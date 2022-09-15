(Mike Leischner, WSAU) -Wausau Mayor Katie Rosenberg says there will likely be a common theme among cities like hers this fall- the 20-23 budget will be tight. "It's expensive. It's going to be a tough year." She says that includes paying for things like roads, as the cost of maintenance took a big jump in the last year. "Because you have petroleum on multiple levels here, but it costs, now, $1.3 million to build a mile of road in Wausau where, in the past, it was just $1 million."

WAUSAU, WI ・ 3 HOURS AGO