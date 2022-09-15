ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florida State

The Independent

DeSantis hammered in Florida newspapers for ‘political stunt’ flying Venezuelans to Martha’s Vineyard

Ron DeSantis is getting slammed in Florida newspapers for his political stunt flying migrants to the Massachusetts island of Martha’s Vineyard. “The governor likes to pander to communities like mine, traumatized by political persecution and violence,” Maria Corina Vegas, deputy state director of the American Business Immigration Coalition, told The Miami Herald. “This is a new low, even for this governor.”Mr DeSantis flew the refugees from Texas to Martha’s Vineyard using taxpayer funds to boost his potential 2024 presidential campaign, critics told the Orlando Sentinel. “I think this is outrageous. We are better than this as a state and...
Fox News

LAWRENCE JONES: Liberals suddenly 'sounding the alarm' on illegal immigration

Fox News host Lawrence Jones weighed in on Democrats "sounding the alarm" over the United States' border crisis on "Cross Country with Lawrence Jones." LAWRENCE JONES: Democrats are now sounding the alarm about our country's growing border crisis. But we're asking ourselves the question: What changed with the situation that finally made the left speak up? Well, nothing, actually, except now the border crisis isn't some faraway problem they can play off for cheap political points.
Fox News

NBC national security analyst cautions against calling DeSantis migrant stunt 'human trafficking'

NBC News national security analyst Frank Figliuzzi slammed Governor Ron DeSantis, R-Fla., during a Saturday episode of the "Dean Obeidallah Show," but warned liberals against accusing him on human trafficking. Liberal commentator and SiriusXM host Dean Obeidallah spoke to Figliuzzi about how Republican governors are sending illegal immigrants to heavily-Democrat...
The Hill

America is drifting toward geopolitical disaster

In his 1987 classic, “The Rise and Fall of the Great Powers,” English historian Paul Kennedy identified economic instability and long, debilitating wars as the principal causes of the decline and/or collapse of great powers throughout modern history. He described these circumstances as “imperial overstretch,” a condition arising from chronic imbalance between global obligations and the economic resources needed to meet them.
The Independent

January 6 committee could bring October surprise for the midterms

The House select committee investigating the riot on January 6 will likely not release its report about the attempted insurrection before the election, Axios reported. But that doesn’t mean it could not make news before 8 November. Chairman Bennie Thompson told reporters that he didn’t want the committee to be “perceived as a partisan committee ... we’ve been fairly free of those kind of complaints, and we would not want to interfere with the election.”At the same time, the chairman said that the time before 28 September, before the House leaves for campaign season, “won’t be a quiet period”...
Fox News

SEAN HANNITY: Martha's Vineyard had plenty of space for 50 new guests

Sean Hannity discussed how Martha's Vineyard and other liberal cities are upset over Texas and Florida governors sending migrants to their sanctuary cities on "Hannity." SEAN HANNITY: Late last week, the governor sent all of America's woke deeply compassionate liberals into a fit of hysteria. Apparently, DeSantis had the unmitigated audacity to relocate homeless and hungry migrants, provide them with food and lodging, and then those that volunteered, they had a choice to go or not go. They flew north to Martha's Vineyard, a community that claims to be welcoming and inclusive. Now, last week we showed you the welcoming signs.
Fox News

Mad about migrant flights? Open-border liberals should look in mirror to see who's really breaking the law

Govs. Ron DeSantis and Greg Abbott have done the American people a huge favor. With their chartered flights and buses carrying illegal aliens to elite coastal enclaves like Martha’s Vineyard and liberal sanctuary cities like New York City and Chicago, they have single-handedly exposed the left’s hypocrisy on border security and illegal immigration.
Fox News

Fox News

