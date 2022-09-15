ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Texas State

106.3 The Buzz

Whataburger is Not a Top Five Burger Chain in Texas?!

Remember when your teacher would say, "Show me the steps that got you here." I need more info please. We could debate all day what the best fast food burger in Texas is. I would think many here would say Whataburger is easily, a top five fast food chain burger in the state. What if I told you in a recent survey it didn't even qualify? According to Top Agency (I don't think they should be allowed to call themselves the top of anything except a trash pile), they have determined the top five burger chains by state.
106.3 The Buzz

Man Claims These are the 5 BEST Public Hunting Areas in Texas–Agree?

There is a man who operates a YouTube Channel called The Skinny Pine Hunting Co. who shared what he considers to be the 5 BEST public hunting areas in Texas. I myself have never been hunting, but I have a gazillion friends who LOVE to hunt. I can't tell you how many times I've overheard conversations about the absolute best places to hunt in the Lone Star State. Quite a few people in East Texas seem to adore hunting on someone's private lease, which is great.
106.3 The Buzz

Texoma Drive Ins Doing Steven Spielberg Movie Marathons

Want to do something fun this weekend? Take a trip and support our drive ins!. I have always talked about getting out there and supporting our local drive ins. I have done reviews on the Graham Drive In and the Chief Drive In over in Chickasha. I highly recommend you take a trip at least once a year to both of them to check it out. Sadly, not a lot of interesting movies have been coming out of Hollywood lately, so the drive ins have been kicking it old school recently.
106.3 The Buzz

106.3 The Buzz

106.3 The Buzz plays the best rock music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Wichita Falls, Texas.

