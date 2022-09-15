Read full article on original website
Empty seat left in front of King Charles during Queen’s Windsor service explained
The royal family bid farewell to their matriarch and the nation’s longest-reigning monarch.As King Charles III sat in the second row of St George’s Chapel in Windsor beside his wife Camilla, Queen Consort during the committal service, a seat in front of the new monarch was left empty.The King’s seat was the one the Queen previously filled when she would sit in the second row during notable events.It was previously thought that an empty seat during royal events is meant to represent a member of the royal family who has passed away. However, the empty seat in front of the...
Prince William Gives an Update on Queen Elizabeth's Corgis: 'Spoiled Rotten, I'm Sure.'
Queen Elizabeth’s beloved corgis are in good hands! During a surprise walk about on Saturday, Prince William, confirmed the news to a royal watcher who asked about the status of the monarch’s dogs. “I saw them the other day, that got me quite sad," he told the mourner...
Quarter of a million people filed past Queen’s coffin in London
Around a quarter of a million people paid their respects in person to the Queen by viewing her coffin as it lay in state in London.Culture Secretary Michelle Donelan gave the figure the morning after the nation’s longest-reigning monarch was buried at Windsor Castle.Ms Donelan said her department was still “crunching the numbers” as to how many people had queued for hours in London to process past the Queen’s coffin at Westminster Hall, but that she believed they numbered around 250,000.‘May flights of Angels sing thee to thy rest.’In loving memory of Her Majesty The Queen.1926 - 2022 pic.twitter.com/byh5uVNDLq— The...
Around 250,000 people viewed Queen’s coffin as she lay in state
Around a quarter of a million people paid their respects in person to the Queen by viewing her coffin as it lay in state in London.Culture secretary Michelle Donelan gave the figure the morning after the nation’s longest-reigning monarch was buried at Windsor Castle.Ms Donelan said her department was still “crunching the numbers” to determine exactly how many people had queued for hours in London to process past the Queen’s coffin at Westminster Hall, but that she believed they numbered around 250,000.The royal family is observing another week of mourning for the Queen after a state funeral on Monday...
About 250,000 attended Queen Elizabeth's lying-in-state, UK minister says
LONDON, Sept 20 (Reuters) - Some 250,000 mourners filed past Queen Elizabeth's coffin at Westminster Hall in London during her lying-in-state, Britain's culture minister Michelle Donelan said on Tuesday.
Queen’s funeral – latest: Royal family to observe week of mourning as nation bids farewell
The royal family will observe another week of mourning for Queen Elizabeth II after she was laid to rest on Monday.King Charles III had decreed a day after the Queen died, that a period of mourning would be observed until seven days after the funeral.“Royal mourning will be observed by members of the royal family, royal household staff and representatives of the royal household on official duties, together with troops committed to ceremonial duties,” Buckingham Palace said.During the period, family members are not expected to carry out official engagements. Flags at royal residences will remain at half-mast until 8am...
Manchester United commemorate Queen Elizabeth II at Old Trafford stadium
Manchester United have paid tribute to Queen Elizabeth II, unveiling a display and banners at Old Trafford on the day of her funeral.The late monarch was laid to rest on Monday (19 September), concluding a period of national mourning in Britain.United commemorated the Queen by unveiling banners on the Sir Alex Ferguson stand, above the club’s megastore.The words “Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II” and the dates of her record-breaking reign were also displayed on the stand.Click here to sign up for our newsletters.
Queen’s funeral was taxpayer money ‘well spent’, Michelle Donelan says
Michelle Donelan has suggested Queen Elizabeth II’s funeral was taxpayer money “well spent”.The culture secretary spoke to Sky News on Tuesday morning to defend the cost of the service.“We haven’t got that total figure but I think the taxpayer would argue that it’s money well spent,” Ms Donelon said.She added that approximately 250,000 people queued across London to visit the Queen’s lying-in-state, suggesting “the community came together” during Britain’s period of national mourning.Click here to sign up for our newsletters. Read More Royal family to observe week of mourning as nation bids farewell to the Queen – follow liveQueen’s funeral in pictures as royals unite in griefThe service for the Queen was Britain at its very best
Inside Queen Elizabeth’s Final Days: Hosting Parties, Grieving a Dog—and a TV Weatherman Crush
Royalist is The Daily Beast’s newsletter for all things royal and Royal Family. Subscribe here to get it in your inbox every Sunday. Queen Elizabeth was left “distraught” by the death of one of her oldest and most faithful dogs in the months before her own death, and took special steps to see that the dog’s remains were flown back to Windsor so it could be buried alongside one of its old friends, it was reported Saturday.
