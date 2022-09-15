Read full article on original website
AZFamily
Mother, daughter stabbed at Bullhead City gas station, police say
BULLHEAD CITY, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) - A mother and daughter were stabbed after an apparent argument at a Bullhead City gas station over the weekend. Police are now trying to find two suspects involved. According to a Facebook post posted by Bullhead City police, officers were called out to the...
thestandardnewspaper.online
Information released on officer-involved shooting death￼
KINGMAN – A Kingman man died from a single gunshot fired by a Kingman policeman on Thursday September 15, according to the Mohave County Sheriff’s Office (MCSO). Independent investigation by an outside agency is standard procedure in Officer-Involved-Shootings (OIS). MCSO spokeswoman Anita Mortensen said Kingman Police Detectives had...
allaboutarizonanews.com
Mummified Body Discovered In Bathtub After Arizona Home Burglarized
Officers made an usual discovery after being called for a burglary in a northwestern Arizona home. Bullhead City police officers responded to a burglary in progress call around 3:30 a.m. Saturday. Officers found 65-year-old Christine Lee Walters rummaging through items inside the house. Reports state that there were the door...
Police: Officer shots, kills man during traffic stop in northern Arizona
KINGMAN, Ariz. — A police officer in Kingman shot and killed a man who ran from authorities following a traffic stop, the Kingman Police Department said Friday. The Mohave County Sheriff's Office is now investigating the shooting that happened late Thursday. Officials has identified the deceased man as Marcus...
thestandardnewspaper.online
Officer-involved shooting was deadly￼
KINGMAN – A deadly officer-involved shooting occurred in Kingman on Thursday, September 15. Deputy Kingman Police Chief Joel Freed said a traffic stop was conducted about 8:15 p.m. on the premise that the vehicle was occupied by a passenger named in a felony arrest warrant. Freed said the 36-year-old...
thestandardnewspaper.online
Weekend fire destroys two homes￼
LAKE HAVASU CITY – It took firefighters three hours to gain control of a fire that spread through property in the 2500 block of Honeybear Drive and Anita Drive. Crews responded at about 9:00 p.m. Friday, September 16 with no injuries occurring to civilians or firefighters. “Two homes on...
Men rescued after 4-wheeler breakdown in Arizona Strip near Mesquite
Two men on an off-road adventure were brought in safely after their RZR four-wheeler broke down on the Arizona Strip, south of Mesquite in a rugged area.
thestandardnewspaper.online
Christmas is coming in Downtown Kingman￼
KINGMAN – Christmas is coming to Downtown Kingman! Christmas parade participants are encouraged to register now for the Very Merry Christmas Street of Lights to be held Saturday, Dec. 2. This will be a stationary parade similar to the last two years. There will be both a driving lane...
thestandardnewspaper.online
Food stamp fraud couple in court again￼
KINGMAN – A slew of probation violations are alleged for a Kingman couple who entered plea agreements after they were charged with engaging in fraud to steal almost $90,000 in food stamps from the State of Arizona. An Arizona Attorney General’s Office 22-count indictment alleged that Brian Clark, 49,...
thestandardnewspaper.online
Pastor serves churches in Bullhead, Havasu, Parker￼
BULLHEAD CITY – Pastor James Boundey serves three Arizona 7th Day Adventist Churches: Lake Havasu, Parker and Bullhead City. Services are held on the Sabbath, the day God set aside for rest and fellowship—and Adventists adhere to the no-work-from-sunup-to-sundown, even publishing sunrise and sunset times in the weekly bulletin. Boundey’s Sept 3 sermon reflected upon the fellowship that God wants to create with each of us as individuals—and the fellowship God wants us to create among all people.
Mohave Daily News
Water, wastewater work to impact Highway 95 traffic
BULLHEAD CITY — Improvements to the Bullhead City water and wastewater systems are underway and could impact overnight traffic on Highway 95 at four locations at various times over the next month. The Bullhead City Council, at its Aug. 2 meeting, approved a $373,407 contract with Redmond Construction to...
890kdxu.com
UPDATED: 4.4 Earthquake Strikes near Littlefield
(Littlefield, AZ) -- The US Geological Survey says there has been a 4.4-magnitude earthquake that struck roughly 30 miles east-southeast of Littlefield this afternoon. The USGS says impacts were felt in around St. George, along with Mohave County, Mesquite and as far north as Hurricane. The earthquake happened about 6 miles below the surface and impacts were said to minimal at the epicenter. The intensity of the earthquake is at a level 3, which the USGS says feels much like a passing semi-tractor trailer.
thestandardnewspaper.online
Support the Dig It Kingman Community Garden without making a monetary donation￼
KINGMAN – If you would like to support the Community Garden without making a monetary donation, here are easy ideas. The Children’s Garden Events program is recycling clean, bagged aluminum cans. Just save the cans and throw the tied bags over the front fence of the garden near the green shed.
speedonthewater.com
Real Estate Investor Flips For DCB M37R Open-Bow Catamaran
If you happen to be on Lake Havasu in Arizona this weekend for the River Dave’s Place All Boats Regatta, you may get a glimpse of a new fiery red DCB Performance Boats M37R Widebody open-bow catamaran equipped with twin Mercury Racing 450R outboard engines mounted on Shaun Torrente Racing brackets. The second 37-footer with an open bow from the El Cajon, Calif., company, the cat is hull No. 14 of 31 full-tunnel beauties ordered to date.
Mohave Daily News
Trout serve dual purpose
BULLHEAD CITY — Trout season never goes completely away, but it does ride the waves of stocking in the Colorado River. "We are getting rainbow trout brought in from a hatchery in Colorado," Rusty Braun, proprietor of Riviera Marina in Bullhead City, said. "These stockings were first started by our previous pest abatement manager (Joe Iburg)."
