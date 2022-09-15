ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Waukesha, WI

fortatkinsononline.com

History shared during Jones Dairy Farm’s ‘yellow barn’ celebration

A landmark for State Highway 106 motorists, the yellow Jones Dairy Farm barn overlooking a bend in the Rock River celebrated its centennial Saturday. The day featured haywagon farm tours; displays of agricultural art, farm toys, antique farm equipment and Jamesway memorabilia, and presentations on topics ranging from dairy barn architecture, manure management and hay mow feed systems to milking equipment, the dairy cow breeds and the Jefferson County Barn Quilt Trail.
FORT ATKINSON, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Briggs and Al's Run-Walk; back in-person for 45th annual event

MILWAUKEE - After two years of virtual events, the 45th annual Briggs & Al's Run & Walk was back in person in downtown Milwaukee on Saturday, Sept. 17. "The energy is my favorite part," said Christine Baranoucky, Children’s Wisconsin. More than 8,000 people were back together again – ready...
MILWAUKEE, WI
washingtoncountyinsider.com

Mavens on Main debuts Sunday Brunch

September 18, 2022 – West Bend, Wi – This week Mavens on Main, 243 N. Main Street, West Bend, WI rolled out the Dream Team announcement as owner/chef Staci Nielsen combines forces with legendary pastry chef Derek Van Alstyne. Today Mavens on Main also debuts its new Sunday Brunch. “We will add two new items to the menu each week,” said Nielsen.
WEST BEND, WI
foxlake.org

CANCELED - Fox Lake Bloody Mary Fest

This event has been CANCELED. We hope to bring it back next year. On Sunday, September 18, 2022 from 11:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. on Grand Avenue - visit Fox Lake, Illinois for the best Bloody Mary's the region has to offer. You've had one while on the Chain, now stop in downtown Fox Lake for a festival dedicated to the finest Bloody Mary's Fox Lake has to offer. The event will consist of live music, food, and several participating taverns/bars. Each attendee will be able to sample a variety of Bloody Mary's and vote for their favorite! This event is 21+ Children, babies, and pets are not allowed at this event.
FOX LAKE, IL
Greater Milwaukee Today

Harvest Fest Classic Car Show

Car and auto enthusiasts can gather to enjoy the annual Classic Car and Tractor Show presented by the North Prairie Harvest Festival. Event runs 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday, September 18th at Veterans Park. 130 N Harrison St., North Prairie. Visitors can attend a chicken dinner, foods, carnival, car...
NORTH PRAIRIE, WI
MATC Times

2000-2008 N. Doctor M.L.K Jr. Drive

Studio/1 Bed - Come check out this beautiful studio on M.L.K. Dr! This second story unit features tons of natural light alongside gorgeous hardwood floors, all appliances, including washer and dryer in room & off-street parking. Pets welcome with additional fees. If you have any questions or would like to...
MILWAUKEE, WI
menomonee-falls.org

Old Falls Village Car Show with Fabulous 50's Beer Garden

Fifth Annual Old Falls Village Car Show & Fabulous 50's Beer Garden Saturday, September 17, 2022 Old Falls Village Car Show 10am - 2pm, Beer Garden Noon until 8 PM Car entry fee: $10.00 Free to Public - Dash Plaques for the first 50 cars - Beer Garden 12-8 pm - Food, Beverages - Door Prizes Peoples choice award to the best car. The beer garden will transformed into a 1950's drive-up event. If you enjoy Cars, come to the morning event and view classic cars of all time periods. Beer Garden and concessions will be open at 12:00. Evening Music. Enjoy the 1950’s atmosphere. Family Friendly event! Come dressed up in 1950s time period clothes and have fun! Breakout your Poodle Skirts and have a Fabulous time. FREE Parking. Located at the SW corner of Pilgrim Road and County Line Road. Benefits the Menomonee Falls Historical Society. Rent the Park! For rental opportunities at Old Falls Village, go to www.OldFallsVillage.com or (262) 250-3901, mfhistory@mfhistory.
MENOMONEE FALLS, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Brookfield explosion, house fire; residents, dogs out safely

BROOKFIELD, Wis. - Brookfield firefighters responded to a home on Shore Line Drive on Friday morning, Sept. 16 for a reported explosion. Several 911 calls related to the incident came into the Waukesha County 911 Communications Center just after 4 a.m. The callers reported an explosion and fire. Two residents...
BROOKFIELD, WI
News Break
Politics
kenosha.com

Cinzia Savaglio has been a familiar face at iconic Tenuta’s Deli since 1979

Johnson began covering sports in Kenosha in 2004 as a staff writer for the Kenosha News and eventually became a news and sports editor there, serving in that role and covering the community until May 2022. Johnson grew up in Kenosha, graduating from Bradford High School in 2000 and then the University of Wisconsin-Madison in 2004. He still happily resides in town with his wife, Bridget, and son, Brady.
KENOSHA, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Greenfield firefighter's Lake Minocqua response saves family member

GREENFIELD, Wis. - A family trip up north turned into an emergency situation for one Greenfield firefighter and paramedic a few weeks ago. While on duty, Brett Ponejolic has been the first on the scene to a lot of emergencies. But it was while on vacation that he experienced his most important response to date.
GREENFIELD, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Waukesha school buildings sale, Carroll University may buy 2

WAUKESHA, Wis. - The School District of Waukesha administration is considering the sale of two district buildings to Carroll University. Officials are pondering the plan in part because the district has a structural budget deficit of between $3-4 million per year. They also know Carroll University is looking for growth opportunities and additional space in their downtown area.
WAUKESHA, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Skeletal remains found, Milwaukee man's family honors spirit

MILWAUKEE - The skeletal remains of a Milwaukee man, found inside an abandoned church on Aug. 10, have been identified. FOX6 News spoke to the family of that man, 32-year-old Michael Christopher Day Jr. They said he has struggled with mental health issues in the past, but never expected it to come to this.
MILWAUKEE, WI
Joe Mertens

This Fall Festival in Wisconsin is a Must-Visit

Disclaimer: The following information was gathered from the Best Things Wisconsin website and is for 2022. It is for educational purposes. If you're looking to spend some time at a fall festival in Wisconsin this year, you might want to consider the following location.
CEDARBURG, WI
Greater Milwaukee Today

Here Chicky Chicky coming to Corners of Brookfield

TOWN OF BROOKFIELD — The 1970s-inspired restaurant Here Chicky Chicky, loaded with fun, good food and a champagne vending machine, is planning its opening for the first week of October in The Corners of Brookfield, located between Cycle Bar and Fresh Fin. The concept is a spinoff of co-owner...
BROOKFIELD, WI

