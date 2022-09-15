ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
United Airlines Prepares For Premium 737 MAX 10 To Replace Aging 757-200

The first United Airlines 737 MAX 10 has been spotted in Seattle, though delivery is still about a year away and could be complicated by regulatory challenges. Still, United intends a premium sub fleet of this aircraft with lie-flat seating in business class that will eventually replace the aging fleet of 757-200 planes currently operating on transcontinental and select European routes.
SEATTLE, WA
The Independent

Airline barred congressman from flying twice because he’s in a wheelchair

Rep Jim Langevin never made it past the check-in counter for a recent flight out of Boston after the airline refused to let him bring his lithium-battery powered wheelchair onto the flight.For the Democratic congressman, who is the first quadriplegic ever elected to Congress, this isn’t the first time he’s encountered this frustrating and preventable blockade.While flying back to his home in Rhode Island, Mr Langevin again found his mobility device being flagged when he was at an airport Washington DC.Having had that previous experience burned into his memory, Mr Langevin says that he took additional measures ahead of...
CONGRESS & COURTS
generalaviationnews.com

Familiarization flight ends in crash

The owner of the F1 Rocket had recently purchased the airplane, and a pilot had ferried the tailwheel-equipped, tandem seat airplane across the country and delivered it to him the day before the accident. The purpose of the accident flight was for the ferry pilot to familiarize the owner with...
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE

