Read full article on original website
sub humans are murderers
3d ago
good...Humans are the MOST inferior, cowardly, vulgar, inhumane...DISEASE on this planet
Reply(1)
6
M Martin
2d ago
right the more we tear the forests down and woodlands we will see them i seen one in eden prairie on a front lawn they are going to be everywhere but out of sight at the same time if you know what i mean
Reply
2
Related
Good Question! Can you Answer, “Why Is this Area of Land a Part of Minnesota”?
Have you ever wondered why does Minnesota have a peak right at the top of the state? It does make our state look pretty cool on maps, but does the land serve a purpose?. This question was recently posed on reddit by user ItsRiletta:. Why is this area of land...
Camera Attached To Wolf’s Collar For Wolf’s-Eye-View Of Life In The Woods
Well, look no farther, the camera collar is here. Many wild animals are captured and collared each year for scientific purposes. Typically, it is a tracker collar that can provide incredible insight on the particular animal’s movements, habits and life. The record everywhere they go, speeds and mortality. It’s a very harmless way to gain knowledge of how wildlife lives so we can continue to do better in our management of them and how we can coexist.
Don’t Mess with Pregnant Otter! Think Minnesota Otters Would Be Like This or Nicer?
We've all seen those cute otter videos, but just in case you haven't:. With videos as seen above, it's easy to believe that otters are cute, friendly and to think that maybe they'd make a great pet?. I have a hard time believing this guy thought it the other day...
Plague of Flesh-Eating Bugs Are Munching on People's Feet in California
Microscopic marine isopod lice have been biting and drawing blood from people wading on San Diego beaches.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
More than 500 ‘murder' hornets destroyed by the American authorities: But there could be more out there
For the first time, a nest of ‘murder hornets’ was discovered and destroyed near the Canadian border in Washington State. The fourteen by nine inches nest of deathly insects was hidden inside a tree in the area. The researchers from the Washington State Department of Agriculture used a radio tag ploy to track down the nest in the area.
Shock as Enormous Snapping Turtle 'Beast' Washes Up on Wisconsin Beach
"You can compare the size of the shell to the four-wheeler and even by that metric it's still a good sized-turtle," the Redditor said.
The disappearance of a Texas river led to the reveal of 113 million-year-old tracks of a carnivorous dinosaur
Dinosaur tracks (generic image)Credit: edmondo gnerre; CC-BY-SA-2.0 The Paluxy River in Texas is most famous for the presence of dinosaur footprints on its riverbed. The river flows through the Dinosaur Valley State Park in Texas.
Ice cream recall: 14 different flavors recalled over Listeria contamination
We’ve seen several ice cream recalls this year due to contamination with Listeria monocytogenes, a dangerous bacteria that can lead to severe illness in some people. Kingdom Creamery of Vermont is the newest addition to the list of ice cream recalls following potential contamination with Listeria. Kingdom Creamery of...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Drunk Yellowstone Tourist Bothers Cow Elk Until It Embarrasses The Hell Out Of Him
Well, they just don’t stop. Everywhere you look there’s a different video coming from Yellowstone National Park that shows someone who thinks they know something about wildlife. Time and time again they think it’s the right decision to approach an animal that weighs two to three times more, in some cases even five times. They should just have their own network that air morons of Yellowstone 24/7. Enjoy the views from afar and remember that these roads were built to […] The post Drunk Yellowstone Tourist Bothers Cow Elk Until It Embarrasses The Hell Out Of Him first appeared on Whiskey Riff.
The US’ Frigid 2022 Winter Weather Forecast Reveals It Will Split The Country In Half
For the past week, the Farmers' Almanac has gradually released its 2022-2023 winter weather forecast predictions for the United States revealing that this year's season will basically split the country into two parts that will experience starkly different temperatures. It'll soon be time to bundle up for one-half of the...
Salad dressing recall: Check your home for this dressing from a major supermarket
A company issued a salad kit recall a few weeks ago, as the dressing in the kit contained undeclared allergens. It’s now time for a similar recall, but this time around it’s a Whole Foods dressing recall that has come into focus. The problem is similar, however. The...
PHOTOS: Denali National Park Rangers Capture Pics of Extremely ‘Rare’ Creature
Rangers at Denali National Park in Alaska recently shared photos of a rare animal sighting they had in the park. On Saturday, the park posted two photos on Facebook that officials had taken of two rarely seen wolverines. These little guys are so slippery and elusive that even park rangers rarely, if ever, see them. But, they were spotted this weekend, and the rangers managed to snap a few photos before the critters disappeared again.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Moment Great White Shark Devours Porpoise off Coast of Maine Caught On Film
According to the Atlantic White Shark Conservancy, there has been an increase in the number of sharks off the coast of New England.
A sudden strange mass die-off in America could be responsible for the deaths of millions of birds
New Mexico has recently gone through an unexpected mass die-off of migratory birds that killed millions of birds at one go. Several hundreds of birds were discovered across several places in the land of New Mexico. Scientists have finally realised that this finding of unexpected bird carcasses is not a mere coincidence.
200-year-old desert giant collapsed following seasonal rain
This iconic symbol of the Southwest stood for two centuries, but even as past visitors mourned its loss and posted photos of the statuesque landmark in all of its glory, park officials pointed out what it hopes to be a “silver lining.”. An old cactus known as the Bicentennial...
Utah couple's height difference earns them Guinness World Record
Aug. 26 (UPI) -- A married couple from Utah earned a Guinness World Records title for their 2-foot, 9.44-inch height difference. Christie Chandler, who stands 5 feet,11.74 inches tall, and Senecca Corsetti, who is 3 feet, 2.29 inches tall, became the first Guinness World Record holders for greatest height differential of a married couple (same sexes/women), the record-keeping organization announced.
ClickOnDetroit.com
Report: DNR says large black cat spotted in Northern Michigan was a ‘normal-sized black cat’
MANISTEE COUNTY, Mich. – Last month, photographs were taken of what appeared to be a large, black cat in Manistee County. Dakota Stebbins took the pictures before the Drew Kostic Memorial 5K Tough Run on Aug. 13. Officials with the Michigan Department of Natural Resources told UpNorthLive that the...
Great White Shark Filmed Circling Boat in Bloody Water: 'He's a Monster'
"Well at least you all could rest easy knowing he wasn't starving and on the hunt for boat morsels!" one commenter said.
Forty years ago, I stumbled into one of Iowa’s great mysteries
Through sheer happenstance, I was the first journalist to stumble upon the scene of a tragic set of circumstances, that 40 years later is still a deep wound on our state that time has not healed. On the Sunday morning before Labor Day, my wife and I were driving to church in West Des Moines. […] The post Forty years ago, I stumbled into one of Iowa’s great mysteries appeared first on Iowa Capital Dispatch.
The Man Who Wants To Release Thousands of Wooly Mammoths Into the Arctic
George Church is a co-founder of Colossal Biosciences, which is attempting to develop an animal that closely resembles the giant creature.
Comments / 6