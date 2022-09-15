Read full article on original website
Volatility In Markets Declines Ahead Of Fed's Policy Meeting
U.S. stocks ended the first trading day of the week on a higher note, ahead of this week's policy meeting of the Federal Reserve. Markets are fully pricing a rate hike of at least 75 basis points at the end of Fed's policy meeting, with some of the traders also expecting a whopping 100 bps hike.
US Fed Policy Meeting Among Biggest Macro Catalysts Today
U.S. stocks closed higher on Monday with the Nasdaq Composite gaining around 0.8% amid a rise in Meta Platforms, Inc. META and Apple Inc. AAPL shares. Let’s have a look at the major economic events scheduled for today. The Federal Open Market Committee will start its two-day policy meeting...
Britain's Truss doesn't expect UK-US trade deal anytime soon
Prime Minister Liz Truss has kicked off her first visit to the United States as Britain’s leader with an admission that a U.K-U.S. free trade deal is not going to happen for years.Truss said a trans-Atlantic deal is not one of her priorities — a sharp contrast with the stance of her immediate predecessors as Conservative prime minister, Boris Johnson and Theresa May. Both dangled the promise of a deal with the world’s biggest economy as one of the main prizes of Britain’s exit from the European Union.“There (aren’t) currently any negotiations taking place with the U.S., and I...
