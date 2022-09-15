ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Detroit, MI

Jazz, Lakers Talking Bojan Bogdanovic Trade

This isn’t the first time Bogdanovic has been linked to LA, as the sides have reportedly visited on several occasions. Along with the Lakers, Bogdanovic has drawn interest from the Suns, Mavericks and Knicks, according to multiple reports. Jazz GM Justin Zanik made it fairly clear that veterans such...
Lakers Rumors: L.A. Targeting Bojan Bogdanovic, Jordan Clarkson & Malik Beasley In Recent Russell Westbrook Trade Talks With Jazz

The Russell Westbrook trade drama appears to be far from over even though the Los Angeles Lakers start training camp in just a week. Over the last two weeks, reports suggested Westbrook was likely to start the 2022-23 season on the Lakers roster. At the same time, L.A. was believed to have stayed in touch with the Utah Jazz, discussing potential trade options.
NBA Executive Suggests A Trade Between Lakers And Pistons: Russell Westbrook And 2027 First-Round Pick For Kemba Walker, Kelly Olynyk, Alec Burks, And Nerlens Noel

The Los Angeles Lakers are clearly a team that needed to change their roster this off-season to be more competitive. Despite the presence of both LeBron James and Anthony Davis on the roster, the team went 33-49 and missed the play-in tournament. Russell Westbrook is a player that many fans...
Miami Heat Land Mike Conley In Major Trade Scenario

Changes have been aggressive from the Utah Jazz. Rudy Gobert? Gone. Donovan Mitchell? Gone. Now, before the 2022-23 NBA season, there will be more. Mike Conley could be one, but given his age, his value has become a point of discussion. The fountain of youth is an enduring myth in...
