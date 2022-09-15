Read full article on original website
In West Cornwall, one development offers insight into the barriers to expanding new housing in Vermont
More than four years in the making, the project has been scaled back and cut in half. Read the story on VTDigger here: In West Cornwall, one development offers insight into the barriers to expanding new housing in Vermont.
West Chazy, September 19 High School 🏐 Game Notice
There are 2 high school 🏐 games in West Chazy. The Plattsburgh Senior High School volleyball team will have a game with Beekmantown Senior High School on September 19, 2022, 13:30:00.
mynbc5.com
Windsor eviscerates Milton 46-6 for namesake
MILTON, Vt. — In the 2022 Yellowjackets bowl, Windsor's Logan Worrall led the way with a multi-touchdown game on the way to a 46-6 win over Milton. Milton played Windsor tight to start, but in the second quarter the latter was able to pull away thanks to a Worrall long run for a score.
‘Stand tall:’ Burlington Pride Parade draws thousands
“We have to represent our own humanity because there are always people who are trying to take that humanity away from us.”
mynbc5.com
Despite rain, Pride Center VT's Annual Pride Parade and Festival brings out it's largest crowd yet
BURLINGTON, Vt. — The Pride Center of Vermont made its presence known in Sunday's largest pride parade and festival event since the celebratory tradition began in 1983. “It’s fantastic because we outgrew Battery Park, it was too small to accommodate the level of celebration,” said Mike Bensel, executive director of Pride Center of Vermont.
Addison Independent
Gregory George Martell, 65, of New Haven
NEW HAVEN — It is with heavy hearts that we share the passing of Gregory George Martell, 65, on Sept. 14, 2022, at the UVM Medical Center in Burlington, Vt. Gregory, known to most as “Joe,” was born Feb. 13, 1957, in Middlebury, Vt., to Agnes and Alson Martell.
Bill Schubart: Don’t defund police, fire and rescue, consolidate and fund them cost-efficiently
I look at the issue of policing and public safety from a different perspective, one rooted in traditional Vermont thrift. Does the greater Burlington area, from Milton to Richmond and Charlotte really need ten police, fire and rescue departments? Read the story on VTDigger here: Bill Schubart: Don’t defund police, fire and rescue, consolidate and fund them cost-efficiently.
WCAX
Giant pumpkins from across the region roll into Colchester
For the first time since the pandemic, the Japan-America Society of Vermont was able to invite the public to celebrate Japanese culture. People from across Vermont took to the Burlington streets for the 39th annual Pride Parade. Annual walk brings awareness and comfort to those affected by Alzheimer’s. Updated:...
WCAX
Who can call themselves Abenaki? Dispute between Vermont, Canadian tribes
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Who qualifies as Abenaki? That’s the question at the center of a disagreement between Vermont Abenaki and Canadian Abenaki. Vermont’s Abenaki tribes are speaking out against members of the Odanak First Nation, an Abenaki reserve in Quebec. At a University of Vermont conference, the...
WCAX
A psychic fair at Proctor’s Wilson Castle
PROCTOR, Vt. (WCAX) - At the event, attendees met talented Readers, Healers & Vendors. Tarot, Runes, Mediumship, Psychic Readers, Crystals, Authors, and Artists. You could also sign up for a chance to stay locked inside and learn about the history through the spirits supposedly inhabiting the castle. People there say the event is a great way to bring the community together to support the historic house and learn something new.
Millions more funding needed for Burlington’s wastewater system
The city’s public works department will be looking to the public and city council to discuss additional funding after a 2018 bond proves not enough. Read the story on VTDigger here: Millions more funding needed for Burlington’s wastewater system.
CityPlace Developers Move Toward Building Affordable Housing on Vacant Site
The partners behind the CityPlace Burlington project are beginning the process of developing affordable housing on the long-vacant site. Earlier this week, the developers submitted a request to use $275,000 in federal grant money to build an eight-story affordable housing project in partnership with the Champlain Housing Trust. The grant would be one piece of an estimated $26.3 million needed to build the 80- to 88-unit project.
newportdispatch.com
Three-vehicle crash in Mendon
MENDON — Police responded to a three-vehicle crash in Mendon yesterday. The Vermont State Police, along with the Rutland City Fire Department, was dispatched to Meadow Lake Drive at the intersection of US Route 4, at around 9:45 a.m. According to the report, Charles Hemenway, 81, of Rutland, had...
WCAX
Barre bids farewell to longtime fire chief
BARRE, Vt. (WCAX) - One of Vermont’s longest-serving fire chiefs is retiring -- and leaving some pretty big shoes to fill. Friday was Barre Fire Chief Douglas Brent’s last day on the job and friends and colleagues sent him off in style. After 49 years of service, Douglas...
mynbc5.com
Plattsburgh authorizes Crete Center demolition study
PLATTSBURGH, N.Y. — Plattsburgh Common Council has voted to authorize a study on the demolition of the Crete Civic Center. Mayor Christopher Rosenquest said it will cost nearly $250,000 to fix up the building and has even hosted open houses to show the problems inside the mixed-use recreation center.
mynbc5.com
Local soccer tournament brings elementary and middle school students to the field
PLATTSBURGH, N.Y. — The best way to become good at the game is to play the game. For the ones that want to be great, it’s encouraged that they start as early as possible. This is what Michelle Barnes looks to offer for 8 to 14-year-olds looking to become great soccer players. Barnes alongside Queen City F.C., a youth travel soccer club in the Plattsburgh area, organized the Queen City Border Bash. It’s a soccer tournament that welcomes local teams in Clinton County, but also teams in Vermont and even as far as Albany, New York.
WCAX
Overnight fire in Castleton has crews fighting flames
Essex Junction is growing fast but, much like other towns in Chittenden county, there is nowhere for people to live. The Big E Fair brings Vermont vendors to Springfield, Ma. The Big E fair is held at the Eastern States Exposition in West Springfield, Massachusetts, and is more than 100 years old.
WCAX
Plattsburgh resident takes on new endeavor
New Hampshire Senator Maggie Hassan is making the debate over abortion a central issue in her re-election campaign. UVM researcher exploring benefits of ‘agrivoltaics’. Much of the debate over the growth of industrial solar power in Vermont has come over its use of prime agricultural land. Now, University of Vermont researchers and industry officials are exploring how farmers can reap the benefits of farming and solar.
mynbc5.com
National Jewish organizations respond to antisemitism allegations at University of Vermont
BURLINGTON, Vt. — More than 20 Jewish organizations across the country are speaking out following a U.S. Department of Education investigation into antisemitism at the University of Vermont. On Tuesday, a federal investigation began into allegations of "severe" and "persistent" harassment of students identifying as Jewish on campus. Students...
Colchester Sun
Home tour of the week: this $569,900 house in Essex Junction has gleaming hardwood floors and lots of living space
This colonial style home in Essex Junction includes an updated kitchen with stainless steel appliances and quartz countertops. The primary suite upstairs has two large walk in closets and a full bathroom. Bedrooms: 3. Bathrooms: 3 (2 full, 1 half) Price: $569,900. Square Feet: 3,008. HIGHLIGHTS: quartz countertops, modern kitchen,...
