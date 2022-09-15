One of the largest retail liquor store chains in the state will soon be opening a location in Galesburg. Northern Illinois-based chain Liquor ‘n’ Wine says it expects to open its ninth store as soon as Thanksgiving on North Henderson Street, at what was Northgate Lanes. Original plans called for the complete demolition of the former bowling alley and attached restaurant, however, Liquor ’n’ Wine president and CEO Manish Patel said they found the building to be structurally sound, so they will use the frame for its new facility. Patel tells WGIL that, quote, “we realized the quality of the structure is a lot better than current materials. So, we’re keeping the bare bones skeleton.” The new store will be about 40,000 square feet, 10,000 square feet larger than originally planned, allowing for increased retail space and more room for an event room available for rent to the public. Plans also call for the facility to have a bar and gaming area, along with an outdoor patio.

