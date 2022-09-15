ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Richard Harry Weber

Richard Harry Weber entered into the Kingdom of Heaven on Monday, September 12, 2022 at Wind River Rehabilitation and Wellness in Riverton, WY, with his family by his side. Funeral services with full military honors will take place on Saturday, September 24, 2022 at 10:00 a.m. at St. John Lutheran Church with interment to follow at Mountain View Cemetery in Riverton, WY. Pastor Bonita Knox will be officiating. A viewing will be held at the Davis Funeral Home on Friday, September 23, 2022 from 6:00 p.m-7:00 p.m.
RIVERTON, WY
