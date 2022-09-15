Read full article on original website
Strain Of Avian Influenza Detected In Obion County
Nashville, Tenn.–A strain of highly pathogenic avian influenza (HPAI) has sickened a poultry flock in West Tennessee. To protect the health of other domesticated birds, the State Veterinarian is leading the emergency response and ordering an immediate halt to poultry shows, exhibitions, and sales statewide. HPAI is known to...
Peggy Ann Nolen
Ms. Peggy Ann Nolen, 77, of Cumberland City, Tennessee, passed away Wednesday, September 14, 2022 at her residence. She was born Wednesday, January 24, 1945, the beloved daughter of the late Charles LeRoy and Earline Milliken. In addition to her parents, she is preceded in death by her husband: Donnie Jess Nolen; brothers: Charlie, Maxi, Lewis and Zannie Milliken; sisters: Nettie Heflin, Betty Summers, Jean Austin and Ocie Tyson.
Henry Celebrates With Pioneer Day
Henry, Tenn.–Henry School cheerleaders were full of pep in the Henry Pioneer Day parade Saturday morning. The Grand Parade was just the beginning of day-long activities which include live music from two bands, cake walk, bingo, good food all day, games, inflatables, demos from the Rescue Squad, a landing by Air Evac landing and fireworks to cap off the evening. (Shannon McFarlin photo).
520 College Anglers Registered For Weekend’s Big Bass Bash
Buchanan, Tenn.–A total 520 anglers have been registered for this weekend’s Big Bass Bash on Kentucky Lake at Paris Landing. Paris-Henry County Chamber CEO Travis McLeese said he received the news last night from tournament officials. He said their previous record was 519 participants. The 2022 Bass Pro...
UC Tornadoes Locked In For 58-18 Win
Union City, Tenn.–One game at a time. Refusing to look ahead or past an overmatched Gibson County team, third-ranked Union City did the expected in a 55-18 romp over the Pioneers Friday night at War Memorial Stadium. Keaten Brown ran for two touchdowns and threw for two more scores,...
Unique Visitors Provide Hands-On Lessons
Sharon, Tenn.–Thanks to Tosh Farms of Henry, students at Sharon School had unique visitors Friday: two baby pigs. Teacher Allison Stockton’s students were surprised for “Mystery Reader Friday” to meet two baby pigs, courtesy of Dustin McClure from Tosh Farms and Teacher Abbie McClure. Stockton’s first grade class at Sharon School learned many things about pigs including what they eat, where they live, development and growth facts, and more. Mrs. Abbie also read ‘If You Give a Pig a Pancake,’ which the students all enjoyed. Also pictured are students from Mrs. Danielle Johnson’s class. (Weakley County Schools photo).
Funeral Services Set For E.W. James President Barry James
Union City, Tenn.–Barry James, 67, of Union City passed away unexpectedly Thursday morning, September 15, 2022, at his home. Funeral services will be conducted 2:00 p.m. Saturday at Second Baptist Church in Union City. Pastor Justin Hiens will officiate. Burial will follow in East View Cemetery. Visitation will be...
UTM Women’s Tennis To Be Discontinued
MARTIN, Tenn. – University of Tennessee at Martin officials met with the Skyhawk tennis team on Thursday, Sept. 15 to notify the student-athletes that the program would be discontinued after the 2022-23 season. “This was an extremely difficult decision for our university and athletic department and one we came...
Paris Woman Charged With Second Degree Murder
Paris, Tenn.–A Paris woman is being held on $350,000 bond on a charge of Second-Degree Murder following the death of a man who was severely beaten and died a few days later. Jennifer E. Edwards is being held at the Henry County Jail. Paris Police Lt. Investigator Jamie James...
Still Time To Register For Discovery Dash Saturday
Discovery Dash 5k/10k/1-Mile Fun Run on Sat., Sept. 17 at 8 a.m. Union City, Tenn.–You still have time to register for Discovery Park’s annual Discovery Dash. The route meanders through the 50-acre heritage park that features a man-made river flowing through the extensively landscaped property, along with waterfalls, bridges and other water features. No place else can you dash by a 120-year-old church, an 1800s frontier settlement, a reproduction of a town from the early 19th Century and a complete vintage train station.
E.W. James President Barry James Passes Away
Union City, Tenn.–Barry James, President of E.W. James & Sons Supermarkets, died unexpectedly at his home this morning. He was 67. James was the grandson of Founder E.W. James and was appointed as President in 2015. Funeral arrangements at Edmaiston Mosley Funeral Home are incomplete at this time.
Tornado RISE Students Earn Fair Premiums
Union City, Tenn.–The efforts of Tornado RISE students at Union City High School earned a ‘Fair’ haul. Nine CDC students from Regina Turner’s class received more than $200 in prize money from their entries at the recently held Obion County Fair. The students also received a...
WIN: Freezer Full of Meat
You could win $500 worth of meat from The Meat Shoppe in Union City plus a freezer from Lowe’s of Union City! It’s FREEZER FULL OF MEAT! It’s simple to enter. Just stop by each of the following sponsor locations during regular business hours through October 16. You can register once at each location.
UC Shootings Connected; Search On For Suspects
Union City, Tenn.–On September 10, the Union City Police Department investigated two shootings that were linked by vehicles involved. UC Police are trying to identify the occupants of a black Mercedes SUV. “We know the vehicle was occupied by at least 3 black males,” they said. “The picture listed...
