Richard Harry Weber
Richard Harry Weber entered into the Kingdom of Heaven on Monday, September 12, 2022 at Wind River Rehabilitation and Wellness in Riverton, WY, with his family by his side. Funeral services with full military honors will take place on Saturday, September 24, 2022 at 10:00 a.m. at St. John Lutheran Church with interment to follow at Mountain View Cemetery in Riverton, WY. Pastor Bonita Knox will be officiating. A viewing will be held at the Davis Funeral Home on Friday, September 23, 2022 from 6:00 p.m-7:00 p.m.
Warm, Dry and Windy with Elevated Fire Conditions Today
Above normal temperatures today. Red Flag Warnings in place for portions of Wyoming this afternoon for the expected dry and windy conditions. For those who don’t care for the warm and dry, cooler and wetter weather makes a return for Wednesday. Today’s high temperatures are projected to be at 70 in Dubois, 78 in Jeffrey City, 79 in Lander, 83 in Riverton and Shoshoni and 84 in Thermopolis and Worland. Peak wind gusts today will be in the low 30 mph range for Dubois, Shoshoni and Lander, in the upper 20 mph range for Riverton Thermopolis and Worland.
Red Flag Warning to take effect at noon Monday in central Wyoming, including Natrona
CASPER, Wyo. — A Red Flag Warning is set to take effect in central and north central Wyoming at noon Monday, according to the National Weather Service in Riverton. Unseasonably warm temperatures combined with strong winds and low humidity could create erratic fire behavior, the NWS in Riverton said.
Inside a Prospector’s Old Silo in Wyoming’s Wind River Mountains
If you'd like to getaway from it all and also experience a bit of Wyoming history, I found an interesting option. It's an old prospector's silo in Wyoming's Wind River Mountains that also happens to be an Airbnb. This is the "Cozy Mountain Getaway Prospector's Shanty Silo" on Airbnb. It's...
Contracted Chinook Helicopter Helped Cool the Washakie Park Fire
With the wildland fire 10 miles west of Fort Washakie now at 70 percent containment and the week ending rains dowsing most of the active fire, what is left today is mop up of smoldering and creeping fire in the perimeter’s interior. One of the tools used by firefighters...
State GOP Censures Cale Case For ‘Unconscionable’ Effort To Challenge Chuck Gray
***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. RIVERTON–The Wyoming Republican Party publicly reprimanded a State Senate leader Saturday while meeting in Riverton. The party’s central committee voted – with one “nay” vote and one person abstaining – to censure Sen. Cale Case, R-Lander, and to deny him...
New Airport Hanger Under Construction at CWRA
Random Ranch, LLC, has now erected the steel for its new 120′ by 120′ hanger at Central Wyoming Regional Airport in Riverton. A similar hanger is being constructed at Lander’s Hunt Field Airport as well. According to a memo from then Public Works Director Kyle Butterfield (who...
Braves passing game shreds Wolverines
From the opening kick-off the Star Valley Braves dominated their game with the Riverton Wolverines as Star Valley improved to 3-1 on the season with a 59-19 win in Fremont County. Wyatt Crogg opened the game by returning the kick-off for a touchdown. Unfortunately for the Braves a penalty took...
National Weather Service Puts Bighorn Basin Under Red Flag Fire Warning
Park, Big Horn, Hot Springs, and Washakie Counties are under a Red Flag Warning all afternoon on Monday, Sept. 19, due to a “perfect storm” of high temperatures, low humidity, and strong winds. The National Weather Service Office in Riverton issued a Red Flag Warning for the Bighorn...
Lander’s Newest Structure Going Up in Enterprise Business Park
The new headquarters for the Maven Outdoor Equipment Company in Lander is fast taking shape. Maven features award winning optics including custom binoculars, spotting scopes, and rifle scopes exclusively sold direct with no middle man and no retail markup, according to its website. The new building is going up in the Enterprise Business Park on Lander’s East Entrance.
