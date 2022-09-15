Dennis G. Wojahn of Plymouth, MN, previously of Green Bay, WI, died September 16th, 2022 at the age of 77. Dennis was born in Oshkosh, WI on June 19th, 1945 and grew up in Waupun, WI as the third of seven siblings. He was a CPA and attorney, having graduated from the University of Wisconsin-Madison with a BS in Accounting in 1967 and a Law Degree in 1972. He served in the Army during the Vietnam War from 1968-1970. He married the love of his life Karen in 1968.

GREEN BAY, WI ・ 14 HOURS AGO