PWMania
Mia Yim Discusses Not Joining AEW With Her Husband Keith Lee
Impact Wrestling star Mia Yim recently spoke with the Straight Talk Wrestling podcast in an interview covering all things pro wrestling. During the discussion, Yim commented on why she didn’t join AEW with her husband Keith Lee:. “So the thing that I always tell people [is that] like, even...
PWMania
AEW Star Reveals He Can’t Use His WWE Finisher Anymore
AEW star Andrade El Idolo earned a reputation for himself in NJPW, AAA, and CMLL. After that, he was successful in WWE NXT, where he held the NXT Championship. However, his run on the main roster didn’t turn out the way he had hoped it would, thus he asked to be released from WWE before joining AEW.
411mania.com
Eric Bischoff on How Big the NWO Would Have Been If Hulk Hogan Wasn’t The Third Man
On the latest edition of 83 Weeks, Eric Bischoff talked about how big the NWO would have gotten if Hulk Hogan wasn’t the third man to join the group after Scott Hall and Kevin Nash. Bischoff said that Sting would have been the third man in that case, and he thinks the storyline would have still become very popular. Highlights from his comments are below.
wrestlinginc.com
Ricky Steamboat Returning To The Ring For First Match In Over A Decade
WWE Hall of Famer Ricky "The Dragon" Steamboat is returning to the ring. According to "Sports Illustrated," Steamboat is set to wrestle at a Big Time Wrestling event scheduled for November 27 at the Dorton Arena in Raleigh, North Carolina. As of this writing, his opponent has not been announced.
wrestlingrumors.net
WRESTLING RUMORS: Major Update On Charlotte’s WWE Return, WrestleMania 39 Plans
Welcome back? The WWE women’s division has come a very long way in the last few years, with the new additions to the women’s roster changing almost everything about the division at once. There have been some new stars coming up since then and some of them have made a huge impact of their own, but the original crop is still there. Now we might be on the way to seeing some of them clash.
wrestlinginc.com
Paul Heyman Vows To Bestow Wisdom On Top WWE Star Who Called Out Roman Reigns
Earlier this week, Roman Reigns made an appearance on Logan Paul's podcast, "Impaulsive," and after the conversation was over, the popular YouTube star ended up calling out the "Tribal Chief." "You put me against Roman Reigns right now, I think I win," Paul said. In response, the Undisputed WWE Universal...
wrestlinginc.com
Triple H Teases Confrontation Between Roman Reigns And Newly Signed WWE Star
Earlier this week, Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns took time to speak on Logan Paul's podcast, "Impaulsive." However, after the seemingly amicable interview was over, the polarizing YouTube star's show continued on, without Reigns in the room, with Paul saying he could defeat Reigns in a match. Reigns got...
411mania.com
Shameless Star Jeremy Allen White Cast as Kerry Von Erich in The Iron Claw
– Deadline has a report with new casting information for A24’s The Iron Claw, the upcoming biopic on the Von Erich family. Jeremy Allen White (Shameless, The Bear) has been cast as the late Kerry Von Erich. He joins the cast opposite Zack Efron as Kevin Von Erich and Harris Dickinson opposite David Von Erich.
wrestlinginc.com
Bianca Belair Names WWE Stars She Would Form A Stable With
Bianca Belair has worked as a singles wrestler throughout her WWE career, enjoying plenty of success as a former "SmackDown" Women's Champion and the current "Raw" Women's Champion. As of late, the EST of WWE has been working alongside Alexa Bliss and Asuka in a feud against Damage CTRL, but that does not appear to be a long-term faction. Belair recently spoke with Inside The Ropes about potentially creating a faction down the line, but neither Bliss nor Asuka were her first choices when making a dream group for herself. Instead, she opted to go with two wrestlers who bring slightly more physical power to the table.
WWE’s Jey Uso takes a shot at The Honorary Uce, Sami Zayn
If there’s one person Jey Uso doesn’t like even a little bit, it’s Sami Zayn. He doesn’t like that he keeps trying to hang out with The Usos, likes his buddying up with Roman Reigns even less, and hates with every fiber of his being that the Laval, Quebec, Canada native calls himself The Honorary Uce when he has no legitimate link to the Anoa’i Wrestling Family.
411mania.com
Update On If WWE Is Trying To Bring Back Bray Wyatt
Bray Wyatt was released from WWE last year and hasn’t worked for another wrestling company since. However, that could change soon. The Wrestling Observer Newsletter reports that Wyatt has indeed had talks with WWE about a possible return. The talks stalled, but it’s reportedly ‘not a dead issue’
wrestlinginc.com
WWE Star Suddenly Turns Face To Rescue Raquel Rodriguez On SmackDown
Raquel Rodriguez suffered a post-match beatdown at the hands of Damage CTRL following her loss to Bayley on the 9/16 "WWE SmackDown." However, just as "Big Mami Cool" appeared to be outnumbered by Bayley, Dakota Kai and IYO SKY, Shotzi ran down to the ring to rescue Rodriguez from the heels.
wrestlinginc.com
Big Update On Ricky Steamboat's In-Ring Future
A dragon that has long been dormant is finally returning to battle this fall! It was announced today via Sports Illustrated that legendary WWE Hall of Famer Ricky "The Dragon" Steamboat is making a return to in-ring action for Big Time Wrestling on November 27 at Raleigh, North Carolina's Dorton Arena. "Ricky Steamboat is one of the greatest all-time, and we're excited to bring a legend back to the ring," Big Time Wrestling co-owner Steve Perkins said. "Interest will be high, and ticket sales will begin today."
PWMania
Ricky “The Dragon” Steamboat Returning to In-Ring Action
Ricky “The Dragon” Steamboat is going to compete in the ring once again. The legendary wrestler is scheduled to compete for Big Time Wrestling on November 27 at the Dorton Arena in Raleigh, North Carolina. His opponent for the show has yet to be revealed. Co-owner of Big...
wrestlingrumors.net
WWE Plans To Bring Back Former Character To Replace Injured Star
Change it up. There are a lot of characters in WWE and sometimes you need to do something different to keep things interesting. That is not always the easiest thing to do, but occasionally something will be served up to WWE on a silver platter. It seems to be taking place again, as a WWE star is changing up his character in perhaps the easiest way possible.
PWMania
Triple H Reportedly Planning Some Unexpected Surprises for WWE
It is expected that the surprising WWE returns or debuts will continue, along with names that are not anticipated. According to the Wrestling Observer Newsletter, WWE Chief Content Officer Triple H will soon be adding some unexpected wrestlers to the roster. Although no names were mentioned, it was mentioned that...
