Houston, TX

Click2Houston.com

‘Played the game and lost’: Judge sentences Houston rapper ‘Da Breadman’ to more than 23 years for drug trafficking, DOJ says

HOUSTON – A 43-year-old Houston rapper has been ordered to federal prison following his conviction of conspiracy to distribute and distributing meth, cocaine and opioids, the U.S. Attorney’s Office has announced. Jermaine West, aka “Da Breadman,” pleaded guilty April 6 to 10 counts of drug trafficking in the...
HOUSTON, TX
Click2Houston.com

‘So thankful to have this time’: Houston Methodist Baytown helps hospice patient see granddaughter get married

BAYTOWN. Texas – The Houston Methodist Baytown transitioned its chapel into a wedding ceremony for a hospice patient’s granddaughter. After traveling from Mexico, Tomasa Macias became ill during her visit to celebrate the engagement of her granddaughter, Myra Perez. The family said the diagnosis was not good and, after several weeks in the hospital, Macias and her family decided hospice care in Mexico was the next step. This would have meant Macias missing her granddaughter’s wedding.
HOUSTON, TX
KHOU

Retired Houston Archbishop Joseph Fiorenza dies at 91

HOUSTON — Archbishop Emeritus Joseph A. Fiorenza died Monday. He was 91. The Archdiocese of Galveston-Houston posted on its website that Fiorenza was a "tireless social justice advocate" throughout his priesthood. “Archbishop Fiorenza was known to be a champion of civil rights and a tireless worker in overcoming the...
HOUSTON, TX
beckersasc.com

Pulse Healthcare System to gain majority interest in Crystal ASC

Houston-based Pulse Healthcare System entered an agreement to acquire controlling interest in Crystal Outpatient Surgery Center in the same city. Crystal's ASC has two operating rooms and two procedural suites, according to a Sept. 19 news release from the health system. Pulse Healthcare System has eight family practice clinics, and the acquisition will help add surgical capacity.
HOUSTON, TX
CBS DFW

Texas board denies posthumous pardon for George Floyd

HOUSTON (AP) — A Texas board on Thursday declined a request that George Floyd be granted a posthumous pardon for a 2004 drug arrest made by a now-indicted ex-Houston police officer whose case history is under scrutiny following a deadly drug raid.The Texas Board of Pardons and Paroles in October 2021 had initially decided to unanimously recommend that Floyd become just the second person in Texas since 2010 to receive a posthumous pardon from the governor.But before Texas Gov. Greg Abbott could make a final decision in the case, the board in December reversed its decision, saying that "procedural errors" were found in its initial...
TEXAS STATE
onscene.tv

Driver Killed In Awful Crash | Houston

09.17.2022 | 2:30 AM | HOUSTON – HCCO Pct 3 & HCSO responded to a 2 vehicle major crash. A white Lexus & a gold Toyota crashed. It is unclear if one driver ran a red light causing the crash. Both drivers were transported to area hospitals. The driver of the Toyota was pronounced deceased at the hospital. There re no immediate signs of intoxication. HCSO VCD is handling the investigation. For licensing, contact info@onscene.tv Follow our other platforms! IG – https://www.instagram.com/onscenetv/?hl=en FB – https://www.facebook.com/onscenetv/
HOUSTON, TX
houstonpublicmedia.org

Texas’ laws against drinking and driving need to be reconsidered, local advocate says

On Friday, a second Galveston Independent School District student died after a crash near Ball High School on September 2. The 14-year-old, Sam Mixon, died after sustaining injuries from the crash. Another student, Mason Nelson, died at the scene. They were two of five people who were in a Jeep that was t-boned by 28-year-old Keith Brazier. Brazier had been released hours earlier after serving a portion of his sentencing for his third driving while intoxicated conviction. Police said alcohol was a factor in the September 2 crash.
TEXAS STATE
fox26houston.com

Remeisha Shade FOX 26 Houston introduction

HOUSTON - Remeisha Shade, the newest member of the FOX 26 Weather team, was officially introduced to viewers Monday morning. Remeisha joins the FOX 26 Weather team from WEWS-TV in Cleveland, Ohio. She has also worked in Dallas, Huntsville, Ala. ,and Beaumont, Texas. She attended Florida State University (Chief Meteorologist,...
HOUSTON, TX
kingwood.com

Humble Police Department Seeks Public's Help in Idetifiying Dies

Humble Police Department Seeks Public's Help in Idetifiying Diesel Theft Suspects. On or about 07-07-22, at the Shell Station in the 1200 Block of Atascocita Rd, Humble, Texas, these two suspects are thought to be altering the diesel pump and then filling up tanks that are in their truck beds. The store believes that they removed a part out of the pump causing the pump to give diesel without swiping a card. The suspect in the smaller truck returned wearing a different shirt and cap. There are other cases around town where the exact same thing occurs.
HUMBLE, TX

