During a recent episode of his podcast, Chris Jericho discussed the rise of the AEW brand and made the following comments regarding WWE. “I did give WWE a chance though, I did give them a chance I said here’s the offer that I’ve gotten from this new company and I was told, Vince says to take it. I think he thought I was bluffing, I took it then about a week later Vince was like ‘you took it?’, I said yeah, he said, ‘can you get out of it?’. No! You told me to take it why would I try and get out of it? He was asking me like ‘what kind of a TV deal have they got?’, I was like ‘you can’t ask me these questions!’”

WWE ・ 19 HOURS AGO