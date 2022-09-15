ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
stateoftheu.com

The Good, The Bad, and The Ugly: Texas A&M Aggies Edition

Miami went on the road to face Texas A&M on Saturday night and lost 17-9. Mike Schiffman pulled double duty with both the game recap and 3 stars. Both pieces are linked below:. Also, a quick apology. My power went out on Saturday night. I believe it was 11 accounts — including mine — were affected. This happened in the early part of the 4th quarter and lasted until Sunday morning. That’s why I’m a bit later than normal with G/B/U this week. Sorry for the delay.
stateoftheu.com

GAME THREAD: Miami Hurricanes at Texas A&M Aggies

Welcome to another Miami Hurricanes game day, everyone!. This is a big one. This is why you come to miami. Up next for the Canes is the first big game of the year, against a familiar foe as coach and opponent. The Canes are in College Station, TX to face off against Jimbo Fisher and the Texas A&M Aggies. Miami has played aTm multiple times in the past and hold a 2-1 edge in the previous 3 games. The Canes also have familiarity playing Jimbo Fisher coached teams, going 1-7 against him when he was in Talahassee at Florida State.
CBS Miami

Heavy rains prompt flooding concerns for parts of S. Florida

MIAMI - The National Weather Service has issued a flood advisory for several arears in South Florida as slow moving storms roll across the region, dropping heavy rain and bringing gusty winds.The flood advisory for Miami/Dade County to Miami Beach extends through 2:45 p.m. from Pompano Beach to Deerfield Beach. The heavy rain is expected for downtown Miami."A few more showers and storms are likely through the early evening," CBS Miami meteorologist Dave Warren said at 1 pm. The wet weather is expected to keep a lid on the high temperatures.The mercury is expected to only reach the upper 80s to low 90s  The persistent wet weather is the result of a very moist, unstable atmosphere south of a stalled frontal boundary.  That deep tropical moisture will keep the storm chance high for the rest of the week. Thursday will likely be the soggiest day of the week with widespread storms and heavy downpours possible. This weekend the rain chance will come back down to normal with the chance for our typical scattered storms on Saturday and Sunday. 
Black Enterprise

Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs Invests $2M in Miami Facility to Create Second Home for Independent Creators

There’s a hot location involved in a new extension to Sean “Diddy” Combs’ portfolio of investments. Philadelphia-based Resources For Every Creator (REC) received a donation of $2 million from Sean Combs Capital to launch a facility in Miami. Will Toms and Dave Silver, Forbes 30 under 30 recipients, founded REC in 2015 to provide resources and opportunities for the next generation of creators to pursue their entrepreneurial goals.
BOCANEWSNOW

HURRICANE CENTER: Tropical Wave East Of Florida Is Growing, Earl Remains Hurricane

BY: WEATHER TEAM | BocaNewsNow.com UPDATED 6 p.m. BOCA RATON, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2022 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — The tropical Atlantic continues to play a game of hide and seek with forecasters. Friday morning, the map was quiet. Friday afternoon, there were multiple waves. Saturday morning, there is just Hurricane Earl and a tropical […] [BocaNewsNow.com]
CBS News

Florida man dies after snorkeling off Key Largo

MIAMI - A Fernandina Beach man died Monday after after losing consciousness while snorkeling off Key Largo. Howard Bernard Tarlow, 74, was with Sundiver Snorkel Tours on the White Banks Dry Rocks reef when he lost consciousness in the water just before 1 p.m. The boat crew immediately began CPR...
South Florida Sun Sentinel

4 restaurants shut: State finds flies, roaches, Raid next to dry goods, plus WD-40 & a pair of sneakers on a cooler

Flies landed on clean teacups and plates, cockroaches crawled on a container of cooked goat, and employees left a can of WD-40 — and a pair of sneakers — on a kitchen cooler. These were among the violations that led to four South Florida restaurants being ordered shut by state inspectors last week. The South Florida Sun Sentinel typically highlights restaurant inspections in Broward and Palm ...
NBC Miami

DeSantis Says ‘There is Going to Be a New Commissioner' After Joe Martinez Arrest

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis said he will make a decision soon about replacing Miami-Dade Commissioner Joe Martinez following his arrest on corruption charges last week. Speaking at a news conference in Miami Wednesday, DeSantis implied that a suspension would be issued soon for Martinez, who was arrested on charges of unlawful compensation and conspiracy to commit unlawful compensation.
Click10.com

Broward girl missing for over a week found in another county

POMPANO BEACH, Fla. – A 16-year-old girl from Pompano Beach who had been missing for more than a week was found in Port Orange, the Broward Sheriff’s Office confirmed Thursday. Deputies said Isabella Depaoli was found safe by police in Volusia County and is being reunited with her...
Click10.com

Police: Man, 28, arrested for killing father in front of son in Miami-Dade

MIAMI – A 28-year-old man is facing a murder charge in the fatal shooting of a neighbor who worked at the Army & Air Force Exchange store in the Homestead Air Reserve Base, police said on Friday. Police officers arrested Lazaro Simmons, of Miami Gardens, Thursday on a June...
Click10.com

Couple charged nearly $100,000 for dinner onboard cruise from Fort Lauderdale

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. – A couple onboard Royal Caribbean’s Symphony of the Seas was mistakenly charged nearly $100,000 after dining at one of the ship’s specialty restaurants. According to cruisehive.com, the incident happened Sept. 5 at the ship’s Jamie’s Italian restaurant. The couple, who was...

