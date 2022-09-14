Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
gohofstra.com
Hofstra Takes Seven Of Top Eight Spots In Win Over Saint Peter's
Hempstead, NY - Hofstra had the top five finishers, led by Jordan McDonnell, and placed all seven of its runners in the top eight as the Pride defeated Saint Peter's, 15-48, in a dual meet contested on Hofstra's campus Friday afternoon. McDonnell finished the 5K in a time of 18:31.0...
gohofstra.com
Zhao Sets Scoring Record As Hofstra Leads Saratoga Invitational
Wilton, NY - Hofstra graduate student Cynthia Zhao shot a school record 68 (-4) and leads the Saratoga Invitational after one round at the McGregor Links Country Club. Hofstra leads the three-team field with a 302 (+14). Zhao had 4 birdies and 14 pars during her record setting round, which...
gohofstra.com
Pride Pushes Past Long Island And CAA Rival Stony Brook
Stony Brook, NY - Freshman Izadora Stedile had a season-best 17 kills and added nine digs and three blocks to lead the Hofstra volleyball team to a four-set win over Stony Brook on Saturday afternoon at Pritchard Gymnasium. Sophomore Chiara Cucco was outstanding defensively for the Pride with a season-high...
gohofstra.com
Hofstra Falls To Columbia
Flushing Meadow, NY - Hofstra dropped all 11 matches in a loss to Columbia in its season opener at the Lion Quad match at the Billie Jean King National Tennis Center Friday. The Pride conclude play Saturday. Complete Results. Doubles. Anna Zhang/Winta Tewolde (Col) def. Jimena Garbino/Deniz Soyer (Hof) 7-6...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
gohofstra.com
Hofstra Used Strong Defensive Effort To Blank Princeton
Hempstead, NY - Skylar Kuzmich made five saves, including on a second half penalty kick, to make Ellen Halseth's third-minute goal stand up in a 1-0 Hofstra victory over Princeton Thursday night at Hofstra Soccer Stadium. Hofstra moved to 5-2-1 on the season with the victory, while Princeton slipped to...
gohofstra.com
CAA Play Commences With Trip To Stony Brook
Hempstead, NY - The Hofstra volleyball team will begin Colonial Athletic Association play this weekend when it travels east to face Stony Brook. The Pride and the Seawolves will face each other on Saturday and Sunday with both matches slated to begin at 1 p.m. Both contests will air on...
Comments / 0