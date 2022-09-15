There are headlines in national and local media shouting “The Colorado River is in crisis!”. This crisis has been in the making since the Colorado River Compact of 1922, which based the amount of water to be divided by the upper and lower basin states on a few wet years, did not include the Tribal nations – and was never corrected. It is a system of water use designed for depletion of natural resources and the collapse of the Colorado River ecosystems.

