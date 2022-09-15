Previously the director of athletics at Coastal Bend College, Paul Cantrell has taken the mantle of executive director of the Coastal Bend College Foundation. Originally born in Ohio, Cantrell has been at Coastal Bend College since 2017 as the athletic director and head volleyball coach, However he was only recently promoted to the position of executive director of the Coastal Bend College Foundation on June 1. Prior to coming to Beeville, Cantrell was the director of athletic fundraising at Salisbury University in Maryland. This gave Cantrell experience in fundraising. During this time, he worked on capital campaigns, annual giving and other fundraising elements.

BEEVILLE, TX ・ 10 HOURS AGO