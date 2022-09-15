ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
POTUS

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
California State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Liz Cheney
Person
Donald Trump
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ne Arkansas State Capitol#Recorder#Bears#House#Gop#The New York Times#Democratic
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Capitol
NewsBreak
POTUS
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
Fox News

Reporter's Notebook: McCarthy's path to becoming House Speaker could get complicated

There is more potential for change in congressional leadership ranks at the end of this Congress than there has been in years. A recent story about House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., speculated whether she would end her lengthy tenure later this year. What Pelosi decides to do impacts House Majority Leader Steny Hoyer, D-Md., and Majority Whip Jim Clyburn, D-S.C.
CONGRESS & COURTS
The Hill

Budowsky: Liz Cheney’s momentous midterm moment

Having spent the last few months quoting polls that warned analysts away from predicting gigantic Republican waves in the midterm elections, and with Democratic prospects brightening and President Biden gaining stronger standing with the public, my advice today is to ignore anyone who claims to know who will win the midterm elections.
ELECTIONS

Comments / 0

Community Policy