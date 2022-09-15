Read full article on original website
Texas Makes the Top 5 for 2022 Hardest-Working States in America
It's not hard to find a job in Abilene, let alone in the Lone Star State. Now, what I keep hearing in the media and from business owners is that there are not enough people to fill those jobs in the state of Texas. However, those of us that are...
Illegal Tamales? What the ‘Cottage Law’ in Texas Means for You
We all want to make sure the food we're eating is safe. That's why we pay attention to things like the 'Clean Plate Award', and if the restaurant we plan to visit got a good report from the health inspector. Illegal Tamales in Texas. However, thousands of people on social...
Top 10 Species of Bats Living Right Here in Texas
Bats are not really the thing you think about when it comes to Texas. I mean, after all, Texas boasts some pretty cool things worth talking about however I can't remember the last time I used the words Texas and bats in a sentence. As it turns out Texas is...
Whataburger is Not a Top Five Burger Chain in Texas?!
Remember when your teacher would say, "Show me the steps that got you here." I need more info please. We could debate all day what the best fast food burger in Texas is. I would think many here would say Whataburger is easily, a top five fast food chain burger in the state. What if I told you in a recent survey it didn't even qualify? According to Top Agency (I don't think they should be allowed to call themselves the top of anything except a trash pile), they have determined the top five burger chains by state.
A Small Texas Buc-ee’s Will Soon be the Biggest Buc-ee’s of All
It's crazy to think how Buc-ee's has changed the travel habits of so many people. Using my family as an example, whenever we are planning longer trips across Texas, we make sure that there is a Buc-ee's or two along the way. Sometimes our travels will take us to New...
Destination Texas: 7 Haunted Locations You Must Visit This Halloween
As Halloween season quickly approaches, witches and warlocks everywhere look for that next big thrill or scare. Well, no need to wait for Halloween to get your adrenaline pumping with some of the most haunted locations in Texas. As big as Texas is, you know the odds of finding a...
Man Claims These are the 5 BEST Public Hunting Areas in Texas–Agree?
There is a man who operates a YouTube Channel called The Skinny Pine Hunting Co. who shared what he considers to be the 5 BEST public hunting areas in Texas. I myself have never been hunting, but I have a gazillion friends who LOVE to hunt. I can't tell you how many times I've overheard conversations about the absolute best places to hunt in the Lone Star State. Quite a few people in East Texas seem to adore hunting on someone's private lease, which is great.
Texoma Drive Ins Doing Steven Spielberg Movie Marathons
Want to do something fun this weekend? Take a trip and support our drive ins!. I have always talked about getting out there and supporting our local drive ins. I have done reviews on the Graham Drive In and the Chief Drive In over in Chickasha. I highly recommend you take a trip at least once a year to both of them to check it out. Sadly, not a lot of interesting movies have been coming out of Hollywood lately, so the drive ins have been kicking it old school recently.
Fact or Fiction? Can the Texas Flag Be Flown at the Same Height as the U.S. Flag?
I was always told as a kid that since Texas was a republic before it was a state, we can fly our flag at the same height as the American flag, well this is true but not for that reason. Actually, all 50 state flags can fly at the same...
