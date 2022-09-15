Read full article on original website
magnoliareporter.com
TXKToday.com : Capital murder trial starts for Taylor Parker
NEW BOSTON, TX -- A Bowie County jury began hearing testimony on Monday in the death penalty trial of a woman accused of murdering a pregnant friend and taking her unborn baby in 2020. Taylor Rene Parker, 29, is facing a possible death sentence if found guilty of capital murder...
easttexasradio.com
Titus County Bookings
Titus County Deputies arrested 33-year-old Antonio Patino-Martinez on a warrant for Aggravated Assault of a Date, Family, or Household Member. They also charged him with Revocation of Probation on a conviction of Possession of more than one but less than four grams of a Controlled Substance. Bond is $500,000 on the assault charge, but the court denied the probation violation.
KSLA
Trial Day 4: Parker’s ex-husband claims her lies impacted their marriage
NEW BOSTON, Texas (KSLA) - The trial of Tayler Parker went into its fourth day on Thursday, Sept. 15. Parker is charged with killing Reagan Hancock and forcibly removing her unborn child from the womb in October of 2020. Tommy Wacasey, Parker’s ex-husband, took the stand today. He claimed Parker...
KTAL
LSP: Mooringsport mayor arrested for public contract fraud
MOORINGSPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Louisiana State Police say they have arrested the mayor of Mooringsport after an eight-month investigation into allegations of fraud by a public official. According to state police, investigators with their Bossier City Field Office (LSP BCFO) were contacted in January by the Caddo Parish Constable’s...
hopeprescott.com
Clifford Witherspoon Charged With Possession of Meth
On September 4, 2022 at approximately 8:05am, officers of the Hope Police Department arrested Clifford Witherspoon, 59, of Hope, AR. Mr. Witherspoon was arrested and charged possession of controlled substance methamphetamine, possession of controlled substance marijuana, possession of drug paraphernalia, and served a failure to appear warrant. The arrest occurred in the 1700 block of North Spruce Street in Hope, AR. Mr. Witherspoon was taken to the Hempstead County Detention Facility and held for a first appearance.
inforney.com
Courtroom packed on first day of capital fetal abduction case
NEW BOSTON, Texas – The courtroom was packed on the first day of the trial in the Taylor Renee Parker fetal abduction case Monday morning, with upwards of 50 spectators at the 202nd District Court at the Bowie County Courthouse. Opening statements given by District Attorney Kelley Crisp and...
ktoy1047.com
Four men sentenced in bribery, conspiracy scheme
44-year-old Jeffrey Harrison of Texarkana pleaded guilty in May of last year to bribing Jimmy Scarbrough. Harrison was working as an RRAD vendor, while Scarbrough was an RRAD official. Harrison was sentenced to 30 months in federal prison and ordered to forfeit $300,000. 52-year-old Justin Bishop also pleaded guilty in...
ktoy1047.com
Ashdown police arrest man for meth, fleeing
Officers had located methamphetamine on Gregory before his attempted escape and determined he also had warrants out of Little Rock for burglary and theft. Gregory was caught shortly before 11 p.m. on Wednesday in the Red Bluff area. The Texarkana Arkansas Police Department is seeking assistance from the community in...
Mt Pleasant Police Recover Guns, Drugs, And Cash In One Bust
What a haul... I bet there are some East Texas gun owners who are going to be very happy to see this news if they haven't already. Congratulations to the Mt Pleasant Police Department for the bust they made on Tuesday, September 13, when a traffic stop lead to a recovery of 26 stolen firearms, drugs, money, and two suspects.
hopeprescott.com
Quinton Melton Arrested for Theft of Property, Fleeing, Wreckless Driving
On September 15, 2022 at approximately 0147, Hempstead County Deputies received a call from dispatch in reference to a Theft of Property incident located on US Highway 67 West. The Victim said she was sitting at her computer desk working, when she observed the lights in her truck come on...
ktoy1047.com
Man arrested after dog pack attacks nine-year-old boy
A Texarkana man is being held in Bowie County jail after his dogs allegedly attacked a nine-year-old boy, leaving him with severe injuries. The victim was transported to a local hospital and a 12-year-old relative provided police with an eyewitness account. Cockrell had been repeatedly warned about his dogs by...
Opening statements shock in a trial for a woman accused of murdering a pregnant woman and taking the baby
The trial has begun for a woman accused of murdering a pregnant woman, then removing the baby from the womb to pass off as her own, NBC reports. After pleading not guilty, 29-year-old Taylor Rene Parker faces murder charges for the October 2020 deaths of 21-year-old Renee Michelle Simmons-Hancock and her unborn child, NBC says.
KTBS
Pack of dogs seriously injures boy in Texarkana
TEXARKANA, Texas – A dog owner has been arrested after police say his unruly pack of dogs injured a nine-year-old boy in Texarkana. Ray Lee Cockrell, 59, had been warned by law enforcement before about his pack of dogs reportedly causing problems when people or other animals get near them.
KSLA
Couple arrested for allegedly smoking meth around child
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - A Mooringsport couple has been arrested after allegedly smoking meth in the presence of a child under the age of 13. On Wednesday, Aug. 14, Youth Services with the Caddo Parish Sheriff’s Office received a report concerning a young child who tested positive for illegal substances. During a search of Michael Bailey, 50, and Amanda Whitten’s, 36, home, a detective found meth, a pipe, and other drug paraphernalia.
ktoy1047.com
Police seek suspects in attempted vehicle burglaries
One is identified as a black male who walks with an inward step, which is commonly called being pigeon toed. Another is a white male with a beard and brown hair. Both suspects can be viewed on video provided by the Arkansas-side police department. On video, the men are clearly...
Texarkana Arkansas Police Searching For Two Caught On Ring Cam
Yes, it's the same truck, same street, same cam, same potential crime, two different suspects. Texarkana Arkansas Police would like to talk to both of them. It will never cease to amaze me how some people think that other people's stuff should really belong to them, but it happens all day and all night. Watch these videos below and tell me again why you shouldn't lock your vehicle.
ktoy1047.com
Animal ordinance goes into effect this week
The ordinance was passed at a council meeting in early August and seeks to combat the overpopulation of stray animals within the city. Residents not in compliance with the ordinance may receive a monetary fine. The Texarkana Arkansas Police Department is seeking assistance from the community in locating suspects who...
KSLA
AAPD: Man wanted in Little Rock arrested after foot chase in Ashdown
ASHDOWN, Ark. (KSLA) - A man that was wanted for burglary and theft in Little Rock, Ark. has been arrested in Ashdown, Ark. At 5:15 a.m. on Wednesday, Sept. 14, the Ashdown Arkansas Police Department (AAPD) encountered Robert Edward Gregory Jr., who was wanted in Little Rock for alleged burglary and theft.
Arkansas woman killed in fiery crash in McCurtain County
An Arkansas woman has passed away following an accident in McCurtain County.
KTBS
Texarkana ceremonies honor POW/MIA service members
TEXARKANA, Texas - Americans who are missing in action and who were prisoners of war were remembered Saturday with three ceremonies in Texarkana. The events were held at the Korea-Vietnam Memorial Wall on Stateline Avenue. The day of remembrance started with an opening ceremony in downtown. Veterans gathered to honor...
