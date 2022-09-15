CAGE Bio, TAGCyx, and PeptiStar Announce Execution of a License Agreement for Development and Commercialization of TAGX-0003 for the Treatment of Immunodermatology Diseases Mediated by the IFN-Gamma Pathway

Around six million people will receive a one-off £150 disability cost-of-living payment from Tuesday.Those being paid a qualifying disability benefit will be paid automatically from September 20.The vast majority of those eligible are expected to receive their one-off payment by the start of October, the UK government has said.People with disabilities often face higher related costs, such as care and mobility needs.Those who may be eligible for the payment include people receiving the disability living allowance, personal independence payment, attendance allowance, Scottish disability benefits (adult disability payment and child disability payment), armed forces independence payment, constant attendance allowance, or the...

