ourquadcities.com

Galesburg names Blue-Ribbon Award home

Galesburg on Track and the city’s Community Development Department have announced that 560 Liberty Street is the recipient of the Community Blue Ribbon Award for the month of September. The 4th Ward residence is owned and occupied by Mark and Mary (Maria) Johnson. The property was nominated for the monthly award by Anthony Padilla.
ourquadcities.com

Street to be closed for water service repairs

A Galesburg street is scheduled to be closed through September 23 for repairs. According to a release from the City of Galesburg Public Works Department, Seminary Street will be closed to through-traffic between Main and Simmons streets beginning Monday, September 19 at 7:00 a.m. for water service repairs. The release says there will be local access to businesses during the closure. The closure is expected to be in place until Friday, September 23 at 12:00 p.m.
GALESBURG, IL
ourquadcities.com

Landlord: Happy Joe’s abandons Bettendorf headquarters

Happy Joe’s, which has filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy, has vacated its former Bettendorf headquarters at 2705 Happy Joe Drive. “They vacated their building in Bettendorf with no notice,” landlord Justin Sloan said Saturday via text. “I found out about their bankruptcy when we received their keys instead of their rent check.”
BETTENDORF, IA
espnquadcities.com

Top 10 Best Cider Donuts Near The QC, According To You

It's fall and cider donuts have returned with their warm, melt-in-your-mouth fall flavor. But where can you get them in the QC? We told you about some of the best places to go apple picking near the QC and for some of your favorite cider donut stops, you may have to take a short trip out of the QC too.
MOLINE, IL
WHO 13

Happy Joe’s CEO: ‘We’re going to be here another 50 years’

In the wake of Happy Joe’s Pizza filing for bankruptcy and three stores recently closing, the company’s CEO wants to make it clear he’s optimistic about the future. The company filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy earlier this month. It’s for the corporation itself and does not involve franchise-owned stores. “I just don’t want people to […]
DAVENPORT, IA
25newsnow.com

UPDATE: Metro Centre restaurant closed after Friday afternoon fire

UPDATE (8:05 p.m.) - The Peoria Fire Department estimated damage to McAlister’s Deli in the Metro Centre at $40,000. Investigators determined the case was accidental. The fire department said everyone inside the restaurant had evacuated before first responders arrived about 4 p.m. There were no injuries. The fire department...
PEORIA, IL
25newsnow.com

Ollie’s in Peoria is open for business

PEORIA (25 News Now) - Ollie’s in Peoria has celebrated their grand opening, going from an empty building to open for business in just thirty days. According to Regional Director Ken Missig, Ollie’s specializes in close-out retail, meaning shoppers can find brand name items for incredible deals. He also says the store has a little something for everyone. “We’ve got a little bit of everything. We’ve got books, we’ve got housewares, bed and bath, a little bit of auto, sporting goods, flooring. You name it, we’ve probably got some version of it somewhere in the store.”
PEORIA, IL
KWQC

What to wear for fall outings

GENESEO, Ill. (KWQC) -Fun, comfortable fall fashions and accessories were on display during two segments from Four Seasons. Katie Kutunis, Four Seasons, hosts a couple of mini fashion shows featuring various trending style options. Four Seasons has several stores throughout the greater region. Besides Geneseo and Davenport, there are Four...
DAVENPORT, IA
rcreader.com

2022 Quad Cities Fall Pride Festival, September 23 and 24

LeClaire Park, 400 Beiderbecke Drive, Davenport IA. A celebration of LGBTQ+ culture, entertainment, and inclusion will be enjoyed in LeClaire Park over the September 23 and 24 weekend, with the Davenport LeClaire the site for the 2022 Quad Cities Fall Pride Festival, an eagerly anticipated, all-ages happening boasting live music, drag shows, burlesque, DJs, dance parties, food and merchant vendors, and more.
DAVENPORT, IA
KWQC

Pavement patching on section of I-74 stars Friday in Knox County

KNOX Co., Ill. (KWQC) - Pavement patching on a section of westbound Interstate 74 east of Knoxville to start Friday. The Illinois Department of Transportation said the pavement patching will be between the Spoon River Rest Area and the U.S. 150/Illinois 97 interchange (exit 54), just east of Knoxville. Lane closures will happen until the expected completion in October.
KNOX COUNTY, IL
ourquadcities.com

Rock Island High School Homecoming events are Friday

The Rock Island High School Homecoming Parade will start at 3 p.m. Friday, Sept. 16. The procession begins at 24th Street and 18th Avenue and heads south on 24th Street and then west on 25th Avenue to the high school. In the Homecoming game, Rock Island ROCKS will play Moline High School.
ROCK ISLAND, IL
25newsnow.com

Pedestrian hit by car overnight in Peoria

UPDATE (25 News Now) - One person was hit by a car in South Peoria Friday morning. Peoria Police responded to the intersection of W. Lincoln Ave. and S. Western Ave. near the Western Ave. Liquor store at 12:05 a.m. The pedestrian is stable and sustained non-life threatening injuries and...
PEORIA, IL
WGIL - Galesburg's news

One of downstate’s largest liquor stores coming soon to Galesburg

One of the largest retail liquor store chains in the state will soon be opening a location in Galesburg. Northern Illinois-based chain Liquor ‘n’ Wine says it expects to open its ninth store as soon as Thanksgiving on North Henderson Street, at what was Northgate Lanes. Original plans called for the complete demolition of the former bowling alley and attached restaurant, however, Liquor ’n’ Wine president and CEO Manish Patel said they found the building to be structurally sound, so they will use the frame for its new facility. Patel tells WGIL that, quote, “we realized the quality of the structure is a lot better than current materials. So, we’re keeping the bare bones skeleton.” The new store will be about 40,000 square feet, 10,000 square feet larger than originally planned, allowing for increased retail space and more room for an event room available for rent to the public. Plans also call for the facility to have a bar and gaming area, along with an outdoor patio.
GALESBURG, IL
agupdate.com

Family fills many roles on shared farms

GALESBURG, Ill. — As a young girl, Liz Hulsizer was impressed to see her mother, Sally Bomwan, drive a 2-ton grain truck at the family’s western Illinois farm during harvest. Now as a grown woman, Hulsizer attributes her confidence in driving the high-tech, modern combine to that inspiration,...
GALESBURG, IL
