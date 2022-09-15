Read full article on original website
Arizona Capitol Times
Gubernatorial candidates tout drought plans
As election season heats up, politicians and activists are voicing their opinions on how elected officials can work together toward a solution to the drought plaguing the state. Republican gubernatorial candidate Kari Lake says she is committed to a three-step plan to tackle the drought, according to a spokesperson. This...
Arizona Capitol Times
Arizona wins silver for educational freedom
Arizona scored an impressive silver medal this past week, landing the No. 2 spot out of all 50 states on the Heritage Foundation’s inaugural Education Freedom Report Card. The report measured four categories: school choice, education transparency, return on investment for education spending and regulatory freedom. Thanks to the...
Arizona Capitol Times
Are elections fair in Arizona?
Save Democracy AZ asks is there a problem in not just who we elect, but rather how we elect? Considering top offices in the Republican primary were won with support from less than 10% of all registered voters, are all voters treated fairly by the current primary election system? What about Arizona’s largest voter bloc? Should all taxpayers be able to participate in taxpayer-funded primary elections?
Arizona Capitol Times
Climate change contributing to worsening drought
Climate change is causing hotter temperatures in Arizona and other areas of the Southwest, leading to drought conditions that are leaving Colorado River states grappling with what actions to take next. Experts say that the current drought is no coincidence, but that the dry conditions are linked to climate change....
Arizona Capitol Times
Elect candidates to fix failing water system
There are headlines in national and local media shouting “The Colorado River is in crisis!”. This crisis has been in the making since the Colorado River Compact of 1922, which based the amount of water to be divided by the upper and lower basin states on a few wet years, did not include the Tribal nations – and was never corrected. It is a system of water use designed for depletion of natural resources and the collapse of the Colorado River ecosystems.
Arizona Capitol Times
Arizona electric vehicle infrastructure plan gets federal approval
The Federal Highway Administration announced Wednesday that 35 states, including Arizona, had their infrastructure plans for electric vehicles approved, which allows for construction of charging stations along highways across the state. The federal government gave Arizona $76.5 million through the Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act. The goal of this plan...
