Hospitals in ‘crisis’ as staff shortages persist at Missouri mental health facilities

Read full article on original website
Related
Columbia Missourian
The door of former representative Rick Roeber, from Lee’s Summit, sits closed
Tristen Rouse is a photo editor at the Columbia Missourian and contributor to its photo blog, The Method. He previously worked at the Missourian as a statehouse photojournalist. He can be reached via email at tjrggf@mail.missouri.edu.
Columbia Missourian
If you believe in democracy, make sure you're registered to vote. Here's how.
The League of Women Voters is joining the National Voter Registration Day initiative to promote voter registration and voting in Missouri. We will be at the Columbia Public Library, 100 W. Broadway, from 11 a.m. until 3:30 p.m. Tuesday, to register voters. Democracy is a full-time job and voting is...
Columbia Missourian
Hurricane Fiona rips through powerless Puerto Rico
HAVANA — Hurricane Fiona struck Puerto Rico's southwest coast on Sunday as it unleashed landslides, knocked the power grid out and ripped up asphalt from roads and flung the pieces around. Forecasters said the storm would cause massive flooding and threatened to dump “historic” levels of rain, with up...
Comments / 0