fortatkinsononline.com
History shared during Jones Dairy Farm’s ‘yellow barn’ celebration
A landmark for State Highway 106 motorists, the yellow Jones Dairy Farm barn overlooking a bend in the Rock River celebrated its centennial Saturday. The day featured haywagon farm tours; displays of agricultural art, farm toys, antique farm equipment and Jamesway memorabilia, and presentations on topics ranging from dairy barn architecture, manure management and hay mow feed systems to milking equipment, the dairy cow breeds and the Jefferson County Barn Quilt Trail.
Events in Fond du Lac, weekend of Sept. 17-18
Fond du Lac has several events this weekend, including a truck convoy at Mercury Marine and a flea market on the Fond du Lac County fairgrounds.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Briggs and Al's Run-Walk; back in-person for 45th annual event
MILWAUKEE - After two years of virtual events, the 45th annual Briggs & Al's Run & Walk was back in person in downtown Milwaukee on Saturday, Sept. 17. "The energy is my favorite part," said Christine Baranoucky, Children’s Wisconsin. More than 8,000 people were back together again – ready...
CBS 58
AMAZING VIDEO: Plymouth middle school teacher rescues great-horned owl from soccer net
PLYMOUTH, Wis. (CBS 58) -- A Plymouth science teacher is being called a hero after saving an owl's life, as her middle school students and fellow teachers watched. Abbie Ward, a seventh grade teacher at Riverview Middle School, is known by students and colleagues for helping animals in need. When...
washingtoncountyinsider.com
Mavens on Main debuts Sunday Brunch
September 18, 2022 – West Bend, Wi – This week Mavens on Main, 243 N. Main Street, West Bend, WI rolled out the Dream Team announcement as owner/chef Staci Nielsen combines forces with legendary pastry chef Derek Van Alstyne. Today Mavens on Main also debuts its new Sunday Brunch. “We will add two new items to the menu each week,” said Nielsen.
foxlake.org
CANCELED - Fox Lake Bloody Mary Fest
This event has been CANCELED. We hope to bring it back next year. On Sunday, September 18, 2022 from 11:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. on Grand Avenue - visit Fox Lake, Illinois for the best Bloody Mary's the region has to offer. You've had one while on the Chain, now stop in downtown Fox Lake for a festival dedicated to the finest Bloody Mary's Fox Lake has to offer. The event will consist of live music, food, and several participating taverns/bars. Each attendee will be able to sample a variety of Bloody Mary's and vote for their favorite! This event is 21+ Children, babies, and pets are not allowed at this event.
Greater Milwaukee Today
Harvest Fest Classic Car Show
Car and auto enthusiasts can gather to enjoy the annual Classic Car and Tractor Show presented by the North Prairie Harvest Festival. Event runs 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday, September 18th at Veterans Park. 130 N Harrison St., North Prairie. Visitors can attend a chicken dinner, foods, carnival, car...
washingtoncountyinsider.com
Please keep veteran Anthony ‘Tony’ Montag Sr. in your thoughts and prayers
Hartford, WI – Please keep Tony Montag Sr. and his family in your thoughts and prayers as Tony rests comfortably in hospice care at home. Tony served his country during Vietnam in the Coast Guard BM3 Anthony Montag Sr. He went on the Stars & Stripes Honor Flight in...
MATC Times
2000-2008 N. Doctor M.L.K Jr. Drive
Studio/1 Bed - Come check out this beautiful studio on M.L.K. Dr! This second story unit features tons of natural light alongside gorgeous hardwood floors, all appliances, including washer and dryer in room & off-street parking. Pets welcome with additional fees. If you have any questions or would like to...
menomonee-falls.org
Old Falls Village Car Show with Fabulous 50's Beer Garden
Fifth Annual Old Falls Village Car Show & Fabulous 50's Beer Garden Saturday, September 17, 2022 Old Falls Village Car Show 10am - 2pm, Beer Garden Noon until 8 PM Car entry fee: $10.00 Free to Public - Dash Plaques for the first 50 cars - Beer Garden 12-8 pm - Food, Beverages - Door Prizes Peoples choice award to the best car. The beer garden will transformed into a 1950's drive-up event. If you enjoy Cars, come to the morning event and view classic cars of all time periods. Beer Garden and concessions will be open at 12:00. Evening Music. Enjoy the 1950’s atmosphere. Family Friendly event! Come dressed up in 1950s time period clothes and have fun! Breakout your Poodle Skirts and have a Fabulous time. FREE Parking. Located at the SW corner of Pilgrim Road and County Line Road. Benefits the Menomonee Falls Historical Society. Rent the Park! For rental opportunities at Old Falls Village, go to www.OldFallsVillage.com or (262) 250-3901, mfhistory@mfhistory.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Brookfield explosion, house fire; residents, dogs out safely
BROOKFIELD, Wis. - Brookfield firefighters responded to a home on Shore Line Drive on Friday morning, Sept. 16 for a reported explosion. Several 911 calls related to the incident came into the Waukesha County 911 Communications Center just after 4 a.m. The callers reported an explosion and fire. Two residents...
CBS 58
Bus drivers wanted: hiring event held by Wisconsin School Bus Company
MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- A shortage of bus drivers continues to impact student transportation around the nation. Wisconsin Central School Bus Company hosted a hiring event today, on Sept. 17, to find drivers for Milwaukee Public School districts. Bus drivers can be paid up to $25 per hour -- and...
Two hospitalized, driver arrested after truck rolls over in rural Green County
BROOKLYN, Wis. — Two people were hospitalized Saturday after a truck rolled over in rural Green County. Sheriff’s officials said a 23-year-old Evansville man was driving east on County Highway C when his truck left the road near Brooklyn-Albany Road. The truck rolled about 4-5 times, went airborne and came to rest in a nearby cornfield.
kenosha.com
Cinzia Savaglio has been a familiar face at iconic Tenuta’s Deli since 1979
Johnson began covering sports in Kenosha in 2004 as a staff writer for the Kenosha News and eventually became a news and sports editor there, serving in that role and covering the community until May 2022. Johnson grew up in Kenosha, graduating from Bradford High School in 2000 and then the University of Wisconsin-Madison in 2004. He still happily resides in town with his wife, Bridget, and son, Brady.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Greenfield firefighter's Lake Minocqua response saves family member
GREENFIELD, Wis. - A family trip up north turned into an emergency situation for one Greenfield firefighter and paramedic a few weeks ago. While on duty, Brett Ponejolic has been the first on the scene to a lot of emergencies. But it was while on vacation that he experienced his most important response to date.
'Zoo Brew' to return to the Milwaukee County Zoo on Oct. 6
If you're looking to taste-test new beer flavors, head over to Zoo Brew on Thursday, Oct. 6 at the Milwaukee County Zoo!
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Waukesha school buildings sale, Carroll University may buy 2
WAUKESHA, Wis. - The School District of Waukesha administration is considering the sale of two district buildings to Carroll University. Officials are pondering the plan in part because the district has a structural budget deficit of between $3-4 million per year. They also know Carroll University is looking for growth opportunities and additional space in their downtown area.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Skeletal remains found, Milwaukee man's family honors spirit
MILWAUKEE - The skeletal remains of a Milwaukee man, found inside an abandoned church on Aug. 10, have been identified. FOX6 News spoke to the family of that man, 32-year-old Michael Christopher Day Jr. They said he has struggled with mental health issues in the past, but never expected it to come to this.
This Fall Festival in Wisconsin is a Must-Visit
Disclaimer: The following information was gathered from the Best Things Wisconsin website and is for 2022. It is for educational purposes. If you're looking to spend some time at a fall festival in Wisconsin this year, you might want to consider the following location.
Greater Milwaukee Today
Here Chicky Chicky coming to Corners of Brookfield
TOWN OF BROOKFIELD — The 1970s-inspired restaurant Here Chicky Chicky, loaded with fun, good food and a champagne vending machine, is planning its opening for the first week of October in The Corners of Brookfield, located between Cycle Bar and Fresh Fin. The concept is a spinoff of co-owner...
