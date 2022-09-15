ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Middlebury, VT

CityPlace Developers Move Toward Building Affordable Housing on Vacant Site

The partners behind the CityPlace Burlington project are beginning the process of developing affordable housing on the long-vacant site. Earlier this week, the developers submitted a request to use $275,000 in federal grant money to build an eight-story affordable housing project in partnership with the Champlain Housing Trust. The grant would be one piece of an estimated $26.3 million needed to build the 80- to 88-unit project.
BURLINGTON, VT
WCAX

What to do: Saturday, September 17

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Let’s take a look at what to do this Saturday, September 17. Rutland’s Turning Point Center is hosting an event in Main Street Park today to raise awareness and celebrate the recovery community. From 11:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m. there will be a variety of activities, including live music, guest speakers, a pie eating contest, sumo wrestling, and free food provided by the ACF Church. Admission is free. Organizers hope this event will reduce the stigma around recovery, and express the community’s gratitude to their supporters who have helped along the way.
BURLINGTON, VT
WCAX

Giant pumpkins from across the region roll into Colchester

For the first time since the pandemic, the Japan-America Society of Vermont was able to invite the public to celebrate Japanese culture. People from across Vermont took to the Burlington streets for the 39th annual Pride Parade. Annual walk brings awareness and comfort to those affected by Alzheimer’s. Updated:...
COLCHESTER, VT
Addison Independent

Gregory George Martell, 65, of New Haven

NEW HAVEN — It is with heavy hearts that we share the passing of Gregory George Martell, 65, on Sept. 14, 2022, at the UVM Medical Center in Burlington, Vt. Gregory, known to most as “Joe,” was born Feb. 13, 1957, in Middlebury, Vt., to Agnes and Alson Martell.
NEW HAVEN, VT
WCAX

A psychic fair at Proctor’s Wilson Castle

PROCTOR, Vt. (WCAX) - At the event, attendees met talented Readers, Healers & Vendors. Tarot, Runes, Mediumship, Psychic Readers, Crystals, Authors, and Artists. You could also sign up for a chance to stay locked inside and learn about the history through the spirits supposedly inhabiting the castle. People there say the event is a great way to bring the community together to support the historic house and learn something new.
PROCTOR, VT
WCAX

Plattsburgh resident takes on new endeavor

New Hampshire Senator Maggie Hassan is making the debate over abortion a central issue in her re-election campaign. UVM researcher exploring benefits of ‘agrivoltaics’. Much of the debate over the growth of industrial solar power in Vermont has come over its use of prime agricultural land. Now, University of Vermont researchers and industry officials are exploring how farmers can reap the benefits of farming and solar.
PLATTSBURGH, NY
WCAX

Plattsburgh gears up for pride celebrations

PLATTSBURGH, N.Y. (WCAX) - While Burlington Pride takes place this weekend, Plattsburgh is gearing up for its own festivities, including its first pride parade. The city on Thursday signed off on road closures for the October 1 event. Organizers say it will start by the college and work its way down to Trinity Park.
PLATTSBURGH, NY
WCAX

Barre bids farewell to longtime fire chief

BARRE, Vt. (WCAX) - One of Vermont’s longest-serving fire chiefs is retiring -- and leaving some pretty big shoes to fill. Friday was Barre Fire Chief Douglas Brent’s last day on the job and friends and colleagues sent him off in style. After 49 years of service, Douglas...
BARRE, VT
mynbc5.com

City of Burlington prepares for Sunday's Pride parade, festival

BURLINGTON, Vt. — The city of Burlington is preparing for Sunday's Pride parade. Thousands of people are expected to pack the city's downtown for the annual event. The parade starts at noon with a new route that will start on King Street, go up Church Street, back down to Main Street and end at Waterfront Park where there will be a festival with performances, food and drink vendors and local businesses selling a wide-range of products.
BURLINGTON, VT
willistonobserver.com

First retail cannabis outlets licensed

The Vermont Cannabis Control Board approved its first batch of retail establishment licenses Wednesday to three applicants: Mountain Girl Cannabis of Rutland, FLŌRA Cannabis of Middlebury and Champlain Valley Dispensary, Inc., CeresMED, Ceres of Burlington (integrated license). Integrated licenses may engage in the activities allowed under all current adult-use...
BURLINGTON, VT
Colchester Sun

Here are 5 things to do this weekend in Chittenden County

Details: A chance for kids to touch and climb in really big trucks including fire trucks, tractors and tow trucks. When: 10 a.m.-6 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 17-10 a.m.-6 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 18. Where: Champlain Valley Exposition, 105 Pearl Street, Essex Junction. Details: Interact with different historical reenactment groups at this...
CHITTENDEN COUNTY, VT

