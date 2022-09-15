Read full article on original website
Mistrial declared in slayings of 5 people in Alabama
ATHENS, Ala. (AP) — A judge has declared a mistrial in the murder trial of an Alabama teenager accused of killing his father, stepmother and three young siblings. The judge ended the trial of Mason Sisk after new evidence from one of the victim’s cellphones became available. The judge says both sides need time to go over the material. Sisk is 17. He was 14 when the five were found shot to death in the family home in 2019. While prosecutors say the teen admitted to the killings, the defense says he didn't have a plan to kill and didn't have any experience with guns.
Kentucky school shooter seeks parole in high-stakes hearing
PADUCAH, Ky. (AP) — A Kentucky man who killed three students and wounded five more in a school shooting 25 years ago will go before the state parole board on Tuesday in a high stakes hearing that could see him released or denied the chance to ever leave prison. Michael Carneal was a 14-year-old freshman on Dec. 1, 1997, when he fired a stolen pistol at a before-school prayer group in the lobby of Heath High School, near Paducah. The parole board on Monday heard from victims, many of whom asked that Carneal never be released. On Tuesday, they will hear from Carneal.
Prosecutors: Inmate confessed to killing 4 women in 1990
CLAYTON, Mo. (AP) — Authorities from several St. Louis-area jurisdictions believe they’ve solved a serial killer case that dates back more than three decades. Prosecutors from Lincoln, St. Charles and St. Louis counties on Monday announced four new counts of first-degree murder filed against 73-year-old Gary Muehlberg, who already is serving a life sentence for a fifth, and apparently unrelated, killing. DNA evidence led to the new charges, which accuse Muehlberg in the deaths of four women who were all strangled. All four disappeared in 1990. Prosecutors credited dogged police work, especially by O’Fallon, Missouri, Detective Jodi Weber, who reopened the case 14 years ago.
Judge in Florida school shooter case refuses to step down
FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. (AP) — The judge overseeing the penalty trial of Florida school shooter Nikolas Cruz has rejected a motion by his attorneys that she step down. Circuit Judge Elizabeth Scherer turned down the request on Monday without comment. Cruz's attorneys had accused Scherer of being biased after she chewed them out last week when they unexpectedly rested their case. They had called only 25 of their 80 expected witnesses. That meant prosecutors weren't ready to begin their rebuttal case, causing a two-week hiatus. The 23-year-old Cruz pleaded guilty to the 2018 shooting at Parkland's Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School that left 17 dead. The trial is to determine if he is sentenced to death or life without parole.
Ex-Maui official pleads guilty in latest Hawaii bribery case
HONOLULU (AP) — A former Maui County official who allegedly accepted $2 million in bribes from a Honolulu businessman in exchange for more than $19 million in wastewater contracts pleaded guilty Monday in one of the largest bribery cases ever prosecuted in Hawaii. Stewart Olani Stant, who was formerly a wastewater manager and the director of Maui’s Department of Environmental Management, pleaded guilty to one count of honest services wire fraud in U.S. District Court in Honolulu. Stant is the latest public servant to admit to taking bribes from Milton Choy, the the owner and manager of the wastewater company H2O Process Systems LLC. Choy was scheduled to be arraigned later Monday.
Flood of record requests hamper Oregon election officials
SALEM, Ore. (AP) — Oregon's secretary of state says county clerks are being inundated with public records requests stemming from “the big lie” that the 2020 election was stolen, even while they’re already busy preparing for the November election. Secretary of State Shemia Fagan has been visiting Oregon’s 36 counties to speak with county clerks and other elections officials, and says she’s seen the strain imposed by the avalanche of requests, from populous counties around Portland to Lake County, with only 5,590 registered voters. Monday marked one month before ballots will start to be mailed out to voters, on Oct. 19.
Prosecutor ousted by DeSantis to stay suspended during trial
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (AP) — A federal judge in Florida has ruled that a state prosecutor suspended by Gov. Ron DeSantis will remain out of office while his court case against the Republican governor moves to trial. U.S. District Judge Robert Hinkle denied a motion Monday to reinstate Andrew Warren as state attorney of Hillsborough County as the lawsuit continues. DeSantis suspended Warren last month for signing statements that said he would not pursue criminal charges against seekers or providers of abortion or gender transition treatments, as well as policies about not bringing charges for certain low-level crimes. Trial dates have not yet been set.
Lucille Babineaux, late Louisiana governor's mom, dies
NEW IBERIA, La. (AP) — Lucille Fremin Babineaux, mother of Louisiana's first female governor and matriarch of a large family, is dead at age 102. Her family says Babineaux died Monday, two weeks before what would have been her 103rd birthday. Her daughter, Kathleen Blanco, who was Louisiana's governor when Hurricanes Katrina and Rita devastated the state in 2005, died of cancer in 2019. Lucille and Louis Babineaux were married 59 years. He died in 2001. They created The Home Rug Cleaning and Floor Company in 1945 and ran it together.
Damage assessments begin in flooded remote Alaska villages
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (AP) — Authorities are making contact with some of the most remote villages in the United States to determine the need for food and water and assess damage from a massive weekend storm that flooded communities dotting Alaska’s vast western coast. No one has been reported injured or killed during the massive storm — the remnants of a typhoon that traveled north through the Bering Strait over the weekend. However, damage to homes, roads and other infrastructure was only starting to be revealed as floodwaters recede. About 21,000 residents living in the small communities dotting a 1,000-mile stretch of Alaska’s western coastline were impacted by the storm.
Rain helps increase containment of huge California wildfire
SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — A major storm that battered western Alaska over the weekend churned through Northern California after bringing early-season snow to mountains and dropping rain that helped firefighters increase containment of a huge wildfire. Snow and ice in the eastern Sierra Nevada led officials to close State Route 108 high up over the Sonora Pass. The 119-square-mile Mosquito Fire in Sierra foothills northeast of Sacramento was 38% contained after downpours on Sunday, allowing sheriff’s officials in two counties to lift or downgrade some evacuation orders. Scattered rain was expected throughout Monday from Sacramento north to Redding.
