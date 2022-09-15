Joshua P. Warren Material 9/15/22

In tandem with his 9/15/22 appearance, Joshua P. Warren shares images and video of ghostly phenomena. Kathy, in Oklahoma, has experienced ghostly activity at her home for years. On Jan. 1, 2022, her security camera captured a “ghost” leaving footprints as it “skipped” across the snow. If trying to view the video on the Coast app, click here .

Ghostly Nuns at Notre Dame :

An American traveler, named Teresa Marie , captured this amazing photo on Dec. 29, 2015, 10:41pm, at the church of Notre Dame. It’s a 4-second exposure with a Canon EOS T3 Rebel. You can see the clear apparitions of two nuns standing behind her. Below is a zoomed-in image of one of the apparitions.

C. Eric Scott was surprised by how the forms look using a professional "Emboss" filter:

