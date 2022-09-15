Read full article on original website
PODCAST: The Movers and Shakers of the Door Kinetic Arts Festival
DKAF is back in person for the first time since 2020, and Andrew Kleidon is joined by Alan Kopischke to talk about the history and mission of the event, some of the guest artists who have come to Door County to workshop their art, and the full schedule of events this week at Bjorklunden. Find out more and buy tickets at doorkinetic.com.
Obituary: Jeff Mengelt
Jeff Mengelt died on September 10, 2022, from complications following a stroke. He was 70 years old. Jeff had many interests, ranging from travel, reading and music to specialty beers, wine and cooking. He loved studying history, especially that of WWII, and for 20 years volunteered for the DNR assisting with Chinook salmon-rearing at the Strawberry Creek Weir. He was proud to serve as a Wisconsin State Trooper until his retirement in 1990.
Obituary: Dennis G. Wojahn
Dennis G. Wojahn of Plymouth, MN, previously of Green Bay, WI, died September 16th, 2022 at the age of 77. Dennis was born in Oshkosh, WI on June 19th, 1945 and grew up in Waupun, WI as the third of seven siblings. He was a CPA and attorney, having graduated from the University of Wisconsin-Madison with a BS in Accounting in 1967 and a Law Degree in 1972. He served in the Army during the Vietnam War from 1968-1970. He married the love of his life Karen in 1968.
Obituary: Victoria “Vicki” Lynn Link
Victoria Lynn Link, 68, of Brussels, formerly of West Allis, died late Saturday afternoon, September 10, 2022 at Door County Medical Center in Sturgeon Bay. No public services will be held. A complete life story obituary will be available in the near future. Huehns Funeral Home, Inc. & Door County...
Obituary: Shelby Quinn Wesell
After a courageous battle with cancer, Shelby Quinn Wesell died on September 13, 2022, at home with family at her side at the age of 60. She leaves behind her husband of 41 years, Shawn; her daughter Amy (Jesse); her son Jesse (Darcie); and her grandchildren. Shelby was born on...
Obituary: Kevin Michael Axelson
Kevin Michael Axelson, age 56, of Egg Harbor, wi, formerly of Palatine, IL died on September 14, 2022, surrounded by family at home after a brave two-year battle with a deadly illness. Kevin had a zest for life and a passion for golf and softball. He loved his Chicago bears!
Obituary: Luella Bernadine (Guns) Froelich
On September 14, 2022, Luella (Guns) Froelich, age 102 of Bellevue, passed away peacefully from a heart attack. She was born February 20, 1920, at home in Kaukauna, at only 3.5 pounds to Albert and Henrietta (Vanden Langenberg) Guns, who fed her barley water through an eyedropper until she could thrive. And thrive she did!
Vikings Rout Rangers, Remain Undefeated
Gibraltar’s eight-player football team scored seven touchdowns Sept. 16, and Brady Kita had a hand in all of them. Kita rushed for four scores, threw two touchdown passes and also recorded a touchdown reception in the Vikings’ 50-12 Peninsula Conference home victory over the Wausaukee Rangers. Kita, who...
