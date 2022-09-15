Read full article on original website
Related
Oxford Eagle
Lafayette County Detention Center Jail Log for Sept. 13-14
This list was recorded from the log at the Lafayette County Detention Center. A name listed does not indicate that a person is guilty of the crime with which they are charged, only that the person has been taken to and processed at the facility. Sept. 13. Clarente Alexander, 31....
hottytoddy.com
Oxford Woman Faces Felony for Credit Card Fraud
An Oxford woman was arrested recently for allegedly using someone else’s credit card while they were in a drug treatment center. According to the Oxford Police Department, on Sept. 8, OPD was contacted by an individual reporting a possible credit card fraud. During the investigation, it was discovered that...
Mississippi man charged with murdering mother
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A Mississippi man has been charged with murdering his mother, according to the Tippah County Sheriff’s Department. According to the sheriff’s department, 49-year-old Tracy Lynn Robbins was reported missing on August 17, 2022. Robbins was last known to be with her son, Taylor Wilbanks. After a month-long investigation, Wilbanks was charged with […]
Mississippi man stole fire truck on 9/11, sheriff says
A Mississippi man was arrested this week and charged with stealing a fire truck on September 11. Alcorn County Sheriff’s Office deputies say Cedrick Wilbanks, 33, of Corinth, Mississippi, stole a fire service truck from the Union Center Volunteer Fire Department. The truck was stolen on September 11, sheriff’s...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
wtva.com
Grenada man charged with murder
GRENADA, Miss. (WTVA) - The Grenada Police Department charged a Grenada man with murder. Grenada Police Chief George Douglas said they arrested James Thompson, 55, on Tuesday. Police charged him for the murder of John Flanagan, 35, in the Futheyville Cove community. Thompson does not have a bond set yet....
Cordova man indicted on charges of killing girlfriend & throwing 2-day-old daughter in the Mississippi River
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A Shelby County Grand Jury has indicted a Cordova man with the murders of his girlfriend and their two-day-old daughter. The Shelby County District Attorney General’s Office said Brandon Isabelle, 25, is charged with two counts of first-degree murder, aggravated child abuse and neglect, and aggravated kidnapping. He is being held in the Shelby County Jail without bond.
hottytoddy.com
Water Valley Man Faces Felony Charge After Fleeing Traffic Stop
On Sept. 10, the Oxford Police Department stopped a vehicle for a traffic violation on West Jackson Avenue near Highway 6. While the officer was speaking with the driver, Quintez Holmes, 27, of Water Valley, he proceeded to drive away in a reckless manner ignoring the officer’s commands. Holmes...
hottytoddy.com
OPD: Search Continues for Jay Lee’s Body
While a man remains behind bars on no bond, charged with the murder of Ole Miss student Jimmie “Jay” Lee, Lee’s family has not yet had the chance to lay their loved one to rest. Lee, 20, was last seen at about 6 a.m. on July 8...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Mississippi man arrested after he reportedly breaks into house twice — one time assaulting victim with knife, lamp base
A Mississippi man has been arrested after he reportedly broke into a Mississippi residence two times — one time kicking in the back door and assaulting a victim inside with a knife and lamp base. Lee County Sheriff’s deputies arrested Jedidiah Gasaway, 36, of Tupelo, and charged him with...
actionnews5.com
Men rob Collierville Mercedes-Benz employee at gunpoint, steal new car
COLLIERVILLE, Tenn. (WMC) - Collierville police are looking for four suspects accused of stealing a new car from a Mercedes-Benz dealership on Thursday after two held an employee at gunpoint. On Thursday afternoon, four suspects pulled up to the dealership, police say. A store employee told police that two of...
Authorities investigating the discovery of body at once popular lakeside hangout for Mississippi college students
Authorities are looking for clues to the circumstances behind the death of a man found dead at a once popular lakeside hangout for Ole Miss students. The man’s body found Friday afternoon at Lower Sardis Lake has been identified as that of Jeremy Key, 21, of Memphis, Tenn. and sent for an autopsy, according to Panola County Sheriff Shane Phelps.
tippahnews.com
Toddler hit in drive by shooting
Pontotoc County Sheriff Leo Mask said the incident happened at around 7:00 pm at a home on Wise Bend Road, which is outside of Ecru in Pontotoc County. He said the toddler was playing in a yard with other children. The child was taken to Le Bonheur Children’s Hospital in...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
wtva.com
Toddler hit by gunfire Tuesday evening in Pontotoc County
PONTOTOC, Miss. (WTVA) - Gunfire struck a toddler Tuesday evening in Pontotoc County. Pontotoc County Sheriff Leo Mask said the incident happened at approximately 7:00 at a home on Wise Bend Road, which is west of Ecru. He said the toddler was playing in a yard with other children. The...
WLBT
Store clerk shot in the head during robbery at Miss. gas station
TUPELO, Miss. (WTVA) — Police in Tupelo say a store clerk is dead and a man is in jail after he apparently shot the clerk in the head while robbing a convenience store Sunday morning. Officers arrested Chris Copeland, 26, of Tupelo, following the holdup at the Chevron at...
wcbi.com
Two Boonville guys who are family members are arrested for an alleged kidnapping
PRENTISS COUNTY, Miss, (WCBI) – Two Boonville guys who are family members are arrested for an alleged kidnapping. The Prentiss County charged 18-year-old Dallas Blake Fischeal and 45 Terry Lee Dykes with Kidnapping from an incident 5th. Boonville Police charged Fischeal with statutory rape from that same incident. Investigators...
Mississippi convenience store clerk shot in head; robbery suspect arrested in connection with death
A Mississippi man has been arrested after reportedly shooting a convenience store clerk in the head leaving him to die during a robbery Sunday. At approximately 9:30 a.m. Tupelo police were notified of an injured person at the Chevron at 2841 Cliff Gookin (corner of Cliff Gookin and Thomas). Officers...
Oxford Eagle
Body found on Ole Miss beach identified
By Jeremy Weldon, Special to The Eagle A body found Friday afternoon at Lower Sardis Lake has been identified and sent for an autopsy, according to Panola County Sheriff Shane Phelps. Dispatchers notified deputies the afternoon of Sept. 9 of a call from a person camping at John Kyle State...
desotocountynews.com
Ann Jolley resigns from DeSoto County school board
The makeup of the DeSoto County School District Board of Education will be changing, beginning in October and continuing after the November general election. District 3 board member Ann Jolley, the longest-serving board member, and who has been on the board since 1989, announced during Thursday’s recessed meeting her resignation and retirement effective Oct. 1. Jolley, who has dealt recently with health issues, leaves the seat representing the westernmost part of DeSoto County open after 34 years on the Board of Education.
thelocalvoice.net
U.S. Attorney: Oxford Woman Stole Millions From Mississippi State Sorority
An Oxford woman stole $2.9 million from a Mississippi State University sorority, according to court records from the Northern District of Mississippi. The U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Northern District is sentencing Betty Jane Cadle, 75, for diverting money from the Delta Omega Chapter House Corporation for the Kappa Delta Sorority to her personal bank accounts and business between 2012 and September 2019.
actionnews5.com
Oxford to host Mississippi’s first medical cannabis patient seminar
OXFORD, Miss. (WMC) - The Mississippi Cannabis Patients Alliance announced that Mississippi’s first patient seminar for medical cannabis will be held in Oxford on Monday, Sept. 19. This seminar will be free to the public, including patients and caregivers. Multiple cannabis vendors will be present along with food from...
Comments / 1