ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Flowery Branch, GA

PREVIEW: Cherokee Bluff, Chestatee prepping for crucial contest in Region 8-4A

By David Friedlander
The Times
The Times
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2s0rKK_0hx5WeI900
Cherokee Bluff's Jhace Justice (1) makes a sideline catch against Kell in the Corky Kell Classic on Aug. 17, 2022 in Johns Creek. - photo by Bill Murphy
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=03cxTj_0hx5WeI900
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0abRcm_0hx5WeI900

While Cherokee Bluff and Chestatee are different football teams in a lot of ways, the situation the two teams are in coming into their Region 8-4A clash Friday night at Yonah Field is quite similar.

Both the Bears (1-2, 1-0) and War Eagles (1-2, 1-0) dropped their only two non-region games to start the season, but got off to a good start in region play with a win last week.

That could make Friday’s game particularly pivotal, with the winner putting itself into a very strong position as the lengthy region schedule, and the regular season as a whole, inching closer to its midpoint.

“Momentum is a funny thing in this sport as the season progresses,” Cherokee Bluff coach Tommy Jones said. “I think both of us have some young players and have some new starters on each side. We’re still in the process of figuring out who we are identity-wise. Another big step to evaluating that will be on Friday.”

However, one other thing Jones and Chestatee coach Shaun Conley also want their teams to share in common is to not be so focused on what is down the road as to overlook what is immediately in front of them.

“It is a big game,” Conley said. “But I tell everyone this, … and I know it sounds cliché and all of that, but this game is important to Chestatee because it’s the next one. There are so many things that can happen in our region with eight games, and certainly, this game has importance. But I don’t see it as any more important than (any other).

“If we win, obviously we’ll be in good shape. But if we can’t win, it’s not going to be the end of the season for us. We just approach it (as) the most important game because it’s the next one. We can’t afford to look past (the next game). There are just so many things that can happen in high school before Friday night.”

As Jones mentioned, both teams do come in riding plenty of momentum from last week’s wins.

After taking an early lead on a 2-yard Perry Haynes touchdown run and a 96-yard TD pass from Asher Wilson to Max Eubanks, Cherokee Bluff had to endure a late comeback by Madison County before Wilson hit Carlos Marlow on a 25-yard scoring strike late to secure a 20-19 road win.

The win showed an increasing sense of confidence and maturity from the Bears, and particularly their junior quarterback Wilson, something Jones is very encouraged to see.

“I think our quarterback Asher Wilson continues to play well,” Jones said. “I really do. He’s got a lot of arm talent. Game-by-game, he seems to be getting a better grasp of managing and running our offense. He’s an athlete. He has the ability to extend plays. He’s played really well for us.”

Meanwhile, Chestatee used a second-half surge behind sophomore quarterback Josh Kermode to pull away from a 44-12 win over East Hall at Lynn Cottrell Stadium.

But as big a factor as Kermode’s 250 yards of total offense and three TDs were to that win, Conley was perhaps even more encouraged by the performance of the War Eagles’ defense that clamped down and created six turnovers in the second half, including two interceptions from cornerback Christian Vargas, one of which went for a score.

“I don’t know that I can single out any player,” Conley said. “Maybe a group of players. Our defense really improved last week. They played really well, created a bunch of turnovers and stuff like that.

“Our offense is (also) starting to play well at times. That’s our focus on offense, just being consistent and just getting better. We try to take it day by day and game by game.”

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
fox5atlanta.com

High 5 Sports recap – Week Five

ATLANTA - Award season may have come to an end, but it is fall and Georgia, so it is high school football season. It also is homecoming season. While the best in TV have received their awards, high school across the state are battling to get their own. Some of...
ATLANTA, GA
accesswdun.com

Football: White County tripped up by Stephens County

TOCCOA, Ga. - Stephens County took control of all three phases Friday night as they defeated White County, 53-14, Friday night. The Indians jumped out to a quick 14-0 lead before White County answered on a Caysen Duvall 95-yard kickoff return to cut the lead in half. From there, however, Stephens County scored 30 straight points on three short touchdown runs from Javin Gordon, a 50-yard pitch and catch and a safety that gave the Indians a 44-7 lead.
TOCCOA, GA
247Sports

Everything Beamer said following the loss to Georgia

South Carolina could not manage to secure its first win in conference play as it fell to Georgia on Saturday in Williams-Brice Stadium by a score of 48-7. The Gamecocks (1-2, 0-2) struggled to get anything going offensively as they recorded 306 yards compared to the Bulldogs' (3-0, 1-0) 547 yards.
ATHENS, GA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Gainesville, GA
Sports
Local
Georgia Sports
City
Flowery Branch, GA
Flowery Branch, GA
Football
City
Conley, GA
City
Gainesville, GA
Local
Georgia Football
CBS 46

High school football game ended, crowd evacuated after shots fired nearby

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - An investigation is underway after police officials confirmed to CBS46 News a shooting occurred near a high school football game being played on Friday evening. According to officials, Thomson High School was playing against Laney High School when shots rang out. The game was stopped by...
ATLANTA, GA
Monroe Local News

Walton County has three cities in Top 50 Cities with the fast-growing home prices in Georgia

Stacker News Media recently compiled a list of cities with the fastest growing home prices in Georgia using data from Zillow. In the report, cities are ranked by the dollar change in Zillow Home Values Index for all homes from the 12-month period ending July 2022. The charts for the report were created using Matplotlib for 587 cities and towns in Georgia.
WALTON COUNTY, GA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#American Football#Preview
Red and Black

Athens struggles to be walkable city

The number of pedestrians in Athens has increased over the past month as thousands of students returned to the University of Georgia campus, said Shaun Barnett, Athens-Clarke County Police Department public information officer. Having more people on the roads increases the risk of pedestrian accidents, especially downtown where there is a high amount of foot traffic, he said.
ATHENS, GA
accesswdun.com

2 people seriously injured in wreck on Thompson Bridge Road

Two people suffered serious injuries after a four-vehicle accident Friday morning on Thompson Bridge Road in Hall County. The Georgia State Patrol said in a press release troopers were dispatched at about 7:50 a.m. to the accident just north of Price Road. The first vehicle was driving north on Thompson...
HALL COUNTY, GA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Sports
Red and Black

PHOTOS: Athens Pride and Queer Collective hosts Athens Pride Fest 2022

“The first pride was a riot,” according to Cameron Harrelson. On Saturday night, thousands of people gathered together to celebrate love and acceptance that those at the first pride event fought for. Cheers from the stage at APQC’s annual Pride Fest echoed through Terrapin Beer Co.
ATHENS, GA
fox5atlanta.com

Motorcyclist leading high speed chase gets away when patrollers crash

CLAYTON COUNTY, Ga. - A motorcyclist leading Georgia state troopers on a high speed chase today got away when the responding officers crashed into a ditch. According to the Georgia Department of Public Safety, troopers clocked a black motorcycle going 78 mph in a 55 mph zone on State Route 3 near Talmadge Road in Clayton County.
CLAYTON COUNTY, GA
WGAU

Abrams to campaign in Athens

Stacey Abrams brings her campaign for Governor to Athens. Democrat Abrams, who is looking to unseat incumbent Republican Brian Kemp, makes a Saturday stop in his hometown. Abrams will be at the University of Georgia for the Campus Workers United Labor Rally, set for 1 o’clock tomorrow afternoon. Abrams,...
ATHENS, GA
The Times

The Times

Gainesville, GA
8K+
Followers
168
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Media Account for The Times

Comments / 0

Community Policy