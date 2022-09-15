Read full article on original website
Antionette Wallace Owens
Antionette Wallace Owens, 95 of Paris, Tennessee, died peacefully at home with family Wednesday, September 14, 2022. Antionette was born Friday, December 17, 1926, in Elva, Kentucky, to the late Thomas Eli Wallace and the late Carrie Sullivan Wallace. In addition to her parents and husband, she was also preceded in death by one brother: Max Wallace; one sister-in-law: Louise Wallace; and one son-in-law: Charlie Robertson.
Henry Celebrates With Pioneer Day
Henry, Tenn.–Henry School cheerleaders were full of pep in the Henry Pioneer Day parade Saturday morning. The Grand Parade was just the beginning of day-long activities which include live music from two bands, cake walk, bingo, good food all day, games, inflatables, demos from the Rescue Squad, a landing by Air Evac landing and fireworks to cap off the evening. (Shannon McFarlin photo).
Unique Visitors Provide Hands-On Lessons
Sharon, Tenn.–Thanks to Tosh Farms of Henry, students at Sharon School had unique visitors Friday: two baby pigs. Teacher Allison Stockton’s students were surprised for “Mystery Reader Friday” to meet two baby pigs, courtesy of Dustin McClure from Tosh Farms and Teacher Abbie McClure. Stockton’s first grade class at Sharon School learned many things about pigs including what they eat, where they live, development and growth facts, and more. Mrs. Abbie also read ‘If You Give a Pig a Pancake,’ which the students all enjoyed. Also pictured are students from Mrs. Danielle Johnson’s class. (Weakley County Schools photo).
Paris Woman Charged With Second Degree Murder
Paris, Tenn.–A Paris woman is being held on $350,000 bond on a charge of Second-Degree Murder following the death of a man who was severely beaten and died a few days later. Jennifer E. Edwards is being held at the Henry County Jail. Paris Police Lt. Investigator Jamie James...
