
WWMT

Kalamazoo man arrested after throwing Molotov cocktail at KDPS cruiser

KALAMAZOO, Mich. — A 30-year-old man from Kalamazoo was seen throwing a Molotov cocktail at an unoccupied Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety cruiser Saturday near East Walnut Street, according to police. The suspect then fled on foot, according to witnesses who reported the suspect. Once officers arrived on scene,...
KALAMAZOO, MI
WWMT

Man killed in early morning shooting in Kalamazoo

A Kalamazoo man is dead following an early Saturday morning shooting. Original story: One person shot near Washington Ave and March Street in Kalamazoo. Police are investigating the shooting that happened near Washington Avenue and March Street. Officers were dispatched to the area around 4:45 a.m. after receiving reports of...
KALAMAZOO, MI
WWMT

Ottawa County man drowns in private pond

OTTAWA COUNTY, Mich. — First responders attempted to save an Ottawa County man who drowned in a private pond Friday night. Crews were dispatched around 7:37 p.m. to the private pond near the area of Krystal Kove Drive and 8th Avenue in Tallmadge Township, the Ottawa County Sheriff's office said.
OTTAWA COUNTY, MI
WWMT

Over 20 citations issued for swimming on red flag days in South Haven

SOUTH HAVEN, Mich. — People could face fines of $1,000 in South Haven for swimming under red flag conditions, according to South Haven police. Within a four-month period in summer 2022, officers issued a total of 31 citations, 27 for swimming when a red flag is waving indicating dangerous water, Chief Natalie Thompson said.
SOUTH HAVEN, MI
WWMT

Kalamazoo woman dead after fatal crash

KALAMAZOO, Mich. — A 25-year-old women died after crashing into a tree and light pole Saturday, according to the Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety. The crash happened around 1 p.m. on North Westnedge Avenue near Frank Street. The woman was found unconscious behind the steering wheel, according to police.
KALAMAZOO, MI
Netherlands
WWMT

Hispanic Heritage Month kicks off in Kalamazoo: Here's where you can go

KALAMAZOO, Mich. — National Hispanic Heritage Month is kicking off in West Michigan. Several organizations are hosting events celebrating the contributions Latinos have had in the Kalamazoo area. Hispanic American Council in Kalamazoo: El Concilio hosts first-ever Kalamazoo Latin-x Festival. Hispanic Heritage Month in Kalamazoo:. Hispanic Heritage Fiesta on...
KALAMAZOO, MI
WWMT

Michigan railroad officials push for safety as U.S. strike averted

KALAMAZOO, Mich. — Railroad works across the nation have their fingers crossed that a tentative deal made with President Joe Biden's administration is secured. This comes after a freight-rail strike threatened to shut down service on commuter rail services across the country. This included train services in the nation's capital.
MICHIGAN STATE
WWMT

WMU Broncos to face off against No. 23 Pitt for home opener

KALAMAZOO, Mich. — The Western Michigan University Broncos are expected to welcome the No. 23 team in the country to Waldo Stadium for their home opener. The Pittsburgh Panthers will be in Kalamazoo for the Broncos' third game of the season, kickoff is scheduled for 7:30 p.m. This will...
KALAMAZOO, MI

