Click2Houston.com
Man sentenced to 14 months in prison for receiving PPP funds while under investigation for construction fraud
BRYAN, Texas – A 46-year-old man has been sentenced to 14 months in prison after being convicted of wire fraud, announced U.S. Attorney Jennifer B. Lowery. Keith Anton Johnson pleaded guilty on March 10. On Monday, U.S. District Judge Lynn Hughes sentenced Johnson to 14 months in federal prison...
Click2Houston.com
‘Played the game and lost’: Judge sentences Houston rapper ‘Da Breadman’ to more than 23 years for drug trafficking, DOJ says
HOUSTON – A 43-year-old Houston rapper has been ordered to federal prison following his conviction of conspiracy to distribute and distributing meth, cocaine and opioids, the U.S. Attorney’s Office has announced. Jermaine West, aka “Da Breadman,” pleaded guilty April 6 to 10 counts of drug trafficking in the...
Family of Houston nurse charged in deadly Los Angeles car crash launches mental health resource site
Nicole Linton's sister has launched a website promoting mental health awareness.
Click2Houston.com
‘So thankful to have this time’: Houston Methodist Baytown helps hospice patient see granddaughter get married
BAYTOWN. Texas – The Houston Methodist Baytown transitioned its chapel into a wedding ceremony for a hospice patient’s granddaughter. After traveling from Mexico, Tomasa Macias became ill during her visit to celebrate the engagement of her granddaughter, Myra Perez. The family said the diagnosis was not good and, after several weeks in the hospital, Macias and her family decided hospice care in Mexico was the next step. This would have meant Macias missing her granddaughter’s wedding.
New Memorial Hermann Southwest Hospital unit specializes in elderly care
Memorial Hermann Southwest Hospital expands senior care with the Adult Care of Elders unit. (Courtesy Memorial Hermann) Memorial Hermann Southwest Hospital introduced the new Adult Care for Elders unit, a division of the hospital designed to address issues specific to older patients, on Sept. 19. “Collaboration among our physician, employee...
Retired Houston Archbishop Joseph Fiorenza dies at 91
HOUSTON — Archbishop Emeritus Joseph A. Fiorenza died Monday. He was 91. The Archdiocese of Galveston-Houston posted on its website that Fiorenza was a "tireless social justice advocate" throughout his priesthood. “Archbishop Fiorenza was known to be a champion of civil rights and a tireless worker in overcoming the...
13 Unsolved: Who was waiting in the weeds to kill Worthing HS student Trellis Sykes?
A Texas True Crime story: Worthing High School basketball star Trellis Sykes was murdered in 1994.
beckersasc.com
Pulse Healthcare System to gain majority interest in Crystal ASC
Houston-based Pulse Healthcare System entered an agreement to acquire controlling interest in Crystal Outpatient Surgery Center in the same city. Crystal's ASC has two operating rooms and two procedural suites, according to a Sept. 19 news release from the health system. Pulse Healthcare System has eight family practice clinics, and the acquisition will help add surgical capacity.
Texas board denies posthumous pardon for George Floyd
HOUSTON (AP) — A Texas board on Thursday declined a request that George Floyd be granted a posthumous pardon for a 2004 drug arrest made by a now-indicted ex-Houston police officer whose case history is under scrutiny following a deadly drug raid.The Texas Board of Pardons and Paroles in October 2021 had initially decided to unanimously recommend that Floyd become just the second person in Texas since 2010 to receive a posthumous pardon from the governor.But before Texas Gov. Greg Abbott could make a final decision in the case, the board in December reversed its decision, saying that "procedural errors" were found in its initial...
HCSO: 3 shot during party at rental property with nearly 200 people, sheriff says
HARRIS COUNTY, Texas — Three people were shot during a large party at a rental property in west Harris County, according to Sheriff Ed Gonzalez. The shooting happened just before midnight at a home on Bridge Springs Lane, which is near Clay Road and the Grand Parkway. Gonzalez said...
onscene.tv
Driver Killed In Awful Crash | Houston
09.17.2022 | 2:30 AM | HOUSTON – HCCO Pct 3 & HCSO responded to a 2 vehicle major crash. A white Lexus & a gold Toyota crashed. It is unclear if one driver ran a red light causing the crash. Both drivers were transported to area hospitals. The driver of the Toyota was pronounced deceased at the hospital. There re no immediate signs of intoxication. HCSO VCD is handling the investigation. For licensing, contact info@onscene.tv Follow our other platforms! IG – https://www.instagram.com/onscenetv/?hl=en FB – https://www.facebook.com/onscenetv/
houstonpublicmedia.org
Texas’ laws against drinking and driving need to be reconsidered, local advocate says
On Friday, a second Galveston Independent School District student died after a crash near Ball High School on September 2. The 14-year-old, Sam Mixon, died after sustaining injuries from the crash. Another student, Mason Nelson, died at the scene. They were two of five people who were in a Jeep that was t-boned by 28-year-old Keith Brazier. Brazier had been released hours earlier after serving a portion of his sentencing for his third driving while intoxicated conviction. Police said alcohol was a factor in the September 2 crash.
fox26houston.com
Houston-area family says local hospital admits they gave infant child wrong medication, baby severely injured
HOUSTON - A Houston-area family says a medical mistake has cost their infant child everything. Attorneys for the family of 5-month-old Milagro Torres say the baby was given the wrong medication after a procedure at Memorial Hermann Health System. In May, at 22 days old, Torres was admitted to the...
'This Week in Texas': A discussion on teacher pay and retention with the TEA Commissioner
Join ABC13 political reporter Tom Abrahams as he discusses teacher recruitment and takes a look into student performance with a panel of political insiders on a new episode.
fox26houston.com
Remeisha Shade FOX 26 Houston introduction
HOUSTON - Remeisha Shade, the newest member of the FOX 26 Weather team, was officially introduced to viewers Monday morning. Remeisha joins the FOX 26 Weather team from WEWS-TV in Cleveland, Ohio. She has also worked in Dallas, Huntsville, Ala. ,and Beaumont, Texas. She attended Florida State University (Chief Meteorologist,...
Click2Houston.com
Couple files discrimination lawsuit, claims they were served eviction notice because wife is a transgender woman
RICHMOND, Texas – Shayla Anderson’s home at the Grand Fountain apartment complex in Richmond used to be her sanctuary. “When I first moved here, it was wonderful,” she said. However, Anderson says the last two years have been difficult. “It was the worst thing I ever experienced...
kingwood.com
Humble Police Department Seeks Public's Help in Idetifiying Dies
Humble Police Department Seeks Public's Help in Idetifiying Diesel Theft Suspects. On or about 07-07-22, at the Shell Station in the 1200 Block of Atascocita Rd, Humble, Texas, these two suspects are thought to be altering the diesel pump and then filling up tanks that are in their truck beds. The store believes that they removed a part out of the pump causing the pump to give diesel without swiping a card. The suspect in the smaller truck returned wearing a different shirt and cap. There are other cases around town where the exact same thing occurs.
Driver killed after setting off chain of crashes on Katy Fwy had been hit moments prior: HPD
A driver was speeding when they hit the back of an 18-wheeler, HPD said. That set off a chain of several other cars crashing. New information indicates that driver had also been hit moments before the big crash.
KHOU
Race for Harris County judge heats up as Lina Hidalgo connects Alex Mealer to Trump
The race for Harris County Judge is one of the most closely watched races this cycle. The race pins current Democratic County Judge Lina Hidalgo against Alex Mealer.
fox26houston.com
Family seeking justice after father of 3 shot to death in southwest side motel room
HOUSTON - Family members say Sammie Robinson began texting a woman on August 27. They were going to meet in person for the first time on Friday, September 2. That would be the last day of Robinson's life. Now, his three kids are left without a father and loved ones...
