58 Facts About Space That Will Either Fascinate You Or Keep You Pondering All Night

Voyager managed to record the above eerie interstellar space noises with its plasma wave instrument, but because gas is much less dense in interstellar space we wouldn't be able to hear the sound out there ourselves.

"If a sound wave was traveling through a big gas cloud in space and we were out there listening, only a few atoms per second would impact our eardrum, and we wouldn't be able to hear the sound because our ears aren't sensitive enough," says Lynn Carter in an answer at Cornell University's Ask An Astronomer site.