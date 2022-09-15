Read full article on original website
inkfreenews.com
Peggy S. Arnold
Peggy S. Arnold, 70, Warsaw, died at 4:25 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 16, 2022, at Lutheran Hospital of Fort Wayne. Peggy was born Dec. 27, 1951, in Rochester, to the late Harold and Clarabell (Taylor) Long. She married on June 6, 1970, in the Harrison Center Church, to David D. Arnold; he survives.
inkfreenews.com
Randall A. Chaplin — UPDATED
Randall A. Chaplin, 75, Warsaw, died Monday, Sept. 12, 2022, at home in Warsaw, surrounded by his family. Randy was born Nov. 27, 1946, in Argos, the son of (the late) John Henry Chaplin and Garnet Avenelle (Saygers) Chaplin. He graduated from Atwood High School with the Class of ’64 and went on to serve his country proudly in the U.S. Army during the Vietnam Conflict. Randy retired from Northern Indiana Public Service Co. as a control room operator and was also a proud member of the United Steelworkers Local 12775. He was a member of the American Legion Post No. 49 and the VFW James W. Sittler Post 1126.
inkfreenews.com
Lybie M. Miller — PENDING
Lybie M. Miller, 13, Ligonier, formerly of Topeka, died unexpectedly Friday, Sept. 16, 2022. Arrangements are currently pending with Yeager Funeral Home.
inkfreenews.com
Area Accident Reports
Officers with the Kosciusko County Sheriff’s Office investigated the following accidents:. 7:45 a.m. Monday, Sept. 19, West CR 350S, west of South Wildwood Trail, Warsaw. Driver: Caleb D. Page, 19, South CR 600W, Claypool. Page’s vehicle hit a deer. Damage: Up to $10,000. 3:34 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 18,...
inkfreenews.com
Raymond G. Sheppard
Raymond G. Sheppard, 72, died Saturday, Sept. 17, 2022, at St. Joseph Regional Medical Center, Plymouth. He was born Jan. 26, 1950. He married Pam Morgan on Nov. 20, 1976; she survives in Argos. He is also survived by his son John Sheppard, Argos; daughter Dee (A.J.) Sheppard-Campbell, Leiter’s Ford;...
inkfreenews.com
Marian P. Zillmer
Marian P. (Jones) Zillmer, 91, Bremen, died Thursday, Sept. 15, 2022. She was born Dec. 11, 1930. On Oct. 21, 1951, she was united in marriage to Wayne Zillmer, who preceded her in death. Marian is survived by her daughter, Sue Ann (Mark) White, Roswell, Ga.; her son, Larry Zillmer,...
inkfreenews.com
Stanley Martin Quimby
Stanley “Stan” Quimby, 70, South Bend, died Sept. 16, 2022, in his home in South Bend. He was born Dec. 1, 1951. On Sept. 20, 1996, he married Susan (Avon), who survives. He is also survived by his three children, Calvert (Kyri) Quimby, Rochester, Cassidy (Dawn) Quimby, Argos and Jessica Krause, Grovertown; brothers Ron (Karen) Quimby, Ruskin, Fla., Tom (Christine) Quimby, Argos, Ernest (Bert) Quimby, Grovertown and Mike (Jennifer) Quimby, Rochester; sisters, Valerie (Sharon) Wallis, Fort Wayne and Pixie Quimby, Argos; six grandchildren; and one great-grandson.
inkfreenews.com
Christopher T. Strayer
Christopher T. Strayer 55, Akron, died at 2:42 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 14, 2022, at St. Vincent Hospital, Indianapolis. He was born March 1, 1967. On Feb. 2, 2006, he married Teresa Pastucha; she survives in Akron. He is also survived by his children, Dustin Strayer, Jeremy Strayer, Jacob Strayer, all...
inkfreenews.com
Chris Paraschos
Chris Paraschos, 93, Leesburg, formerly of East Chicago and Hammond, died Wednesday, Sept. 14, 2022. He married Ardine Paraschos; she preceded him in death. He is survived by his son Greg (Venessa) Paraschos; daughters, Lori Carter and Cheryl Myers; eight grandchildren; and many great-grandchildren. Solan Pruzin Funeral Home is in...
inkfreenews.com
Traveling Exhibit About Indiana Auto Industry On Display At City Hall
WARSAW – Auto Indiana, a traveling exhibit, is being featured at Warsaw City Hall beginning Monday, Sept. 19. The display on the first floor of City Hall is a cooperative effort of the Kosciusko County Historical Society, the City and Warsaw Community Schools and is open to the public at 102 S. Buffalo Street.
inkfreenews.com
Marilyn Joyce Bayman
Marilyn Joyce Bayman, 89, South Bend, died Friday, Sept. 16, 2022. Marilyn was born March 24, 1933. On March 24, 1951, she married Alvin Bayman, who preceded her in death. Marilyn is survived by two daughters, Brenda Springer, South Bend and Victoria (Brent) Wolter, Kalamazoo, Mich.; one son, John Bayman, Cookville, Tenn.; seven grandchildren; six great-grandchildren; and one great-grandchild.
inkfreenews.com
Doris Gose — PENDING
Doris Gose, formerly of Syracuse, died Sept. 14, 2022, in Fort Wayne. Arrangements are pending at Eastlund Funeral Home.
inkfreenews.com
Larry A. Nixon — UPDATED
Larry A. Nixon, 72, Lakeville, died Saturday, Sept. 17, 2022, at Memorial Hospital. He was born Aug. 13, 1950. On Nov. 13, 1976, he was united in marriage to Harriett Chabera; she survives. Larry is also survived by his children, Kenneth (Bernie) Klockow, Granger, David (Laurie) Klockow, Edwardsburg, Mich., Kimberly...
inkfreenews.com
Area Police Reports
Kosciusko County Sheriff’s Office investigated the following incident:. 1:57 a.m. Friday, Sept. 16, Allen Kalabsa, reported a theft in the 100 block of EMS B6, Leesburg. 12:13 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 18, Joyce Judd, 600 block of South Lake Street, Warsaw, reported a theft. 9:41 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 17, the...
inkfreenews.com
Casey D. ‘Guapo’ Ferguson Jr. — PENDING
Casey D. “Guapo” Ferguson Jr., 29, Milford, died Sunday, Sept. 18, 2022. Arrangements are pending at Owen Family Funeral Home, Syracuse.
inkfreenews.com
Police Looking For Columbia City Girl, 12
COLUMBIA CITY — Police are looking for a 12-year-old girl from Columbia City. The Indiana State Police Fort Wayne Post is investigating the disappearance of Emery Osborne, a white girl, 5 feet, 2 inches tall, 145 pounds, with blond hair and blue eyes. She was last seen wearing a maroon shirt, navy blue shorts and white flip-flops and walking her dog.
inkfreenews.com
Son Of Sheriff’s Candidate Receives Probation
WARSAW — The son of Kosciusko County Sheriff candidate Jim Smith will serve a one-year sentence on probation for criminal charges stemming from a July 2021 incident in North Webster. Zachary M.L. Smith, 19, 1955 S. SR 13, Pierceton, was charged with maintaining a common nuisance, a level 6...
inkfreenews.com
History And Escape Room At North Webster Public Library
NORTH WEBSTER — Many know for whom Kosciusko County was named, but few are familiar with the potential controversy behind this choice. At 5:30 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 20, the public is invited to join Faye Myers of the Kosciusko County Historical Society as she presents a brief history of Kosciusko County.
inkfreenews.com
David Lee Lawrence
David Lee Lawrence, 74, Columbia City, died at 9:11 a.m. Thursday, Sept. 15, 2022, at his home. He was born on Dec. 16, 1947. Surviving are his children, Heidi J. (Tracie) Lawrence-Yarian, Farmington Hills, Mich, Tara N. (Jim) Wagoner, Zionsville, and Trent D. (Meg) Lawrence, University Place, Wash; seven grandchildren; two great-grandchildren; and sisters, Linda Sutton and Joyce Long both of Columbia City.
inkfreenews.com
Arnolt Property Transferred To Redevelopment Commission
WARSAW — Ownership of the Arnolt property on East Durbin Street, near Argonne Road, will soon be transferred from the City of Warsaw to the Warsaw Redevelopment Commission. Community and Economic Development Director Jeremy Skinner presented a resolution on changing the property’s ownership during a Warsaw Board of Public Works and Safety meeting on Friday, Sept. 16. Skinner said that WRC began the disposition process during their Sept. 12 meeting.
