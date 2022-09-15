Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
What TV channel is USC vs Fresno State football game on tonight? Free live stream, odds, time, how to watch Trojans vs Bulldogs online (9/17/2022)
The USC Trojans are one of the hottest teams in the country under new head coach Lincoln Riley and will look to notch yet another win on their strong start to the season when they face a talented Fresno State Bulldogs team in a Week 3 college football showdown kicking off on Saturday, September 17 at 7:30 p.m. PT/10:30 p.m. ET with a live TV broadcast on FOX.
UCLA escapes South Alabama’s upset bid with game-winning field goal
Nicholas Barr-Mira kicked a 24-yard field goal on the final play of the game and UCLA escaped South Alabama’s upset bid with a 32-31 victory Saturday in Pasadena, California. The Jaguars looked to be in control of becoming the fourth Sun Belt Conference team in two weeks to beat...
Ken Goe: Oregon State rolls past Montana State, and now undefeated Beavers await USC in a clash of styles
The Oregon State Beavers brushed aside Montana State on Saturday in Providence Park to clear the path for next Saturday’s quest for relevancy. The Beavers (3-0) are unranked and overlooked. Now they get USC next Saturday at 6:30 p.m. at Reser Stadium in their conference opener. The No. 7...
What TV channel is UCLA football game today? Free live stream, odds, time, how to watch Bruins vs South Alabama online (9/17/2022)
The UCLA Bruins and head coach Chip Kelly should stay unbeaten when they head into a showdown with the South Alabama Jaguars as heavy favorites in a Week 3 college football showdown. This game kicks off on Saturday, September 17 at 11 a.m. PT/2 p.m. ET with a live TV broadcast on Pac-12 Network.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Oregon State mailbag: USC TV decision not a shot at Beavers, what happened to old Reser scoreboard?
The weekly exercise, where readers ask questions about all things Oregon State athletics, and The Oregonian/OregonLive beat reporter Nick Daschel gives an answer. Is this a game (Montana State) where the Beavers will feel a little more relaxed by not being so much in their own heads? Will they go out and play loose rather than tight? -- @Beav_fan_in_NE.
The Oregonian
Portland, OR
81K+
Followers
47K+
Post
26M+
Views
ABOUT
We are the #1 news source in the PNW. Check out OregonLive.com for the best coverage of Portland and Oregon news, events and entertainment.https://www.oregonlive.com
Comments / 0