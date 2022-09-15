Read full article on original website
Related
mysoutex.com
Rhonda Gayliene Green
Rhonda Gayliene Green, of Karnes City, Texas passed away peacefully with her family by her side at Northeast Methodist Hospital in San Antonio, Texas on September 15, 2022. Rhonda was born to Raymond and M. Catherine Cleveland on March 19, 1964 in Austin, Texas. She was a strong willed and...
mysoutex.com
Cantrell here for the long haul
Previously the director of athletics at Coastal Bend College, Paul Cantrell has taken the mantle of executive director of the Coastal Bend College Foundation. Originally born in Ohio, Cantrell has been at Coastal Bend College since 2017 as the athletic director and head volleyball coach, However he was only recently promoted to the position of executive director of the Coastal Bend College Foundation on June 1. Prior to coming to Beeville, Cantrell was the director of athletic fundraising at Salisbury University in Maryland. This gave Cantrell experience in fundraising. During this time, he worked on capital campaigns, annual giving and other fundraising elements.
mysoutex.com
An untiring mental health champion
Kristina Cavazos has put together the recent Chalking for Mental Health, gave resources to the community regarding mental health resources and provided funding for local counseling service in Beeville. These are among the reasons that Cavazos was recognized as one of 50 women recognized at the recent Women of Distinction event held at the Coastal Bend College and put together by Coastal Bend Publishing.
mysoutex.com
S-T competes at Kenedy cross country meet
Skidmore-Tynan’s Emilee Sturgeon finished ninth and teammate Maggy Moreman placed 12th at the Kenedy Invitational Cross Country Meet on Aug. 20. In the junior varsity girls division, S-T’s Alexis Moron was first and teammate Karelen Bastida was third.
Comments / 0