Read full article on original website
Related
therealdeal.com
Two developers greenlit for mixed-use project in Lincoln Square
Two developers got good news this week when Chicago’s Community Development Commission approved the sale of city-owned land in Lincoln Square to make way for a mixed-use building. The land at 4715 North Western Avenue will become the property of two developers — The Community Builders Inc. and The...
therealdeal.com
Former Merc leader’s Lake Bluff home sells for $4M
The sprawling Lake Bluff home that belonged to the late Jack Sandner, former head of The Chicago Mercantile Exchange, sold after three months on the market. Sandner ran the Merc in the 1980s and 90s and passed away last year at the age of 79. His wife Carol sold the secluded 14,000-square-foot lakefront home for $4 million, Crain’s reported. The nine-bedroom home sits on more than seven acres.
Comments / 0