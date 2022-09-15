Read full article on original website
DeSantis hammered in Florida newspapers for ‘political stunt’ flying Venezuelans to Martha’s Vineyard
Ron DeSantis is getting slammed in Florida newspapers for his political stunt flying migrants to the Massachusetts island of Martha’s Vineyard. “The governor likes to pander to communities like mine, traumatized by political persecution and violence,” Maria Corina Vegas, deputy state director of the American Business Immigration Coalition, told The Miami Herald. “This is a new low, even for this governor.”Mr DeSantis flew the refugees from Texas to Martha’s Vineyard using taxpayer funds to boost his potential 2024 presidential campaign, critics told the Orlando Sentinel. “I think this is outrageous. We are better than this as a state and...
2024 Watch: Pompeo to accuse Biden of treating Americans ‘like enemies’ in high-profile New Hampshire speech
EXCLUSIVE: Former Secretary of State Mike Pompeo will take aim at President Biden on Tuesday in a high-profile speech in New Hampshire, the state that for a century’s held the first primary in the race for the White House. "I’m here because a few weeks ago, the President of...
NBC News gutted after deleting tweet with quote comparing Martha's Vineyard migrants to ‘trash’
Twitter users slammed NBC News on Friday for deleting a tweet about the illegal immigrant relocation from Florida to Martha’s Vineyard which compared the migrants to "trash." The now-deleted tweet and corresponding NBC News story quoted Max Lefeld, founder of Casa Venezuela Dallas foundation – a charity group dedicated...
AOC lashes out at Republicans, accuses them of 'crimes against humanity' over migrant busing
Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-NY) lashed out at Republicans Friday, accusing politicians of committing "crimes against humanity" after transporting immigrants to the home of Vice President Kamala Harris this week.
LAWRENCE JONES: Liberals suddenly 'sounding the alarm' on illegal immigration
Fox News host Lawrence Jones weighed in on Democrats "sounding the alarm" over the United States' border crisis on "Cross Country with Lawrence Jones." LAWRENCE JONES: Democrats are now sounding the alarm about our country's growing border crisis. But we're asking ourselves the question: What changed with the situation that finally made the left speak up? Well, nothing, actually, except now the border crisis isn't some faraway problem they can play off for cheap political points.
Martha's Vineyard merchant says there's a ‘process’ for coming to America, 'follow that'
OAK BLUFFS, Mass. – At least one person on this oasis of leftist elites blames federal officials for the illegal immigration crisis that thrust Martha’s Vineyard into the national spotlight. Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis sent 50 migrants by plane Wednesday to the Massachusetts island, which boasts one of...
Durbin says GOP governors of Florida, Texas and Arizona are ‘using migrants as pawns’
Illinois Sen. Dick Durbin accused the Republican governors of Florida, Texas and Arizona of using undocumented migrants as political pawns before he again called the action of transporting migrants to Chicago and other major cities "inhumane." Durbin, a Democrat, acknowledged to reporters that the U.S. has a "serious national problem"...
NBC national security analyst cautions against calling DeSantis migrant stunt 'human trafficking'
NBC News national security analyst Frank Figliuzzi slammed Governor Ron DeSantis, R-Fla., during a Saturday episode of the "Dean Obeidallah Show," but warned liberals against accusing him on human trafficking. Liberal commentator and SiriusXM host Dean Obeidallah spoke to Figliuzzi about how Republican governors are sending illegal immigrants to heavily-Democrat...
America is drifting toward geopolitical disaster
In his 1987 classic, “The Rise and Fall of the Great Powers,” English historian Paul Kennedy identified economic instability and long, debilitating wars as the principal causes of the decline and/or collapse of great powers throughout modern history. He described these circumstances as “imperial overstretch,” a condition arising from chronic imbalance between global obligations and the economic resources needed to meet them.
creators.com
The Strategy to Destroy Democrats: Make it Rain Migrants Everywhere Woke Liberals Live.
Mohammed Ali said, "It ain't bragging if you can back it up." So, I think it's OK to tout the fact that I've come up with quite a few ideas over the years that were adopted by major GOP leaders — including the president of the United States and now the best governor in America.
January 6 committee could bring October surprise for the midterms
The House select committee investigating the riot on January 6 will likely not release its report about the attempted insurrection before the election, Axios reported. But that doesn’t mean it could not make news before 8 November. Chairman Bennie Thompson told reporters that he didn’t want the committee to be “perceived as a partisan committee ... we’ve been fairly free of those kind of complaints, and we would not want to interfere with the election.”At the same time, the chairman said that the time before 28 September, before the House leaves for campaign season, “won’t be a quiet period”...
Marc Short: DeSantis decision to send migrants to Martha's Vineyard highlights 'fake outrage' from Dems, media
Former chief of staff to Mike Pence Marc Short said Sunday during ABC's "This Week" that Gov. Ron DeSantis', R, Fla., decision to send migrants to Martha's Vineyard is highlighting the "hypocrisy" and the "fake outrage" coming from Democrats and the media. "Do you feel comfortable with this idea of,...
Critics flood Twitter after Biden declares COVID-19 pandemic is over: 'Irresponsible and misleading'
President Biden claimed the COVID-19 pandemic is "over" during an interview with CBS' "60 Minutes" on Sunday, sparking intense backlash from both conservative and liberal voices across social media who called out his administration's recent mixed messaging. "The pandemic is over. We still have a problem with COVID, we're still...
Suspended by DeSantis, Tampa’s Andrew Warren has had an interesting month
TAMPA — On a Thursday morning last month with a big day ahead — a planned news conference about a DNA break in two rape and murder cases — Hillsborough State Attorney Andrew Warren instead found himself being walked out of his downtown offices by an armed major from the sheriff’s office.
DeSantis administration paid $615,000 to aviation company to relocate ‘unauthorized aliens’
Gov. Ron DeSantis’ administration last week paid an aviation company $615,000 as part of a new Florida program to relocate undocumented immigrants out of the state, according to state records. Records show the company, Vertol Systems Company Inc., was paid on Sept. 8. A week later, DeSantis took credit...
SEAN HANNITY: Martha's Vineyard had plenty of space for 50 new guests
Sean Hannity discussed how Martha's Vineyard and other liberal cities are upset over Texas and Florida governors sending migrants to their sanctuary cities on "Hannity." SEAN HANNITY: Late last week, the governor sent all of America's woke deeply compassionate liberals into a fit of hysteria. Apparently, DeSantis had the unmitigated audacity to relocate homeless and hungry migrants, provide them with food and lodging, and then those that volunteered, they had a choice to go or not go. They flew north to Martha's Vineyard, a community that claims to be welcoming and inclusive. Now, last week we showed you the welcoming signs.
MSNBC host Mehdi Hasan flips out on President Biden for saying 'pandemic is over'
Mehdi Hasan, host of MSNBC's "The Mehdi Hasan Show," reacted to a clip of President Biden saying during an interview with CBS News' Scott Pelley that the COVID-19 "pandemic is over." "One of the (many) reasons they’re not wearing masks is because people like Biden keep (falsely) telling them the...
Zeldin vows to fire liberal Manhattan DA on 'day one,' rips Hochul's cashless bail support: 'Save this state'
Rep. Lee Zeldin, the Republican candidate for governor in New York, vowed on Sunday to fire liberal Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg on his first day in office and reiterated criticism of his opponent, Democratic Gov. Kathy Hochul, for standing by the state’s controversial bail reform law. "Democrats –...
Mad about migrant flights? Open-border liberals should look in mirror to see who's really breaking the law
Govs. Ron DeSantis and Greg Abbott have done the American people a huge favor. With their chartered flights and buses carrying illegal aliens to elite coastal enclaves like Martha’s Vineyard and liberal sanctuary cities like New York City and Chicago, they have single-handedly exposed the left’s hypocrisy on border security and illegal immigration.
The latest threat to democracy? The language of the Constitution is hurting Dems
We are facing a danger to democracy, as the media are constantly reminding us. It’s Donald Trump and MAGA Republicans, says the press, the current president and the Democratic Party, who refused to accept the results of a fair election, are perpetrating the big lie and electing people to steal the next election.
