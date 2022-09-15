Read full article on original website
Related
PWMania
Mia Yim Discusses Not Joining AEW With Her Husband Keith Lee
Impact Wrestling star Mia Yim recently spoke with the Straight Talk Wrestling podcast in an interview covering all things pro wrestling. During the discussion, Yim commented on why she didn’t join AEW with her husband Keith Lee:. “So the thing that I always tell people [is that] like, even...
wrestlingrumors.net
WRESTLING RUMORS: Major Update On Charlotte’s WWE Return, WrestleMania 39 Plans
Welcome back? The WWE women’s division has come a very long way in the last few years, with the new additions to the women’s roster changing almost everything about the division at once. There have been some new stars coming up since then and some of them have made a huge impact of their own, but the original crop is still there. Now we might be on the way to seeing some of them clash.
wrestlinginc.com
Bianca Belair Names WWE Stars She Would Form A Stable With
Bianca Belair has worked as a singles wrestler throughout her WWE career, enjoying plenty of success as a former "SmackDown" Women's Champion and the current "Raw" Women's Champion. As of late, the EST of WWE has been working alongside Alexa Bliss and Asuka in a feud against Damage CTRL, but that does not appear to be a long-term faction. Belair recently spoke with Inside The Ropes about potentially creating a faction down the line, but neither Bliss nor Asuka were her first choices when making a dream group for herself. Instead, she opted to go with two wrestlers who bring slightly more physical power to the table.
WWE’s Jey Uso takes a shot at The Honorary Uce, Sami Zayn
If there’s one person Jey Uso doesn’t like even a little bit, it’s Sami Zayn. He doesn’t like that he keeps trying to hang out with The Usos, likes his buddying up with Roman Reigns even less, and hates with every fiber of his being that the Laval, Quebec, Canada native calls himself The Honorary Uce when he has no legitimate link to the Anoa’i Wrestling Family.
IN THIS ARTICLE
PWMania
Ricky “The Dragon” Steamboat Returning to In-Ring Action
Ricky “The Dragon” Steamboat is going to compete in the ring once again. The legendary wrestler is scheduled to compete for Big Time Wrestling on November 27 at the Dorton Arena in Raleigh, North Carolina. His opponent for the show has yet to be revealed. Co-owner of Big...
wrestlinginc.com
Big Update On Ricky Steamboat's In-Ring Future
A dragon that has long been dormant is finally returning to battle this fall! It was announced today via Sports Illustrated that legendary WWE Hall of Famer Ricky "The Dragon" Steamboat is making a return to in-ring action for Big Time Wrestling on November 27 at Raleigh, North Carolina's Dorton Arena. "Ricky Steamboat is one of the greatest all-time, and we're excited to bring a legend back to the ring," Big Time Wrestling co-owner Steve Perkins said. "Interest will be high, and ticket sales will begin today."
allthatsinteresting.com
Inside The Tragic Death Of ‘Rowdy’ Roddy Piper, The Greatest Villain In Wrestling History
WWE legend "Rowdy" Roddy Piper died of a heart attack on July 31, 2015, leaving behind millions of fans to mourn the most famous heel in pro wrestling. Superstar WWE wrestler “Rowdy” Roddy Piper died suddenly and unexpectedly on July 31, 2015, in his sleep at the age of 61. Given his relatively young age, fans and colleagues were heartbroken at his passing, and when the news broke at a professional wrestling convention in North Carolina, emcees held a 10-bell salute, then shared their memories of this singular performer.
PWMania
AEW Star Reveals He Can’t Use His WWE Finisher Anymore
AEW star Andrade El Idolo earned a reputation for himself in NJPW, AAA, and CMLL. After that, he was successful in WWE NXT, where he held the NXT Championship. However, his run on the main roster didn’t turn out the way he had hoped it would, thus he asked to be released from WWE before joining AEW.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
PWMania
Erik of The Viking Raiders Out of Action Indefinitely with Injury
Erik of The Viking Raiders is currently sidelined due to an injury. Erik suffered a foot injury during the Viking Rules match in which Erik and Ivar defeated The New Day’s Kofi Kingston and Xavier Woods, according to Michael Cole on this week’s WWE SmackDown. The match aired on SmackDown on September 2, but it was taped on August 26 in Detroit.
wrestlinginc.com
WWE Star Suddenly Turns Face To Rescue Raquel Rodriguez On SmackDown
Raquel Rodriguez suffered a post-match beatdown at the hands of Damage CTRL following her loss to Bayley on the 9/16 "WWE SmackDown." However, just as "Big Mami Cool" appeared to be outnumbered by Bayley, Dakota Kai and IYO SKY, Shotzi ran down to the ring to rescue Rodriguez from the heels.
wrestlingrumors.net
WWE Plans To Bring Back Former Character To Replace Injured Star
Change it up. There are a lot of characters in WWE and sometimes you need to do something different to keep things interesting. That is not always the easiest thing to do, but occasionally something will be served up to WWE on a silver platter. It seems to be taking place again, as a WWE star is changing up his character in perhaps the easiest way possible.
PWMania
MJF Takes Shot at WWE Star and Says “You’ve Been Handed the Ball Multiple Times and Fell”
Sheamus tweeted out his “Pro Wrestling Banger Index 2022,” which was a parody of Pro Wrestling Illustrated’s Top 500 list. The index included his name in several of the top spots. After that, the conversation that followed took place. Happy Corbin: “If you tell people over and...
411mania.com
Ricky Steamboat Set to Return to the Ring for Big Time Wrestling in November
– As first reported by Sports Illustrated’s Justin Barrasso, Big Time Wrestling has announced that 69-year-old WWE Hall of Famer and wrestling legend Ricky “The Dragon” Steamboat will be making his in-ring return in November. The event will be held at the Dorton Arena in Raleigh, North Carolina on November 27. Tickets for the event are available now.
wrestlinginc.com
Backstage News On Triple H Planning More Surprises
Since Paul "Triple H" Levesque became WWE's head of creative, he has wasted little time putting his imprint on the promotion's main roster, including bringing back several former WWE Superstars. Dakota Kai, Johnny Gargano, Hit Row, Karrion Kross, and Scarlett Bordeaux have all made their returns to the company since Triple H took control following Vince McMahon's retirement, but that might not be the end of the surprises.
PWMania
How Vince McMahon Reacted to Chris Jericho Signing With AEW
During a recent episode of his podcast, Chris Jericho discussed the rise of the AEW brand and made the following comments regarding WWE. “I did give WWE a chance though, I did give them a chance I said here’s the offer that I’ve gotten from this new company and I was told, Vince says to take it. I think he thought I was bluffing, I took it then about a week later Vince was like ‘you took it?’, I said yeah, he said, ‘can you get out of it?’. No! You told me to take it why would I try and get out of it? He was asking me like ‘what kind of a TV deal have they got?’, I was like ‘you can’t ask me these questions!’”
wrestlinginc.com
Paul Heyman Vows To Bestow Wisdom On Top WWE Star Who Called Out Roman Reigns
Earlier this week, Roman Reigns made an appearance on Logan Paul's podcast, "Impaulsive," and after the conversation was over, the popular YouTube star ended up calling out the "Tribal Chief." "You put me against Roman Reigns right now, I think I win," Paul said. In response, the Undisputed WWE Universal...
wrestlinginc.com
Backstage News On Why AEW Cleared Several Suspensions
Some of those suspended for their involvement in the backstage fight following All Elite Wrestling's All Out have been brought back into AEW. According to Dave Meltzer in the latest Wrestling Observer Newsletter, Christopher Daniels, Pat Buck, Brandon Cutler and Michael Nakazawa have all returned. That leaves just CM Punk, Ace Steel, Kenny Omega, and the Young Bucks still currently under suspension. The group that has been brought back were all rumored to be involved in breaking up the fight rather than taking part in it. Their return suggests the third-party investigation into All Out brawl is making some kind of progress, though it remains to be seen how long it will take before word is released on the status of those still suspended.
PWMania
Spoiler: WWE’s Huge Plans for Crown Jewel In Saudi Arabia and Massive Announcement
Multiple sources are now reporting that WWE is planning to have Roman Reigns defend his title against Logan Paul at Crown Jewel on November 5 in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia. According to a recent report by Dave Meltzer, WWE has a press conference planned to take place this coming Saturday in Las Vegas. At the press conference, they are expected to reveal that Paul vs. Reigns will serve as the main event of Crown Jewel. There’s no word on whether the two megastars will compete for the title or not, but this will be the main event.
PWMania
Jon Moxley to Compete in Another Barbed Wire Match?
A potential Explosive Barbed Wire Match between the legendary Atsushi Onita and AEW’s Jon Moxley in the United States could be in the works. There have been rumors circulating since last year that Onita would like to compete against Moxley in this match. A recent report from the Wrestling Observer Newsletter states that Onita is very interested in competing in the match, but ultimately it will come down to politics.
ComicBook
Who Will Play Kerry Von Erich in "The Iron Claw" Film
The Iron Claw, directed and written by Sean Durkin and produced by A24, will see the retelling of the tragic Von Erich pro wrestling family. So far two of the brothers have already been cast for the film with Zac Efron playing Kevin while Harris Dickinson (Where The Crawdads Sing) will portray David. Deadline reported on Thursday that Jeremy Allen White, best known for his starring role in the FX critically acclaimed series The Bear, will play Kerry Von Erich.
Comments / 0