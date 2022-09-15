ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Alamos County, NM

Comments / 0

Related
ladailypost.com

MOWW Speaker: Police Chief Dino Sgambellone Sept. 20

In recognition of National Emergency Preparedness Month, The Military Order of the World Wars (MOWW) featured speaker Tuesday Sept. 20 is Los Alamos Police Chief Dino Sgambellone. Chief Sgambellone began his Law Enforcement Career in 1991 in his hometown of Mansfield, Ohio. After rising through the ranks to Chief of...
LOS ALAMOS, NM
ladailypost.com

SFNF: Post-Fire Recovery Effort Includes Firewood Deliveries To Communities

SANTA FE — The Santa Fe and Carson national forests have been working this summer to provide free wood to community partners in areas affected by the Hermits Peak-Calf Canyon Fire and related closures. Eight local community-based entities entered into agreements with the Forest. More partners and volunteers stepped...
SANTA FE, NM
ladailypost.com

Tres Piedras Shooting Range Closing For Cleanup Sept. 21

TRES PIEDRAS — The New Mexico Department of Game and Fish (NMDGF) will close its Tres Piedras Shooting Range 9 a.m. Wednesday, Sept. 21 and reopen at sunrise Thursday, Sept. 22. The range will be closed to allow department staff to safely clean up trash and debris on the...
TRES PIEDRAS, NM
ladailypost.com

Scenes From Ribbon Cutting Celebration For NCRTD’s New Maintenance Facility

Federal Transit Administration Senior Advisor Veronica McBeth and NCRTD Chair Dennis Tim Salazar Board cut the ribbon at Thursday’s event. Photo by John McHale/ladailypost.com. NCRTD’s new new maintenance facility consists of 21,600 square feet of buildingsof five maintenance bays, fleet and facilities administrative offices, parts and inventory space, a...
ESPANOLA, NM
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Los Alamos County, NM
City
Los Alamos, NM
Los Alamos County, NM
Government
ladailypost.com

DOE/NNSA Extends Comment Period On Notice Of Intent To Prepare New LANL Sitewide Environmental Impact Statement

The Department of Energy’s National Nuclear Security Administration (DOE/NNSA) has extended the public scoping comment period to Oct. 18 for the new Sitewide Environmental Impact Statement for Continued Operation of Los Alamos National Laboratory (LANL SWEIS). The public is invited participate in this process to determine the scope of...
LOS ALAMOS, NM
ladailypost.com

LANL News Roundup For Week Of Sept. 12, 2022

People: Senior leader to retire from Los Alamos National Laboratory and embark on a new opportunity at Nevada National Security Site. Dave Funk, currently the senior director of the Advanced Sources and Detectors Project Office at Los Alamos National Laboratory, is retiring after more than 30 years at the Lab to embark on a new opportunity at Nevada National Security Site. Read full article here. Courtesy/LANL.
LOS ALAMOS, NM
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus Traffic Condition#Bus Routes#Route 3#Construction Maintenance#County News#Entrada Drive#Actracker
ladailypost.com

Missing Endangered Juvenile Advisory: Neveah Espinosa

Española – The New Mexico State Police (NMSP) is seeking the public’s assistance in locating Neveah Espinosa, a 14-year-old Hispanic female, 5’9” tall, weighing 155 pounds, with long black hair and brown eyes. It is unknown what Espinosa is wearing. She was last seen around...
CHIMAYO, NM
ladailypost.com

Wedding Announcement: Grant & Kelsey Janecky

Los Alamos High School 2008 graduate Grant Janecky with his bride Kelsey Kane. Courtesy photo. Dave and Loui Janecky would like to announce the marriage of their younger son, Grant Janecky, to Kelsey Kane. Kelsey is the daughter of Scott and (the late) Linda Kane of Rosemount, Minn. The couple...
LOS ALAMOS, NM
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Traffic
News Break
Politics
ladailypost.com

Daily Postcard: Abstract Image Of Blooming Gladiolus

Daily Postcard: A very close-up photo of a blooming gladiolus creates a very abstract image taken Friday at a residence in White Rock. Abstract flower photography involves capturing flowers in a way that the viewer doesn’t immediately see the flower. Source: Lightstalking.com. Photo by Nancy Ann Hibbs.
WHITE ROCK, NM
ladailypost.com

Scenes From LAHS 2022 Homecoming Parade On Central

The Los Alamos High School 2022 Homecoming Parade opened Friday on Central Avenue with the NJROTC presenting the colors. Photo by John McHale/ladailypost.com. The Topper Marching Band performs the Topper Fight Song. Photo by John McHale/ladailypost.com. LAHS Homecoming Court members Yunseo Kim and Dominic Dowdy throwing candy to bystanders. Photo...
LOS ALAMOS, NM
ladailypost.com

Scenes Of 2022 LAHS Homecoming Court

The 2022 Los Alamos High School Homecoming Court at the game Friday night at Sullivan Field. Photo by Nate Limback/ladailypost.com. Homecoming King Dominic Dowdy and Queen Yunseo Kim. Photo by Nate Limback/ladailypost.com. Antoni Galassi and Lourdes Deloux. Photo by Nate Limback/ladailypost.com. Lenny Zhao and Isabelle Price. Photo by Nate Limback/ladailypost.com.
LOS ALAMOS, NM
ladailypost.com

Get Enchanted By ‘The Secret Garden’ Through Sept. 25

Mary in the Secret Garden (River Muzzie) with the Robin (William Hite). Photo by Sam McRae. “The Secret Garden” blooms for the next week at Los Alamos Little Theatre (LALT). The book on which the play is based is a beloved classic published in 1911 by Frances Hodson Burnet. The book was adapted for the stage by our very own Mimi Adams of Los Alamos, who also directed the play.
LOS ALAMOS, NM

Comments / 0

Community Policy