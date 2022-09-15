Read full article on original website
Mistrial declared in slayings of 5 people in Alabama
ATHENS, Ala. (AP) — A judge has declared a mistrial in the murder trial of an Alabama teenager accused of killing his father, stepmother and three young siblings. The judge ended the trial of Mason Sisk after new evidence from one of the victim’s cellphones became available. The judge says both sides need time to go over the material. Sisk is 17. He was 14 when the five were found shot to death in the family home in 2019. While prosecutors say the teen admitted to the killings, the defense says he didn’t have a plan to kill and didn’t have any experience with guns.
Ex-Maui official, businessman plead guilty for Hawaii bribes
HONOLULU (AP) — A former Maui County official and the Honolulu businessman who paid him $2 million in bribes in exchange for more than $19 million in wastewater contracts each pleaded guilty to one count of honest services wire fraud. They entered their pleas on Monday in one of the largest bribery cases ever prosecuted in Hawaii. Stewart Olani Stant was formerly a wastewater manager and the director of Maui’s Department of Environmental Management and Milton Choy is the the owner and manager of the wastewater company H2O Process Systems LLC. They’re scheduled to be sentenced in January. Two former Democratic state lawmakers in February also pleaded guilty to taking bribes from Choy.
Minnesota man charged with making threats to kill US senator
MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — A federal grand jury has indicted a Minnesota man accused of threatening to kill a U.S. senator. Brendon Daugherty is being held in the Sherburne County Jail in Elk River, Minnesota, on charges of threatening to murder a U.S. official and interstate transmission of a threat. He is due in court Tuesday. It isn’t clear if he has retained an attorney who can speak on his behalf. Court records do not identify the senator other than to say they do not represent Minnesota. The indictment says Daugherty left two threatening voicemail messages at the senator’s field office in June. Field office staff contacted U.S. Capitol Police.
Lucille Babineaux, late Louisiana governor’s mom, dies
NEW IBERIA, La. (AP) — Lucille Fremin Babineaux, mother of Louisiana’s first female governor and matriarch of a large family, is dead at age 102. Her family says Babineaux died Monday, two weeks before what would have been her 103rd birthday. Her daughter, Kathleen Blanco, who was Louisiana’s governor when Hurricanes Katrina and Rita devastated the state in 2005, died of cancer in 2019. Lucille and Louis Babineaux were married 59 years. He died in 2001. They created The Home Rug Cleaning and Floor Company in 1945 and ran it together.
Driver of Alabama bus with 40 kids aboard faces DUI charge
FRANKLIN COUNTY, Ala. (AP) — A school bus driver in Alabama faces charges of driving under the influence and reckless endangerment after being spotted driving erratically with 40 children aboard. WAFF-TV reports that Franklin County Sheriff Shannon Oliver said deputies received a call about the bus Friday afternoon. AL.com reports that one motorist had video of the bus swerving from shoulder to shoulder. A motorist pulled in front of the bus to bring it to a stop, then boarded the bus, thinking the driver was having a medical emergency. However, investigators said the driver failed a field sobriety test.
Montana to allow transgender people to change birth record
HELENA, Mont. (AP) — After months of defiance, Montana’s health department said Monday it will follow a judge’s ruling and temporarily allow transgender people to change the gender on their birth certificates. The judge issued a scathing order Monday morning saying health officials made “calculated violations” of...
Texas sheriff investigating flights to Martha’s Vineyard
AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — A Texas sheriff on Monday opened a criminal investigation into two flights of migrants sent to Martha’s Vineyard by Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis. But Bexar County Sheriff Javier Salazar on Monday did not say what laws may have been broken in putting 48 Venezuelans on private planes last week from San Antonio. The elected Democratic sheriff says investigators had so far only spoken to attorneys representing some of the migrants and did not name any potential suspects who might face charges. DeSantis’ office responded with a statement that said the migrants had been given more options to succeed in Massachusetts.
Michigan man who wanted to admit to killing gets a new trial
DETROIT (AP) — A Michigan man’s 2019 second-degree murder conviction has been overturned by an appeals court that determined the man’s attorney ignored his wishes to admit that he pulled the trigger. In a ruling last week, the Michigan Court of Appeals said 28-year-old Reinaldo Jamison had wanted to argue in court that he fatally shot Andre Fort in in 2018 in self defense but that attorney David Cripps decided to argue in court that Jamison was not the gunman. The Detroit Free Press reports that prosecutors have not yet decided to appeal with the state’s supreme court, try the case again or drop the charges.
DeSantis gets standing ovation from GOP voters after flying migrants to Martha’s Vineyard
Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis, speaking in Kansas on Sunday, gave every indication he intends to capitalize on the latest wave of attention that has followed from him sending migrants to Massachusetts last week. “This is a crisis. It’s now getting a little bit more attention,” DeSantis said, earning a standing...
Sailor who died at Pearl Harbor to be buried at Arlington
The remains of a sailor from Massachusetts who died when the USS Oklahoma capsized during the Japanese attack on Pearl Harbor in 1941 are being buried at Arlington National Cemetery on Monday. The interment comes nearly four years after the Defense POW/MIA Accounting Agency announced that Electrician’s Mate 3rd Class Roman W. Sadlowski had been accounted for following advanced DNA and anthropological analysis, as well as circumstantial evidence. Joe Makarski Jr., who is Sadlowski’s nephew, says about 15 family members are scheduled to attend the ceremony. Sadlowski was one of 429 Oklahoma crew members killed during the attack.
Damage assessments begin in flooded remote Alaska villages
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (AP) — Authorities in Alaska were making contact Monday with some of the most remote villages in the United States to determine their food and water needs, as well as assess the damage after a massive storm flooded communities on the state’s vast western coast this weekend.
