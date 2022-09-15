The sprawling Lake Bluff home that belonged to the late Jack Sandner, former head of The Chicago Mercantile Exchange, sold after three months on the market. Sandner ran the Merc in the 1980s and 90s and passed away last year at the age of 79. His wife Carol sold the secluded 14,000-square-foot lakefront home for $4 million, Crain’s reported. The nine-bedroom home sits on more than seven acres.

