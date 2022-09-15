ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Boston, TX

magnoliareporter.com

TXKToday.com : Capital murder trial starts for Taylor Parker

NEW BOSTON, TX -- A Bowie County jury began hearing testimony on Monday in the death penalty trial of a woman accused of murdering a pregnant friend and taking her unborn baby in 2020. Taylor Rene Parker, 29, is facing a possible death sentence if found guilty of capital murder...
easttexasradio.com

Titus County Bookings

Titus County Deputies arrested 33-year-old Antonio Patino-Martinez on a warrant for Aggravated Assault of a Date, Family, or Household Member. They also charged him with Revocation of Probation on a conviction of Possession of more than one but less than four grams of a Controlled Substance. Bond is $500,000 on the assault charge, but the court denied the probation violation.
KTAL

LSP: Mooringsport mayor arrested for public contract fraud

MOORINGSPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Louisiana State Police say they have arrested the mayor of Mooringsport after an eight-month investigation into allegations of fraud by a public official. According to state police, investigators with their Bossier City Field Office (LSP BCFO) were contacted in January by the Caddo Parish Constable’s...
hopeprescott.com

Clifford Witherspoon Charged With Possession of Meth

On September 4, 2022 at approximately 8:05am, officers of the Hope Police Department arrested Clifford Witherspoon, 59, of Hope, AR. Mr. Witherspoon was arrested and charged possession of controlled substance methamphetamine, possession of controlled substance marijuana, possession of drug paraphernalia, and served a failure to appear warrant. The arrest occurred in the 1700 block of North Spruce Street in Hope, AR. Mr. Witherspoon was taken to the Hempstead County Detention Facility and held for a first appearance.
inforney.com

Courtroom packed on first day of capital fetal abduction case

NEW BOSTON, Texas – The courtroom was packed on the first day of the trial in the Taylor Renee Parker fetal abduction case Monday morning, with upwards of 50 spectators at the 202nd District Court at the Bowie County Courthouse. Opening statements given by District Attorney Kelley Crisp and...
ktoy1047.com

Four men sentenced in bribery, conspiracy scheme

44-year-old Jeffrey Harrison of Texarkana pleaded guilty in May of last year to bribing Jimmy Scarbrough. Harrison was working as an RRAD vendor, while Scarbrough was an RRAD official. Harrison was sentenced to 30 months in federal prison and ordered to forfeit $300,000. 52-year-old Justin Bishop also pleaded guilty in...
ktoy1047.com

Ashdown police arrest man for meth, fleeing

Officers had located methamphetamine on Gregory before his attempted escape and determined he also had warrants out of Little Rock for burglary and theft. Gregory was caught shortly before 11 p.m. on Wednesday in the Red Bluff area. The Texarkana Arkansas Police Department is seeking assistance from the community in...
ktoy1047.com

Man arrested after dog pack attacks nine-year-old boy

A Texarkana man is being held in Bowie County jail after his dogs allegedly attacked a nine-year-old boy, leaving him with severe injuries. The victim was transported to a local hospital and a 12-year-old relative provided police with an eyewitness account. Cockrell had been repeatedly warned about his dogs by...
KTBS

Pack of dogs seriously injures boy in Texarkana

TEXARKANA, Texas – A dog owner has been arrested after police say his unruly pack of dogs injured a nine-year-old boy in Texarkana. Ray Lee Cockrell, 59, had been warned by law enforcement before about his pack of dogs reportedly causing problems when people or other animals get near them.
KSLA

Couple arrested for allegedly smoking meth around child

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - A Mooringsport couple has been arrested after allegedly smoking meth in the presence of a child under the age of 13. On Wednesday, Aug. 14, Youth Services with the Caddo Parish Sheriff’s Office received a report concerning a young child who tested positive for illegal substances. During a search of Michael Bailey, 50, and Amanda Whitten’s, 36, home, a detective found meth, a pipe, and other drug paraphernalia.
ktoy1047.com

Police seek suspects in attempted vehicle burglaries

One is identified as a black male who walks with an inward step, which is commonly called being pigeon toed. Another is a white male with a beard and brown hair. Both suspects can be viewed on video provided by the Arkansas-side police department. On video, the men are clearly...
Eagle 106.3

Texarkana Arkansas Police Searching For Two Caught On Ring Cam

Yes, it's the same truck, same street, same cam, same potential crime, two different suspects. Texarkana Arkansas Police would like to talk to both of them. It will never cease to amaze me how some people think that other people's stuff should really belong to them, but it happens all day and all night. Watch these videos below and tell me again why you shouldn't lock your vehicle.
ktoy1047.com

Animal ordinance goes into effect this week

The ordinance was passed at a council meeting in early August and seeks to combat the overpopulation of stray animals within the city. Residents not in compliance with the ordinance may receive a monetary fine. The Texarkana Arkansas Police Department is seeking assistance from the community in locating suspects who...
KSLA

AAPD: Man wanted in Little Rock arrested after foot chase in Ashdown

ASHDOWN, Ark. (KSLA) - A man that was wanted for burglary and theft in Little Rock, Ark. has been arrested in Ashdown, Ark. At 5:15 a.m. on Wednesday, Sept. 14, the Ashdown Arkansas Police Department (AAPD) encountered Robert Edward Gregory Jr., who was wanted in Little Rock for alleged burglary and theft.
KTBS

Texarkana ceremonies honor POW/MIA service members

TEXARKANA, Texas - Americans who are missing in action and who were prisoners of war were remembered Saturday with three ceremonies in Texarkana. The events were held at the Korea-Vietnam Memorial Wall on Stateline Avenue. The day of remembrance started with an opening ceremony in downtown. Veterans gathered to honor...
