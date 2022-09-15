Read full article on original website
KDOT to Receive $39.5M Over 5 Years for EV Charging Infrastructure
The Kansas Department of Transportation’s Charge Up Kansas NEVI Plan has been approved and is set to receive $39.5 million total over the next five years under the National Electric Vehicle Infrastructure (NEVI) Formula Program. The plan provides KDOT federal funds to help build a high-powered EV charging network across the state.
KDHE Partnership Providing Free COVID-19 Tests for All Kansas Communities
The Kansas Department of Health and Environment, in partnership with The Rockefeller Foundation’s public charity, RF Catalytic Capital, and Project ACT, is now offering free at-home COVID-19 tests to households in all Kansas communities. All Kansas households can now visit AccessCovidTests.org and enter their zip code to place an order for 5 at-home COVID-19 test kits. Amazon will deliver the test kits directly to your house.
Taiwan Delegation Signs $576 Million Wheat Deal at Kansas Statehouse
Officials from Taiwan agreed to purchase 66 million bushels of wheat from U.S. farmers over the next two years during a state visit this week. The grain deal, which is worth approximately $576 million, will be fulfilled significantly by Kansas wheat farms. The Kansas Departments of Agriculture and Commerce hosted...
Gov. Kelly Appoints New District Court Position in the 9th Judicial District
Governor Laura Kelly today appointed Michael X. Llamas of Newton, Kansas, to the 9th Judicial District judgeship position. Llamas is a Municipal Court Judge in the Cities of Walton, Burrton, and Florence, Kansas. He also serves the City of Hesston as its City Prosecutor, and is the owner of Llamas Law, LLC. Llamas is active in the legal community as a member of the Harvey County Bar Association, the Marion County Bar Association, the Harvey/McPherson Counties Community Corrections Advisory Board, and the Harvey County Bench Bar Committee. He earned his juris doctor from the University of Kansas School of Law.
Missing New Mexico woman found dead, husband arrested in Kansas
Officials in Valencia County, New Mexico say a missing woman was found dead and her husband was arrested in Kansas. 37-year-old Karla Aguilera of Tome, New Mexico was reported missing by family members on September 6th. Her body was later found in Torrance County and an arrest warrant was issued for 50-year-old Rosalio Aguilera-Gamboa. Police arrested Aguilera-Gamboa on Saturday at a home in Garden City, Kansas.
Colorado man charged in Wichita chase, crash from October, 2021
A Colorado man has been charged in connection with a chase last fall that ended in a crash at a west Wichita intersection. 48-year-old Ricardo Trevizo of Colorado Springs is charged with aggravated battery while driving under the influence. He also has an alternative charge of aggravated battery. Prosecutors can present alternative charges if there are two or more theories on how the crime was committed, and each charge can be presented to a jury. Trevizo is also charged with fleeing or attempting to elude.
