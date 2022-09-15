Read full article on original website
PWMania
Mia Yim Discusses Not Joining AEW With Her Husband Keith Lee
Impact Wrestling star Mia Yim recently spoke with the Straight Talk Wrestling podcast in an interview covering all things pro wrestling. During the discussion, Yim commented on why she didn’t join AEW with her husband Keith Lee:. “So the thing that I always tell people [is that] like, even...
PWMania
Ricky “The Dragon” Steamboat Returning to In-Ring Action
Ricky “The Dragon” Steamboat is going to compete in the ring once again. The legendary wrestler is scheduled to compete for Big Time Wrestling on November 27 at the Dorton Arena in Raleigh, North Carolina. His opponent for the show has yet to be revealed. Co-owner of Big...
wrestlinginc.com
Big Update On Ricky Steamboat's In-Ring Future
A dragon that has long been dormant is finally returning to battle this fall! It was announced today via Sports Illustrated that legendary WWE Hall of Famer Ricky "The Dragon" Steamboat is making a return to in-ring action for Big Time Wrestling on November 27 at Raleigh, North Carolina's Dorton Arena. "Ricky Steamboat is one of the greatest all-time, and we're excited to bring a legend back to the ring," Big Time Wrestling co-owner Steve Perkins said. "Interest will be high, and ticket sales will begin today."
PWMania
AEW Star Reveals He Can’t Use His WWE Finisher Anymore
AEW star Andrade El Idolo earned a reputation for himself in NJPW, AAA, and CMLL. After that, he was successful in WWE NXT, where he held the NXT Championship. However, his run on the main roster didn’t turn out the way he had hoped it would, thus he asked to be released from WWE before joining AEW.
PWMania
Erik of The Viking Raiders Out of Action Indefinitely with Injury
Erik of The Viking Raiders is currently sidelined due to an injury. Erik suffered a foot injury during the Viking Rules match in which Erik and Ivar defeated The New Day’s Kofi Kingston and Xavier Woods, according to Michael Cole on this week’s WWE SmackDown. The match aired on SmackDown on September 2, but it was taped on August 26 in Detroit.
PWMania
MJF Takes Shot at WWE Star and Says “You’ve Been Handed the Ball Multiple Times and Fell”
Sheamus tweeted out his “Pro Wrestling Banger Index 2022,” which was a parody of Pro Wrestling Illustrated’s Top 500 list. The index included his name in several of the top spots. After that, the conversation that followed took place. Happy Corbin: “If you tell people over and...
Yardbarker
Wrestling Weekly: Roman Reigns vs. Logan Paul, Ricky Steamboat's return
On a new Wrestling Weekly, Les Thatcher and I look at a highly-rated episode of AEW Dynamite, a preview of AEW Grand Slam Dynamite/Grand Slam, and what might be going down in WWE between Roman Reigns and Logan Paul. We also discuss Johnny Gargano, and Ricky Steamboat's return to the...
PWMania
WWE SmackDown Preview for Tonight (9/16/22)
The Road to Extreme Rules will continue with tonight’s episode of WWE SmackDown on FOX, which will be broadcast live from the Honda Center in Anaheim, California. The WWE has revealed that Logan Paul will be appearing on tonight’s show; however, they did not mention his new feud with Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns, which has seen WWE Chief Content Officer Triple H step in this week.
wrestlinginc.com
Backstage News On Why AEW Cleared Several Suspensions
Some of those suspended for their involvement in the backstage fight following All Elite Wrestling's All Out have been brought back into AEW. According to Dave Meltzer in the latest Wrestling Observer Newsletter, Christopher Daniels, Pat Buck, Brandon Cutler and Michael Nakazawa have all returned. That leaves just CM Punk, Ace Steel, Kenny Omega, and the Young Bucks still currently under suspension. The group that has been brought back were all rumored to be involved in breaking up the fight rather than taking part in it. Their return suggests the third-party investigation into All Out brawl is making some kind of progress, though it remains to be seen how long it will take before word is released on the status of those still suspended.
PWMania
Spoiler: WWE’s Huge Plans for Crown Jewel In Saudi Arabia and Massive Announcement
Multiple sources are now reporting that WWE is planning to have Roman Reigns defend his title against Logan Paul at Crown Jewel on November 5 in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia. According to a recent report by Dave Meltzer, WWE has a press conference planned to take place this coming Saturday in Las Vegas. At the press conference, they are expected to reveal that Paul vs. Reigns will serve as the main event of Crown Jewel. There’s no word on whether the two megastars will compete for the title or not, but this will be the main event.
PWMania
Jon Moxley to Compete in Another Barbed Wire Match?
A potential Explosive Barbed Wire Match between the legendary Atsushi Onita and AEW’s Jon Moxley in the United States could be in the works. There have been rumors circulating since last year that Onita would like to compete against Moxley in this match. A recent report from the Wrestling Observer Newsletter states that Onita is very interested in competing in the match, but ultimately it will come down to politics.
PWMania
Triple H Reportedly Planning Some Unexpected Surprises for WWE
It is expected that the surprising WWE returns or debuts will continue, along with names that are not anticipated. According to the Wrestling Observer Newsletter, WWE Chief Content Officer Triple H will soon be adding some unexpected wrestlers to the roster. Although no names were mentioned, it was mentioned that...
wrestlinginc.com
Bayley Names WWE NXT Star Who Helped Her Get Back Into Ring Shape
Bayley made her return at SummerSlam back in July after recovering from a torn ACL. On her journey to return to WWE TV, she had some assistance from a top NXT act. During an appearance on "Casual Conversations," Bayley revealed which NXT star played a huge role in her recovery process.
PWMania
Spoilers: WWE NXT Taping Results for 9/20/2022 and 9/27/2022
The September 20 and 27 editions of WWE NXT was taped at the WWE Performance Center in Orlando, Florida on Wednesday evening. It’s unclear exactly why WWE taped the September 20th and September 27th episodes. Here are the taping results, courtesy of Pwinsider.com:. September 20th, 2022. – Nathan Frazer...
wrestlinginc.com
Braun Strowman's WWE In-Ring Return Announced
For the first time in over 16 months, Braun Strowman will wrestle a match for WWE on next week's "SmackDown" in Salt Lake City, Utah. It was announced on this week's show that Strowman will face Otis in his first match back to the company. The match was set up after "The Monster Among Men" had a physical altercation with Otis & Chad Gable of Alpha Academy. Strowman had initially taken out Ma.çé and Mån.sôör as the Maximum Male Models prepared to walk down the ramp to display their "Back to School" collection. After Strowman annihilated the MMM members, Gable would run down to the ring to confront him, a week after Strowman had attacked Alpha Academy in his official return to the blue brand show.
PWMania
Is Onita Next For AEW?
Within the past several weeks, the narrative around All Elite Wrestling was a mixed bag, as the top star and company of the company went rouge, throwing the entire organization under the bus at the now-infamous All Out media scrum. The locker room brawl that followed resulted in suspensions for CM Punk, Kenny Omega, The Young Bucks, Ace Steel, and a few others. Supposedly, possible legal consequences could be pending as well, which makes the fact that Punk suffered yet another injury almost secondary. The Wrestling Observer’s Dave Meltzer reported that the former AEW champion had surgery to repair a torn triceps, putting him on the shelf for about eight months. That might be a moot point, considering that Punk’s official status with the company is still unknown.
PWMania
MCW Pro Wrestling Presents Ladies Night Tonight (9/16/22)
For the first time in MCW’s 24 year history we will host an event where every match on the card is a women’s match. A Special Meet & Greet with former WWE Diva’s Champion Melina, AEW’s Leila Grey, Ring Of Honor’s Mandy Leon and all of the stars of MCW Pro Wrestling. Pre Show Meet & Greet stars at 6:30PM when doors open and will last until 8:00 PM. You MUST have an event ticket in order to enter the pre show meet & greet. There are additional fees for photo opportunities and autographs during the meet and greet.
PWMania
Anthony Bowens Speaks Out About the Fan Reaction to The Acclaimed at AEW All Out
The Acclaimed (Max Caster and Anthony Bowens) attempted to challenge Keith Lee and Swerve Strickland for the AEW World Tag Team Championships at the AEW All Out event earlier this month, but they were unsuccessful. Throughout the entirety of the match, the fans cheered on the challengers. Bowens recently spoke...
PWMania
AEW Rampage Results – September 16, 2022
It’s Friday night, and you know what that means …. All Elite Wrestling returns from the MVP Arena in Albany, New York with what will be the final television broadcast from the promotion ahead of their highly-anticipated annual tradition next week with AEW Grand Slam special events emanating from the massive Arthur Ashe Stadium in Queens, New York.
PWMania
Confirmed Matches for Tonight’s NJPW Strong
The full lineup for the latest edition of Strong on NJPW World has been announced by NJPW. This evening’s broadcast of the show will take place on NJPW World at 8:00 p.m. Eastern time, and it will be made available on demand shortly after it airs. Here is the...
