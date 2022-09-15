Read full article on original website
This Local Park is Hosting a Kids' Halloween Event with Festive Fun ActivitiesDianna CarneyHanover, MA
Matt Strahm Ridicules New Rules, Says Cheating Remains RampantIBWAABoston, MA
6 Fun Pumpkin Festivals Happening in Massachusetts The Whole Family Will Enjoy!Dianna CarneyMansfield, MA
21+ Corn Maze Invites You to Get Lost and Find More Beer!Dianna CarneyIpswich, MA
Festive Fun For Everyone! Plymouth Pride Announces Inclusive Apple Picking Day EventDianna CarneyEast Bridgewater, MA
Boston Police warn of cell phone thieves who swipe data, banking information
BOSTON — A warning from police after a rash of cell phone larcenies in the city. “It’s pretty scary. I especially don’t want anything stolen, especially as a young person, they can do a lot to you,” said Masha Yakubovich, a Northeastern University student. She was...
whdh.com
COVID-19 boosters and $75 gift cards draw long lines in Boston
BOSTON (WHDH) - A vaccination event hosted by the City of Boston to get children their COVID-19 boosters– as well as $75 gift cards– drew long lines Saturday. The B Healthy Back to School Event was hosted by the Boston Public Health Commission. The organizers expected a turnout in the dozens at White Stadium, similar to past events. Instead, hundreds showed up. They quickly ran out of both vaccines and gift cards for families.
whdh.com
FBI: Arrest made in connection with threat that targeted Boston Children’s Hospital in late August
BOSTON (WHDH) - An arrest has been made in connection with a hoax bomb threat that targeted Boston Children’s Hospital two weeks ago, according to the FBI’s Boston office. The FBI Boston twitter account announced the arrest on Thursday afternoon. The field office added that a news conference involving Boston Police and the U.S. Attorney for the District of Massachusetts would be held at 4 p.m. to provide further information.
NECN
2 Boys Armed With Machete, Baseball Bat Rob Convenience Store: Boston Police
Two teenagers were arrested Friday night after they allegedly robbed a convenience store in Boston's Jamaica Plain neighborhood while armed with a machete and baseball bat. Boston police were called to Blanco Market, located at 71 Day Street, around 7:50 p.m. Friday for an armed robbery in progress. Responding officers...
Missing Cambridge Man Could Have Traveled Out Of State: Police
Cambridge Police are asking the public for helping in locating a who was reported missing from a group home, the department said on Twitter. Andrew Paliotto, who suffers from schizophrenia and bipolar disorder, was reported missing after he left the home on the morning of Thursday, Sept. 15, police said. He has gone missing before and previously found in Central Square and Maryland.
‘A deplorable assault’: Man charged with violent civil rights attack at MBTA station
BOSTON — A Boston man was arraigned Friday afternoon for allegedly yelling homophobic slurs and attacking another man at an MBTA station. Aiyoub Alsallak, 29, is charged with civil rights violation, assault and battery with a dangerous weapon (shod foot), and assault and battery. His bail was set at $2,500 and his previous bail on an open case out of BMC’s Central Division has been revoked.
FBI visits Medford home following Northeastern package scare
Medford/Boston - The FBI and Boston Police have cleared the scene at Northeastern University as the plot from Tuesday night’s package scare thickens. A 45-year-old Northeastern employee at the school’s virtual reality lab said he suffered a hand injury after opening a Pelican-style case. Law enforcement sources said...
WCVB
Monday, September 19: Hidden in Plain Sight
NEEDHAM, Mass. — Ted Reinstein is looking up, down, around, and above to discover quirky systems, codes, and features around Boston that are “hiding in plain sight!” Parts of the city are encircled by a high-wire “eruv” – Ted will tell you what that is. We meet a Boston man who makes art in out-of-the-way places (and manages to live rent-free in the city). Boston officials share the story behind those tiny colored plastic disks embedded in city streets. And while the 1,200 fire alarm boxes in Boston may look like a relic - they work! We meet the team charged with maintaining them.
NECN
FBI Announces Arrest in Connection With Hoax Bomb Threat Against Boston Children's Hospital
The FBI says it has made an arrest in connection with a hoax bomb threat against Boston Children's Hospital. The agency announced the arrest on Twitter. U.S. Attorney Rachael Rollins identified the person arrested as Catherine Leavy of Westfield, Massachusetts. She is charged with one count of making a false telephonic bomb threat in connection with a threat made to the hospital on Aug. 30.
Investigation into death of Saugus woman whose body was found in trunk continues 30 years later
REVERE. Mass. — Thirty years after the body of a Saugus woman was found in the trunk of a car in Revere, the investigation into her murder remains ongoing and unsolved. Susan Taraskiewicz’s body was discovered on Sept. 14, 1992, in a car that had been left outside of an auto repair shop on Route 1A, according to Massachusetts State Police. About a day earlier, she had left her job as a ramp crew chief at Logan Airport to pick up sandwiches for her coworkers.
whdh.com
Accident in Nubian Square leaves car flipped onto its hood
BOSTON (WHDH) - An accident in Nubian Square left a car flipped onto its hood. The accident happened on Dudley Street and Harrison Avenue early Saturday morning. Footage captured by 7NEWS showed the car resting on its windshield. There are no reports of any injuries. This is a developing story;...
‘A deplorable assault’: Aiyoub Alsallak accused of yelling homophobic slurs at two men before assaulting one on MBTA platform
A Boston man accused of yelling homophobic slurs at two men before assaulting one was arraigned Friday in the South Boston Division of Boston Municipal Court on civil rights and assault charges, officials said. Aiyoub Aslsallak, 29, was charged with civil rights violation, assault and battery with a dangerous weapon...
Former Boston banker accused of multiple knifepoint rapes
Investigators say DNA from a discarded cigarette helped lead them to accused rapist Ivan Cheung. WBTS' Abbey Niezgoda reports.Sept. 15, 2022.
State officials shut down illegal Quincy daycare
QUINCY, Mass. — Authorities shut down an illegal daycare at a Quincy residence on Wednesday afternoon. The Department of Early Education and Care (EEC) says they received a complaint of unlicensed care in the area of 65 Burgin Parkway. With the assistance of Quincy Police, officials responded to the home and found that illegal care was occurring, according to an EEC spokesperson.
iheart.com
Lowell Business Owners Seek Answers To Homeless Problem
LOWELL, Mass. (WBZ NewsRadio) — Store owners in downtown Lowell are expressing their frustration with the city's homeless population disrupting their businesses, particularly vagrants with mental health issues. Alaina Brackett, co-owner of the Purple Carrot Bread Company with her husband Doug, opened the café and bakery on Merrimack Street...
WMUR.com
Gun stolen out of New Hampshire in July 2020 found by Boston police, officials say
BOSTON — A 25-year-old is facing several charges after Boston police say they recovered a stolen gun from New Hampshire in his car. Officials said Henry Barboza's car was towed after officers discovered he did not have a valid license. During a search, a loaded revolver was found. Police...
WCVB
Man charged in connection with violent attack inside MBTA station
BOSTON — A Boston man was arraigned Friday in Boston Municipal Court on civil rights and assault charges in connection with a Labor Day attack on the MBTA Andrew Station platform. The attack left one man with head injuries. The Suffolk County District Attorney's Office said Aiyoub Alsallak, 29,...
NECN
Mass. State Police Searching Water for Missing Boater in North Brookfield
A water search was underway late Saturday night in North Brookfield, Massachusetts, after a boater was believed to have gone missing. According to Massachusetts State Police, a man went out boating on Lake Lashaway, and the boat later drifted back without the man onboard. Police believe the boat operator is in the water at this time.
$10 million reward: Iranian nationals accused of planning cyberattack on Boston Children’s Hospital
The Federal Bureau of Investigation has indicted three Iranian nationals — and is offering a $10 million award for information that’ll lead to their arrest — in connection with an alleged planned cyberattack on Boston Children’s Hospital. On Wednesday, FBI Director Christopher Wray said the bureau...
whdh.com
Case worker assaulted at Suffolk County Jail
BOSTON (WHDH) - A case worker at the Suffolk County Jail was assaulted by a detainee, according to the Suffolk County Sheriff’s Department. The worker was assaulted Thursday during a routine session “in which she was attempting to deliver the care and services required of her position,” a spokesperson said. Officers immediately responded, subduing and removing the detainee. They also assisted the employee before she taken to a hospital for observation.
