Read full article on original website
Related
RUMOR: Darvin Ham, Lakers’ lineup plan after Dennis Schroder, Patrick Beverley additions, revealed
After trading for Patrick Beverley and signing Dennis Schroder to a one-year deal, the Los Angeles Lakers are now facing a bigger question: how do they plan to use the plethora of guards that they have now?. Beverley and Schroder join a Lakers backcourt that is composed of Russell Westbrook,...
Yardbarker
Jazz, Lakers Talking Bojan Bogdanovic Trade
This isn’t the first time Bogdanovic has been linked to LA, as the sides have reportedly visited on several occasions. Along with the Lakers, Bogdanovic has drawn interest from the Suns, Mavericks and Knicks, according to multiple reports. Jazz GM Justin Zanik made it fairly clear that veterans such...
Lakers Rumors: L.A. Targeting Bojan Bogdanovic, Jordan Clarkson & Malik Beasley In Recent Russell Westbrook Trade Talks With Jazz
The Russell Westbrook trade drama appears to be far from over even though the Los Angeles Lakers start training camp in just a week. Over the last two weeks, reports suggested Westbrook was likely to start the 2022-23 season on the Lakers roster. At the same time, L.A. was believed to have stayed in touch with the Utah Jazz, discussing potential trade options.
Yardbarker
NBA Executive Suggests A Trade Between Lakers And Pistons: Russell Westbrook And 2027 First-Round Pick For Kemba Walker, Kelly Olynyk, Alec Burks, And Nerlens Noel
The Los Angeles Lakers are clearly a team that needed to change their roster this off-season to be more competitive. Despite the presence of both LeBron James and Anthony Davis on the roster, the team went 33-49 and missed the play-in tournament. Russell Westbrook is a player that many fans...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
NBA executive proposes Lakers-Pistons trade involving Russell Westbrook, Kemba Walker and others
As the 2022-23 NBA season inches closer, people around the league are still trying to figure out what the Los Angeles Lakers’ plans are regarding former MVP Russell Westbrook. At times this offseason, a trade sending Westbrook to an opposing team has seemed imminent. However, no such deal has...
Offensive Rebounding Could Keep OKC in Games in 2022-23 Season
Rebounding was one of the strengths of Oklahoma City last season, and with practically the same roster as last year can continue into this season.
Nova York: Knicks Bring Back Jalen Brunson Teammate Ryan Arcidiacono
Brunson and Arcidiacono have plenty of victorious experiences at MSG to draw upon.
The Detroit Pistons Have Waived A Player
On Wednesday, the Detroit Pistons waived 24-year-old Micah Potter.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Former Knicks Head Coach Jeff Hornacek Returns to Utah
Hornacek will return to familiar professional settings.
Should Hornets Trade for Spurs' Jakob Poeltl Before Season?
Could the Charlotte Hornets be the ideal trade suitor for San Antonio Spurs center Jakob Poeltl before the season?
Miami Heat Land Mike Conley In Major Trade Scenario
Changes have been aggressive from the Utah Jazz. Rudy Gobert? Gone. Donovan Mitchell? Gone. Now, before the 2022-23 NBA season, there will be more. Mike Conley could be one, but given his age, his value has become a point of discussion. The fountain of youth is an enduring myth in...
NBA・
Mitchell feared Cavs would have to give up Garland, Mobley or Allen for him after seeing what Jazz got for Gobert
When the Cleveland Cavaliers managed to acquire Donovan Mitchell via trade, it was seen as a massive win that they did not have to give up any key players. Those players include point guard Darius Garland and big men Jarrett Allen and Evan Mobley. In fact, Mitchell admitted that he...
Comments / 0