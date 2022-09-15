The weekly exercise, where readers ask questions about all things Oregon State athletics, and The Oregonian/OregonLive beat reporter Nick Daschel gives an answer. Is this a game (Montana State) where the Beavers will feel a little more relaxed by not being so much in their own heads? Will they go out and play loose rather than tight? -- @Beav_fan_in_NE.

CORVALLIS, OR ・ 1 DAY AGO