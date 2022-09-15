Read full article on original website
NewsChannel 36
2nd Annual PA March for Life Attracts 1,000+ Pro-Life Supporters to Harrisburg
HARRISBURG, Pa. (WENY) - Today, well-over 1,000 pro-life advocates from around the commonwealth gathered for the second annual March for Life outside the State Capitol. According to organizers, it was the first official march of its kind to take place in the country since the Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade in June.
NewsChannel 36
New York surpasses 100 certified climate smart communities
ALBANY, NY (WENY)-- Monday, Gov. Kathy Hochul announced that more than 100 New York communities have been certified a Climate Smart Community. Also on Monday Chemung County was designated as a certified climate smart community, something local officials say will help both economically and environmentally. “Having the certification allows us...
NewsChannel 36
Chronic Wasting Disease currently not in New York
NEW YORK, (WENY) -- Chronic Wasting Disease is a death sentence for deer, elk and moose in North America. The disease is spread mostly through urine, feces and saliva. "For deer that it become infected, it is, uh, always fatal," said Kevin Hynes, a wildlife biologist for New York State's Department of Environmental Conservation.
