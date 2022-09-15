Read full article on original website
WSET
How much is Virginia impacted by Biden's student loan forgiveness?
(WSET) — The Biden Administration's announcement of $10,000 in federal student loan debt forgiveness was excellent news for borrowers across the nation, who in many cases faced decades of debt. For those who received Pell Grants, the news is even better: you'll receive another $10,000. But how will this...
GW Hatchet
GW Law program adds new courses as part of ongoing expansion
GW Law will roll out three courses later this academic year as part of an ongoing expansion of a law program providing professionals with expertise in cyber and national security law through new courses and virtual degree options. Lisa Schenck, who was named the inaugural associate dean of the National...
Parents blasts Fairfax school board for shuttering schools, leading a 'race to the bottom'
A parent in Fairfax, Va., blasted administrators for appearing to lead a "race to the bottom" in academic excellence at a recent school board meeting. Tom Goudreau, a father of a special education student in Fairfax County Public Schools (FCPS), urged the school board to focus on three strategic priorities, beginning with a return to academic levels achieved prior to the 2019-2020 school year.
Governor on Target With Rescission and Replacement of Radical Anti-Parent School Transgender Policy
Governor Youngkin promised to put parents back in charge of the care, upbringing, and education of their children. Today, he delivered – big time. Last year, the Northam Administration issued a radical model policy that required school boards to force children to share bathrooms and locker rooms with the opposite sex, to compel children and […]
WTOP
Legal challenges likely against new Virginia policies on transgender students, Del. Roem says
Virginia’s first openly transgender state lawmaker tells WTOP she expects legal challenges will be filed soon to challenge new state Department of Education policies that would dramatically change the rights of LGBTQ students in Virginia schools. “There’s a world of legal issues with this,” said Del. Danica Roem, a...
WTOP
Prince William School Board asks court to halt subpoenas
The Prince William County School Board is seeking court intervention to stop its former chair from continuing to subpoena members for documents in his defamation lawsuit against the former superintendent. In two scathing motions, attorneys for the board and former Superintendent Steven Walts asked a judge to stop the latest...
GW Hatchet
GW ACLU chapter to advocate for human rights, recruit members during first year
The American Civil Liberties Union is starting a chapter at GW this fall to protect national civil liberties through student-led advocacy on campus. Student leaders said they formed the GW-based chapter of the ACLU – a civil rights advocacy organization of legal professionals and volunteers who defend citizens’ civil liberties – in May to recruit members and develop a chapter constitution this semester before registering as a student organization in the spring. Members said the chapter will tackle civil rights issues that affect students, like the threat against reproductive rights after the reversal of Roe v. Wade, which inspired their interest to join ACLU-GW and increase advocacy on campus.
Maryland Gov. candidate demands opponent's book be removed from schools
BALTIMORE — Maryland’s Republican candidate for governor is demanding that school officials remove a book written by his opponent from classrooms, libraries and reading lists. Republican Dan Cox accuses Democrat Wes Moore of misleading voters about Moore's background. Cox says school kids should not be lied to. Moore...
GW Hatchet
Staff Editorial: GW leaves students hanging with meager alternatives during Lerner’s closure
As the Lerner Health and Wellness Center enters its fourth month of renovations, students interested in keeping up their physical health must choose between using GW’s makeshift fitness facilities or pricey, off-campus gyms. But GW didn’t need to throw students’ workout routines into disarray – officials announced that Lerner would close to complete this work nearly a year ago. With Lerner out of commission until mid-fall, GW ought to flex its institutional muscles to make sure students can access the equipment and facilities they need instead of leaving them with meager alternatives.
DCist.com
D.C. To Give 10,000 In Cash To Some Families Transitioning Out Of Homelessness
D.C. will give cash payments of $10,000 to 600 families as a part of a new pilot program. As a part of a new pilot program, D.C. will be giving up to $10,000 in cash to 600 families transitioning out of homelessness, to support housing, food, and income assistance as they advance their career or find employment.
GW Hatchet
Column: Instead of paving over paradise, let’s build cities that put people first
Are cities for cars or people? That question underlies the better part of a century of urban planning in the United States, and since the 1950s, cars have largely won out. Ribbons of asphalt and concrete slice and dice their way through D.C., prioritizing commuters and their cars while making residents second-class citizens in their own communities. At a moment when the need to create a more environmentally, economically and racially just world is as apparent as ever, let’s flip the script and put people first.
Inside Nova
Editorial: Nothing less than Prince William County’s future at stake
There may never be a more important time in Prince William County’s history than the next few months. Our Board of County Supervisors is preparing to make a series of decisions that will affect the way this county develops, what kinds of businesses it attracts, and how it will look for decades to come. These decisions will have far more impact on the daily lives of Prince William residents than anything happening in Congress right now (or possibly ever), and it’s your one opportunity to affect those decisions.
GW Hatchet
BSU to channel innovation, artistry of Harlem Renaissance during school year
The Black Student Union’s annual theme for the academic year is drawing inspiration from the Harlem Renaissance to replicate the innovation that came from Black artists during a historic period of creativity. BSU leaders said this year’s theme of “Black Renaissance: Innovation Continued” will motivate students to draw inspiration...
For the first time, Southern Maryland’s transit dreams are showing signs of life
Charles County leaders to press MDOT officials at annual meeting, set for Tuesday The post For the first time, Southern Maryland’s transit dreams are showing signs of life appeared first on Maryland Matters.
Daughter of Spotsylvania superintendent candidate Mark Taylor says he is 'beyond under-qualified'
SPOTSYLVANIA, Va. — Another school board meeting in Spotsylvania County turned to fight between factions Friday night. The board held an emergency meeting to discuss a contract offer for Mark Taylor to be the division's new superintendent despite the fact he has never worked in education. After a nearly...
GW Hatchet
The Hatchet staff’s top cozy, local bookstores to find your next enticing read this autumn
Swap out your assigned academic reading for a new or used book to snuggle up with in the evening. Whether you’re looking to emulate an autumnal, Rory Gilmore aesthetic, need an excuse for an excursion outside the Foggy Bottom bubble or simply desire a new endeavor to add to your reading list, a trip to one of D.C.’s local bookstores should be a top priority. From Adams Morgan to Georgetown to Capitol Hill, here are some of the GW Hatchet staff’s top recommendations for homey bookstores to browse after class.
fox5dc.com
Family says Juneeteenth Foundation withheld $10,000 scholarship from winner
PRINCE GEORGE'S COUNTY, Md. - It's a waiting game for one Prince George's County woman. Janaan-Arie Akinmurele was promised a $10,000 scholarship over the summer that she hasn't seen yet. In May, she submitted an application for the Juneteenth Freedom Scholarship, awarded by the Juneteenth Foundation in D.C. A month...
fox5dc.com
DC agency issues temporary occupancy permit to keep Nationals Park open
WASHINGTON - The future of Nationals Park is bit clearer. The Department of Consumer and Regulatory Affairs (DCRA), the city’s permitting agency, released a statement saying it will reissue another temporary occupancy permit to Nats Park to keep the park open and running. In a statement, DCRA said that...
Washington Examiner
Soros DA thrown off another case
It’s encouraging to see a “Soros DA” get her comeuppance, especially when it’s for malicious prosecution of parents who assert their rights. It happened earlier this month in Loudoun County, Virginia, but it doesn’t happen often enough. All across the county, district attorneys elected with...
southlakessentinel.com
The Uncertain Future of DC’s Chinatown
Washington DC’s Chinatown faces uncertainty after a slow post-pandemic recovery and a rise in commercialization due to the city’s ongoing gentrification. After a whirlwind past two years of quarantines, anti-Asian violence, and increased urban renewal, this celebrated shopping district and historic landmark for the DC community is bracing for a turbulent future.
