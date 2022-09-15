A Colorado man has been charged in connection with a chase last fall that ended in a crash at a west Wichita intersection. 48-year-old Ricardo Trevizo of Colorado Springs is charged with aggravated battery while driving under the influence. He also has an alternative charge of aggravated battery. Prosecutors can present alternative charges if there are two or more theories on how the crime was committed, and each charge can be presented to a jury. Trevizo is also charged with fleeing or attempting to elude.

WICHITA, KS ・ 1 DAY AGO