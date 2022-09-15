Read full article on original website
cwbradio.com
Marshfield Students Receive College Board National Recognition Programs Award
Congratulations to several Marshfield High School Students, who have earned academic honors from the College Board National Recognition Programs. These National Recognition Programs grant underrepresented students with academic honors that can be included on college and scholarship applications and connect students with universities across the country, helping them stand out during the admissions process. Colleges and scholarship programs use these honors to identify students from underrepresented groups through College Board’s Student Search Service.
cwbradio.com
Neillsville City Council Approves Conditional Use Permit
The Neillsville City Council approved a conditional use permit for a nursery and garden. Mayor Dewey Poeschel stated that the public hearing on the Conditional Use Permit for a retail nursery and garden north of the W. Seventh and Forest Street intersection was held at the August 23rd Common Council meeting, however action was not listed on the agenda.
onfocus.news
Wisconsin Governor Candidate Tim Michels to Host Meet and Greet in Marshfield
MARSHFIELD, WI (OnFocus) – On Monday, September 19 at 3:30 PM, Tim Michels (Republican Gubernatorial candidate) will speak to the members of the Wood County Republican Party, the Clark County Republican Party, the Wood County Tea Party, and the Liberty Caucus of the Wisconsin Republican group, according to Wood County Republican Party Mike Derrie, Chairman of the Wood County Republican Party.
Video captures fight between Wausau East student and teacher
Wausau school officials are reviewing what they describe as a “concerning incident” between a student and teacher at East High School. In a news release, the Wausau School District announced an investigation is underway. No additional information was released in order to protect the student, officials said. As...
seehafernews.com
Eau Claire County Sheriff Ron Cramer Dies At 67
The Eau Claire County Sheriff’s Department has confirmed the death of Sheriff Ron Cramer. A cause of death hasn’t been reported. Cramer had announced in February he would not seek another term in the office he had held since 1996. He had been with the department for 47...
onfocus.news
UTV Crash Reported in Wood County
WOOD COUNTY, WI (OnFocus) – On 09/16/22 at 1:50PM, The Wood County Dispatch Center received a 911 call of a UTV rollover accident at the intersection on CTH Zand Hillcrest Ave in the Township of Saratoga, Wood County. Upon investigation, speed and alcohol are believed to be factors involved...
Shelter in place warning issued for Chippewa County in Wisconsin
WHEATON, Wis. -- Authorities in Chippewa County are asking residents in Wheaton, Wisconsin, to shelter in place while authorities search for a man they say is dangerous.People in the area east of County Highway T and south of Highway 29 are told to stay inside, lock all doors and windows, and secure their cars.Officials say the man is possibly wearing a red and white shirt. Police encourage anyone in the area who sees someone suspicious to call 911.
Wausau area obituaries September 16, 2022
He was born on April 20, 1983, in Wausau, son of Richard Burch and the late Gayle (Habeck) Burch. He earned his bachelor’s degree from University of Wisconsin Stevens Point. After school he began his working career at Ferguson as the warehouse manager. He exceeded expectations and made many friends along the way. After moving on from Ferguson, he most recently had worked at UMR, processing claims. ??
wearegreenbay.com
Homicide investigation underway in Eau Claire, person of interest identified
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WFRV) – A shooting in Eau Claire during the early hours of Saturday morning left one man dead. Just after midnight on September 17, the Eau Claire Police Department responded to a report of multiple gunshots near the intersection of Bergen, and Bellevue Avenue. According to...
UPDATE: Suspect found after Chippewa County residents advised to shelter in place
UPDATE (9/17/22, 5:58 p.m.): According to a post on Facebook by the Chippewa County Sheriff’s Office, the suspect has been located. News 8 will provide more information as it becomes available. —- UPDATE (8:05 p.m.): According to a post on Facebook by the Chippewa County Sheriff’s Office, authorities have not found the man. Authorities are encouraging people in the area...
Wausau approves affordable units among 3 housing-related projects
On Tuesday, the Wausau City Council approved a budget modification to support ARPA funding for three housing-related projects, two of which are categorized as addressing affordability challenges for people with moderate to low-income. Wausau has had a series of discussions over the lack of affordable housing in the city, with...
Sheriff in Wisconsin unexpectedly dies, agencies across the state offer condolences
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WFRV) – Following the unexpected death of the Eau Claire County Sheriff, numerous agencies across Wisconsin offered condolences. The Eau Claire County Sheriff’s Office posted on its Facebook page about the ‘unexpected death’ of Sheriff Ron Cramer. He was elected the 47th Sheriff of Eau Claire County back in 1996.
WEAU-TV 13
Chippewa Falls Police Department credit K9 in discovery of firearm during traffic stop
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - The Chippewa Falls Department credits the use of a police K9 in discovering a firearm during a traffic stop that happened weeks ago. In a post to their Facebook page, police say two suspects were arrested after Leo, their K9 on duty, alerted to the vehicle after detecting drugs.
WSAW
1 killed in overnight motorcycle crash in Wood County
WOOD COUNTY, Wis. (WSAW) - One person has died after a car collided with a motorcycle early Friday morning near Port Edwards. The Wood County Sheriff’s Office responded to the crash around 2:30 a.m. on State Highway 54 near Green Grove Lane. Investigators said the motorcycle was traveling west...
wwisradio.com
Missing Jackson County Man Found Safe
On Thursday, September 15, 2022, at about 9:46 am, the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office. responded to a report of a missing adult male in Adams Township, Jackson County, WI. It was. reported that an at-risk adult male had walked away from his residence earlier that morning. Members of the...
cwbradio.com
Man Reported Missing From Black River Falls Found Dead
A Hayward man reported missing from Black River Falls was found dead. On Sunday, the Black River Falls Police Department issued a report about a missing person, 22-year-old Kenneth Williams, last seen leaving his residence in Black River Falls. Police were worried about his safety. The alert was later canceled...
cwbradio.com
Wausau Mayor Says the City's Budget is Going to be Similar to Most
(Mike Leischner, WSAU) -Wausau Mayor Katie Rosenberg says there will likely be a common theme among cities like hers this fall- the 20-23 budget will be tight. "It's expensive. It's going to be a tough year." She says that includes paying for things like roads, as the cost of maintenance took a big jump in the last year. "Because you have petroleum on multiple levels here, but it costs, now, $1.3 million to build a mile of road in Wausau where, in the past, it was just $1 million."
Homicide charge expected in weekend crash that left 8-year-old boy dead
A 41-year-old Merrill man is expected to face homicide charges after a crash Saturday that left an 8-year-old boy dead and a woman critically injured, police say. Alcohol is suspected in the crash, which was reported at about 7:20 p.m. on Hwy. 17 near Sunrise Road in the town of Merrill. Multiple deputies from the sheriff’s office, along with several troopers from the Wisconsin State Patrol responded to the scene.
Driver dead in Wood Co. motorcycle crash
A motorcycle driver is dead after an early morning crash that shut down Hwy. 54 near Nekoosa for more than five hours. The crash was reported at about 2:30 a.m. in the town of Port Edwards, near Green Grove Lane. According to initial reports, a westbound vehicle struck the motorcycle...
wiproud.com
Two charged with homicide in Altoona
EAU CLAIRE COUNTY Wis. (WLAX/WEUX) – The two suspects in an Altoona homicide investigation have been charged in Eau Claire County. 55-year-old Tracey Clark of Altoona and 46-year-old Brandon Gaston of Rockford, Illinois are both charged with first degree intentional homicide and hiding a corpse. They face charges tied...
